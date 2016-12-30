₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Nnamdisblog(m): 9:12am
Comedian Seyi Law has blasted Portharcourt Based Pastor, Mike Winning for placing a curse on sponsors of Big Brother Naija.
Pastor Mike Winning on Monday, said through a Facebook post, 'I curse with anger anyone busy sponsoring big brother Nigeria, that if they attempt to sponsor it next year, their resources will dry up'
Seyi Law has reacted over the post through his Instagram page.
He wrote;
What a joke of a Pastor. Did Jesus lay curses on those who turned His Father's house to a market place of all sorts or He just rebuked them. Some of all these people who call themselves Pastors actually think they are God o. Oga Ade, go and have a rethink abeg and ask God for forgiveness. I am not in support of the immoral acts in Big Brother Naija, but as a Christian when the devil brings darkness, you shine your light. If you don't like what they protray, change your channel.
Pastor, please organise your own Big Christ House and give money that will change the followers of Christ's lives and see if men and your father in heaven won't praise you.
Pastor talking like Nigeria Government, why is Big Brother Naija been held in SA when they have refused to create an enabling environment to allow businesses to thrive. You curse kor you close ni. Long Hisssssssssss.
These types of prayer are for your closet not public, Mr. Pastor. Praying their resources should run dry. Ah ah, Pastor, do you know how many are on the employment list of Payporte and Dufil, the makers of Indomie? You are a wicked man. Pray a better abeg.
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ikbnice(m): 9:14am
Okay o
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:17am
is normal like dt
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Berbierklaus(f): 9:20am
That pastor is truly a wicked man
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by pyyxxaro: 9:20am
See the PASTOR eye
If this guy smoke Afuze/Kwale igbo, person nor go fit look e eye again oh
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ukyeyibio: 9:28am
So, why the Pastor no curse all the people wey dey sponsor uprising against we government? Eg b!afraud, etc.
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ojun50(m): 9:28am
Only d poor keep getting curse...
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ayusco85(m): 9:40am
Nnamdisblog:
I stand with seyi law jare. It's not By force to watch
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by unclezuma: 9:40am
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ODUBEZE: 9:40am
Seyi Law go and sit down jare. You are not in support of the immorality in big brother but you are in support of the sponsorship of the program.
Why not use your influence to gather sponsorship for a better program that can better the lives of Nigerians?
That 20million can help 20 Nigerians to start a good business which will generate revenue for the government and also create employment.
How are you helping your fans or your community Youths are the leaders of tomorrow indeed!
#seyilaw#
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by stanleykoko: 9:41am
Lmao
They are both comedians..
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by kings09(m): 9:41am
Blast ke
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:41am
Ok
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Sezua(m): 9:41am
lols, it is all well.
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Eghosa19: 9:42am
Why na
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ShitHead: 9:42am
He is angry with his life and cheap COAT...The resources on his face don already dry up.
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by maberry(m): 9:42am
The way some of these pastors are so quick to lay curses eh...i cannot help but be grateful all over again that no man is God
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by oyindare(m): 9:42am
Isok..:
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by nairaman101: 9:42am
ok
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by swtman: 9:42am
Pastor kwa
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by jeromzy(m): 9:42am
I know the self acclaimed pastor....oh my goodness,he once stayed in my estate in portharcourt(tony estate)where he had issues with group of guys he paid to staged miracles sometime in 2008-2009,he got married to a catholic lay reader that used to attend Church of the nativity catholic church ori-igwe and wedded in the same church.I know pastor Winning to the core,he stages miracles.He should shut up
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Seenyo: 9:44am
Gbam!...seyi law on point!
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ogbonti: 9:44am
Seyi Law, shut up ya mouth and face your comedy business, you are overstepping your bounds in a "supposed" free society. For the fact that you are a "yeyebrity" does not mean you have a reservoir of knowledge. Whatever happened to freedom of speech and expression?
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by sod09(m): 9:45am
He is right.... Some fake pastors forming God
He should do something reasonable for his brethen, he probably angry no tithe money is coming through
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by poyet(m): 9:45am
When Daddy Freeze calls some of these unbaked "pastors" Yahoo-Yahoo boys, you guys begin to rant. It's not a man's duty to curse others irrespective of their SINS!
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by nobsalis(f): 9:45am
yeye pastor...: if i bring tithe now e go rush am #Rubbish
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by JuanJO(m): 9:46am
;DEnd time comedian Vs Afonja pastor
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by ERCROSS(m): 9:46am
minding your business is a full time job, it doesn't require any capital
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by rovher(m): 9:46am
Mr Seyi has said It all... if you dnt like it, simple switch your channel, I ain't in support of any moral acts either, but quite been a HIPOCRITE...
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Marty2020: 9:47am
na very true, but wait, why is it that pastors don't give, they only collect from us? been wanting to ask this question for a very long time.
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by Nuel25846(m): 9:47am
what do people enjoy in that crappy show self??
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing Sponsors Of BBNaija by buffalowings: 9:47am
ogbonti:
What is this one saying
