Pastor Mike Winning on Monday, said through a Facebook post, 'I curse with anger anyone busy sponsoring big brother Nigeria, that if they attempt to sponsor it next year, their resources will dry up'



Seyi Law has reacted over the post through his Instagram page.



He wrote;



What a joke of a Pastor. Did Jesus lay curses on those who turned His Father's house to a market place of all sorts or He just rebuked them. Some of all these people who call themselves Pastors actually think they are God o. Oga Ade, go and have a rethink abeg and ask God for forgiveness. I am not in support of the immoral acts in Big Brother Naija, but as a Christian when the devil brings darkness, you shine your light. If you don't like what they protray, change your channel.



Pastor, please organise your own Big Christ House and give money that will change the followers of Christ's lives and see if men and your father in heaven won't praise you.



Pastor talking like Nigeria Government, why is Big Brother Naija been held in SA when they have refused to create an enabling environment to allow businesses to thrive. You curse kor you close ni. Long Hisssssssssss.

These types of prayer are for your closet not public, Mr. Pastor. Praying their resources should run dry. Ah ah, Pastor, do you know how many are on the employment list of Payporte and Dufil, the makers of Indomie? You are a wicked man. Pray a better abeg.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/seyi-law-blasts-portharcourt-pastor-for.html?m=1



Okay o











See what the pastor posted here >> is normal like dtSee what the pastor posted here >> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/i-curse-with-anger-anyone-busy.html?m=0

That pastor is truly a wicked man 3 Likes





If this guy smoke Afuze/Kwale igbo, person nor go fit look e eye again oh See the PASTOR eyeIf this guy smoke Afuze/Kwale igbo, person nor go fit look e eye again oh 3 Likes

So, why the Pastor no curse all the people wey dey sponsor uprising against we government? Eg b!afraud, etc. 3 Likes

Only d poor keep getting curse... 1 Like

Nnamdisblog:

I stand with seyi law jare. It's not By force to watch I stand with seyi law jare. It's not By force to watch 3 Likes

Seyi Law go and sit down jare. You are not in support of the immorality in big brother but you are in support of the sponsorship of the program.



Why not use your influence to gather sponsorship for a better program that can better the lives of Nigerians?



That 20million can help 20 Nigerians to start a good business which will generate revenue for the government and also create employment.



How are you helping your fans or your community Youths are the leaders of tomorrow indeed!

#seyilaw# #seyilaw# 3 Likes 1 Share





They are both comedians.. LmaoThey are both comedians..

Blast ke

Ok



lols, it is all well.

Why na

He is angry with his life and cheap COAT...The resources on his face don already dry up. 1 Like

The way some of these pastors are so quick to lay curses eh...i cannot help but be grateful all over again that no man is God 2 Likes

Isok..:

ok

Pastor kwa

I know the self acclaimed pastor....oh my goodness,he once stayed in my estate in portharcourt(tony estate)where he had issues with group of guys he paid to staged miracles sometime in 2008-2009,he got married to a catholic lay reader that used to attend Church of the nativity catholic church ori-igwe and wedded in the same church.I know pastor Winning to the core,he stages miracles.He should shut up 1 Like

Gbam!...seyi law on point! 1 Like

Seyi Law, shut up ya mouth and face your comedy business, you are overstepping your bounds in a "supposed" free society. For the fact that you are a "yeyebrity" does not mean you have a reservoir of knowledge. Whatever happened to freedom of speech and expression? 1 Like

He is right.... Some fake pastors forming God

He should do something reasonable for his brethen, he probably angry no tithe money is coming through 1 Like

When Daddy Freeze calls some of these unbaked "pastors" Yahoo-Yahoo boys, you guys begin to rant. It's not a man's duty to curse others irrespective of their SINS!

yeye pastor...: if i bring tithe now e go rush am #Rubbish

;DEnd time comedian Vs Afonja pastor ;DEnd time comedian Vs Afonja pastor

minding your business is a full time job, it doesn't require any capital

Mr Seyi has said It all... if you dnt like it, simple switch your channel, I ain't in support of any moral acts either, but quite been a HIPOCRITE...

na very true, but wait, why is it that pastors don't give, they only collect from us? been wanting to ask this question for a very long time.

what do people enjoy in that crappy show self?? what do people enjoy in that crappy show self??