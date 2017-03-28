₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by praizblog: 9:37am
The proud father, shared this cute photo with
his adorable daughter and captioned it:
"The future"
So lovely !!!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHA-WOlfz7/?taken-by=davidoofficial&hl=en
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by ellahzy(f): 9:43am
OBO and OOBO
2 Likes
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Mavin1: 11:32am
Daddy's Love
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Pearly255(f): 11:32am
Awwwwwww So adorable
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Nwachukwu1986(m): 11:32am
K
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Nwachukwu1986(m): 11:33am
Na so I go carry my baby one day
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Xblink: 11:33am
Daughters ar always lovely..... Nice pix
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by crackhouse(m): 11:33am
Ok
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by jimi4us: 11:33am
nice meanwhile
3 Likes
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Divay22(f): 11:33am
He really likes his baby....nice one dude
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by jimi4us: 11:33am
nice, meanwhile he should start wearing condom, condoms are cheap na. N40
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Abbeyme: 11:34am
Thats adorable
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by wonderkid619(m): 11:34am
beautiful baby
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by talk2archy: 11:34am
cute Imade
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by 9jakohai(m): 11:34am
praizblog:
But he won't marry her mother.
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by adorablepepple(f): 11:34am
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by DLondonboiy: 11:35am
Fine girl...unlike one joker defending a fat child.
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Guyman02: 11:35am
Who is Davido that makes FP everyday. Is he the unmarried dirty youngman that doesnt use condom on oloshos and they keep getting pregnant for him and calling themselves BabyMamas?
Nairaland is promoting promiscuity and spread of HIV, Gonorrhea and Syphilis by showing the likes and Davido and Whizkid and babymamas
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by abeniagbon(m): 11:35am
chai davido don change, na so bikin dey change someone life to gently manner
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by softwerk(f): 11:37am
MODS please stop pushing nonsense stories to FP!!!
It doesn't make any sense and adds no value
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by chuksjuve(m): 11:37am
not for sale
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by superfelix: 11:37am
ok... this is news too?
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Nnaabros: 11:37am
Illegitimate fruit
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Heromaniaa: 11:38am
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by fisfat(m): 11:38am
Try not to be like your father.
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by tijusegele(m): 11:38am
daddy if i tell u say i love u o........
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by ican2020: 11:46am
This rubbish is getting out of hand.
Enough
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by maxzzo1(m): 11:46am
jimi4us:Rebelz
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Amathylee(m): 11:46am
Guyman02:wat are uu high on....
Oshogbo weed in action
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by SuperSuave(m): 11:49am
jimi4us:how much will you pay per vote
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by dayleke(m): 11:49am
Is that how you define "carry"?
Smh...
|Re: Adorable Photo Of Davido Carrying His Daughter, Imade by Homeboiy: 11:50am
seu.n sack some mods
