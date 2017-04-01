Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy (11753 Views)

My only question now is it by force to go cashless.



line with the recent directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), please be informed that the Cash-less policy has been reviewed further.

Processing charges on cash deposits will be applied on transactions which are above the stipulated limits. These have been revised as follows:







TRANSACTION AMOUNT



APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY DEPOSIT



APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY WITHDRAWAL



Individual



Less than or equal to N500,000



No Charges



No Charges



Above N500,000 - N1m



1.50%



2%



Above N1m - N5m



2%



3%



Above N5m



3%



7.50%



Corporate



Less than or equal to N3m



No Charges



No Charges



Above N3m - 10m



2%



5%



Above N10m - N40m



3%



7.50%



Above N40m



5%



10%







Furthermore, the charges will be applied on the cumulative withdrawal/deposit on all customer accounts per bank, regardless of the channel of deposit/withdrawal and will be implemented accordingly in the following states of the Federation:



S/No



States



Go-Live Date



1



Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers and the FCT



1st April, 2017



2



Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Ondo, Osun and Plateau



1st May, 2017



3



Edo, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Oyo, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Ebonyi, Taraba and Nasarawa



1st August, 2017



4



Borno, Benue, Ekiti, Cross-River, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Yobe, Sokoto and Zamfara



1st October, 2017



Can someone please explain the above?



BULLSHIIT, WHEN EVEN TO OBTAIN POS FROM STUPID BANKS FORE BUSSINESS IS LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN 4 Likes





Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below

989900:





Can someone please explain the above?



Thank you. First few lines means no matter how many accounts you get.. you can't escape the charge they will sum all your withdrawal for that day and remove the charge.Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below





Freewoman:

BULLSHIIT, WHEN EVEN TO OBTAIN POS FROM STUPID BANKS FORE BUSSINESS IS LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN Welcome to Nigeria.

Is it for total daily or monthly transactions?

The company I work built ShopATM. And this is why it was created. The CBN and partner banks don't make policies for the common man. The network issues, accessibility in smaller cities are still real problems. Lets see how the economy will take it. They will have to roll it back if it doesn't work. 2 Likes

This thing deserve FP o. Lalasticlala and seun help us

Confusion everywhere 1 Like

Well. . .I see business opportunities, who else is seeing them? 3 Likes

Iranu







Who have above 500k to be depositing ? Probably affecting the super rich Nigerians and companies more in terms of deposits from what i seeWho have above 500k to be depositing ? 2 Likes

Ordinary ATM never get stable service, you want to go cashless??





Bet9ja na una go pay for the charges waiting for weekend to come make i win this 4 mill Easter go hot 2 Likes

Misplaced Priority...... You wake up and make policies that will soothe only the elites sorry the polithiefians and economic buccaneers. What about those guys at the Bank bulk room, what will happen to them? Your guess is as good as mine.

We copy other countries that have developed virtually all their sectors and have multiple employment avenues while we are still faced with large-scale infrastructural deficits mtchewwwwwwww....

Reintroduces??

Useless policy

Following.....

CBN

We are used to it.









Next Pls

I wonder why we keep recirculating old news!!! The least you could do was to add more flesh to this post, cos when banks sent this to their customers weeks ago, it was properly explained. 2 Likes 1 Share

Cool.

First few lines means no matter how many accounts you get.. you can't escape the charge they will sum all your withdrawal for that day and remove the charge.



Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below

R u Emefiele's P.A? R u Emefiele's P.A? 1 Like

Hehehe. Nigeria is in for it

Just another avenue to steal from people. Policy my foot

The Currupt Politicians Still Benefits...

The cashless policy isn't about robbing anyone, it's about making transactions more efficient.



The irony of OP's assertion is that the cash-less policy makes robbery less lucrative.

=:

2 Likes