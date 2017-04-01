₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,600 members, 3,445,673 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 08:20 PM

CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy (11753 Views)

Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy / Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! / Nationwide Implementation Of The Cashless Policy. Is This Fair On Nigerians? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:05am
Whilst we are battling recession Nigeria and her Elites are cooking different means to take away money from her citizens. Nawa naija which way. Below is new directive as the nation goes cashless.

My only question now is it by force to go cashless.

line with the recent directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), please be informed that the Cash-less policy has been reviewed further.
Processing charges on cash deposits will be applied on transactions which are above the stipulated limits. These have been revised as follows:



TRANSACTION AMOUNT

APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY DEPOSIT

APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY WITHDRAWAL

Individual

Less than or equal to N500,000

No Charges

No Charges

Above N500,000 - N1m

1.50%

2%

Above N1m - N5m

2%

3%

Above N5m

3%

7.50%

Corporate

Less than or equal to N3m

No Charges

No Charges

Above N3m - 10m

2%

5%

Above N10m - N40m

3%

7.50%

Above N40m

5%

10%



Furthermore, the charges will be applied on the cumulative withdrawal/deposit on all customer accounts per bank, regardless of the channel of deposit/withdrawal and will be implemented accordingly in the following states of the Federation:

S/No

States

Go-Live Date

1

Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers and the FCT

1st April, 2017

2

Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Ondo, Osun and Plateau

1st May, 2017

3

Edo, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Oyo, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Ebonyi, Taraba and Nasarawa

1st August, 2017

4

Borno, Benue, Ekiti, Cross-River, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Yobe, Sokoto and Zamfara

1st October, 2017

Source: https://www.zenithbank.com/LiveCashless.aspx
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by 989900: 10:11am
Furthermore, the charges will be applied on the cumulative withdrawal/deposit on all customer accounts per bank, regardless of the channel of deposit/withdrawal and will be implemented accordingly in the following states of the Federation:

Can someone please explain the above?

Thank you.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Freewoman(f): 10:12am
BULLSHIIT, WHEN EVEN TO OBTAIN POS FROM STUPID BANKS FORE BUSSINESS IS LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN

4 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:15am
First few lines means no matter how many accounts you get.. you can't escape the charge they will sum all your withdrawal for that day and remove the charge.

Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below
989900:


Can someone please explain the above?

Thank you.
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:16am
Welcome to Nigeria.

Freewoman:
BULLSHIIT, WHEN EVEN TO OBTAIN POS FROM STUPID BANKS FORE BUSSINESS IS LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by thesicilian: 10:31am
Jungle Nation.

1 Like

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by abes(m): 4:14pm
Is it for total daily or monthly transactions?
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Visionwriter: 4:28pm
The company I work built ShopATM. And this is why it was created. The CBN and partner banks don't make policies for the common man. The network issues, accessibility in smaller cities are still real problems. Lets see how the economy will take it. They will have to roll it back if it doesn't work.

2 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 5:14pm
This thing deserve FP o. Lalasticlala and seun help us
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Moneyyy: 6:23pm
Confusion everywhere

1 Like

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by yinkakani(m): 6:23pm
Well. . .I see business opportunities, who else is seeing them?

3 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by doctor306: 6:24pm
sad sad sad

1 Like

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by akinluyi02(m): 6:24pm
Iranu
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by WebSurfer(m): 6:24pm
Probably affecting the super rich Nigerians and companies more in terms of deposits from what i see grin


Who have above 500k to be depositing ?

2 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by celestialAgent(m): 6:24pm
Ordinary ATM never get stable service, you want to go cashless??


Iranu!!!

3 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by CuteJude: 6:24pm
grin
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by princechurchill(m): 6:24pm
Bet9ja na una go pay for the charges waiting for weekend to come make i win this 4 mill Easter go hot

2 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by VivaDeAngelo: 6:25pm
Misplaced Priority...... You wake up and make policies that will soothe only the elites sorry the polithiefians and economic buccaneers. What about those guys at the Bank bulk room, what will happen to them? Your guess is as good as mine.
We copy other countries that have developed virtually all their sectors and have multiple employment avenues while we are still faced with large-scale infrastructural deficits mtchewwwwwwww....
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Vickiweezy(m): 6:25pm
Reintroduces??
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Omoluabi16(m): 6:25pm
Useless policy
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by madridguy(m): 6:26pm
Following.....
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
CBN
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by RichDad1(m): 6:26pm
We are used to it.




Next Pls
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by fmarshal(m): 6:27pm
I wonder why we keep recirculating old news!!! The least you could do was to add more flesh to this post, cos when banks sent this to their customers weeks ago, it was properly explained.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by jericco1(m): 6:27pm
Cool.
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Tazdroid(m): 6:27pm
post=55025900:
First few lines means no matter how many accounts you get.. you can't escape the charge they will sum all your withdrawal for that day and remove the charge.

Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below
R u Emefiele's P.A? grin grin

1 Like

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by eph123(f): 6:28pm
Hehehe. Nigeria is in for it cheesy
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by teeghurl(f): 6:28pm
Just another avenue to steal from people. Policy my foot
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by airminem(f): 6:29pm
The Currupt Politicians Still Benefits...
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by mmsen: 6:30pm
The cashless policy isn't about robbing anyone, it's about making transactions more efficient.

The irony of OP's assertion is that the cash-less policy makes robbery less lucrative.
Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by AngelicBeing: 6:30pm
=:
tongue

2 Likes

Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Ferdinandu(m): 6:31pm
That is the way to go. There is no reason an individual should be carrying above 500k up and down on a daily basis. Use cashless channels to do transactions above 100k . if you don't like it then pay the penalty.

5 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Why Are There So Few Fast Food Joints And Malls In Nigeria? / Is It Wise To Start A Business With Loan / Buy Indomie Noodles As A Distribuctor

Viewing this topic: Dentux(m), mountainidea, Tunizzy(m), Eroms4life17(m), Accurate5(m), chatom143, Eve001(f), Dexter247(m), skoltic12, DeeChukwu, elega(f), Otamio, fullman(m), Angel4lif(f), whoawa(m), mpowa(m), jtjohn(m), Ridwan123(m), MrEdimulo82(m), Nbg4real, Malcolmx12, Nonso16, she234, ifyan(m), monatim, Centurion04, clems88(m), inemjoe, Vastjoy(m), ajazee, admin7(m), abbeycool, amas124(m), henrykelek(m), donsola(m), blairbrook(f), koolsol, kennedith9, Naughtysite, Joshcoli(m), Franky9584(m), aztvseries, Tommy3750(m), babtunsk(m), bigbish, kevaxa(m), richie9093(m) and 70 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.