|CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:05am
Whilst we are battling recession Nigeria and her Elites are cooking different means to take away money from her citizens. Nawa naija which way. Below is new directive as the nation goes cashless.
My only question now is it by force to go cashless.
line with the recent directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), please be informed that the Cash-less policy has been reviewed further.
Processing charges on cash deposits will be applied on transactions which are above the stipulated limits. These have been revised as follows:
TRANSACTION AMOUNT
APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY DEPOSIT
APPLICABLE RATE ON DAILY WITHDRAWAL
Individual
Less than or equal to N500,000
No Charges
No Charges
Above N500,000 - N1m
1.50%
2%
Above N1m - N5m
2%
3%
Above N5m
3%
7.50%
Corporate
Less than or equal to N3m
No Charges
No Charges
Above N3m - 10m
2%
5%
Above N10m - N40m
3%
7.50%
Above N40m
5%
10%
Furthermore, the charges will be applied on the cumulative withdrawal/deposit on all customer accounts per bank, regardless of the channel of deposit/withdrawal and will be implemented accordingly in the following states of the Federation:
S/No
States
Go-Live Date
1
Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers and the FCT
1st April, 2017
2
Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Ondo, Osun and Plateau
1st May, 2017
3
Edo, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Oyo, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Ebonyi, Taraba and Nasarawa
1st August, 2017
4
Borno, Benue, Ekiti, Cross-River, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Yobe, Sokoto and Zamfara
1st October, 2017
Source: https://www.zenithbank.com/LiveCashless.aspx
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by 989900: 10:11am
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Freewoman(f): 10:12am
BULLSHIIT, WHEN EVEN TO OBTAIN POS FROM STUPID BANKS FORE BUSSINESS IS LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:15am
First few lines means no matter how many accounts you get.. you can't escape the charge they will sum all your withdrawal for that day and remove the charge.
Next line means the cashless policy will roll out in different states according to the dates below
989900:
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 10:16am
Welcome to Nigeria.
Freewoman:
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by thesicilian: 10:31am
Jungle Nation.
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by abes(m): 4:14pm
Is it for total daily or monthly transactions?
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Visionwriter: 4:28pm
The company I work built ShopATM. And this is why it was created. The CBN and partner banks don't make policies for the common man. The network issues, accessibility in smaller cities are still real problems. Lets see how the economy will take it. They will have to roll it back if it doesn't work.
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by loadedvibes: 5:14pm
This thing deserve FP o. Lalasticlala and seun help us
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Moneyyy: 6:23pm
Confusion everywhere
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by yinkakani(m): 6:23pm
Well. . .I see business opportunities, who else is seeing them?
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by doctor306: 6:24pm
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by akinluyi02(m): 6:24pm
Iranu
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by WebSurfer(m): 6:24pm
Probably affecting the super rich Nigerians and companies more in terms of deposits from what i see
Who have above 500k to be depositing ?
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by celestialAgent(m): 6:24pm
Ordinary ATM never get stable service, you want to go cashless??
Iranu!!!
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by CuteJude: 6:24pm
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by princechurchill(m): 6:24pm
Bet9ja na una go pay for the charges waiting for weekend to come make i win this 4 mill Easter go hot
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by VivaDeAngelo: 6:25pm
Misplaced Priority...... You wake up and make policies that will soothe only the elites sorry the polithiefians and economic buccaneers. What about those guys at the Bank bulk room, what will happen to them? Your guess is as good as mine.
We copy other countries that have developed virtually all their sectors and have multiple employment avenues while we are still faced with large-scale infrastructural deficits mtchewwwwwwww....
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Vickiweezy(m): 6:25pm
Reintroduces??
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Omoluabi16(m): 6:25pm
Useless policy
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by madridguy(m): 6:26pm
Following.....
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
CBN
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by RichDad1(m): 6:26pm
We are used to it.
Next Pls
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by fmarshal(m): 6:27pm
I wonder why we keep recirculating old news!!! The least you could do was to add more flesh to this post, cos when banks sent this to their customers weeks ago, it was properly explained.
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by jericco1(m): 6:27pm
Cool.
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Tazdroid(m): 6:27pm
post=55025900:R u Emefiele's P.A?
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by eph123(f): 6:28pm
Hehehe. Nigeria is in for it
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by teeghurl(f): 6:28pm
Just another avenue to steal from people. Policy my foot
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by airminem(f): 6:29pm
The Currupt Politicians Still Benefits...
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by mmsen: 6:30pm
The cashless policy isn't about robbing anyone, it's about making transactions more efficient.
The irony of OP's assertion is that the cash-less policy makes robbery less lucrative.
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by AngelicBeing: 6:30pm
=:
|Re: CBN Reintroduces Cashless Policy by Ferdinandu(m): 6:31pm
That is the way to go. There is no reason an individual should be carrying above 500k up and down on a daily basis. Use cashless channels to do transactions above 100k . if you don't like it then pay the penalty.
