|Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Statsocial: 4:31pm
The University of Johannesburg’s Humanities Faculty has received the Midas Touch with the addition of Nobel Prize winner‚ Professor Wole Soyinka.
http://www.timeslive.co.za/local/2017/03/28/Nobel-Prize-winner-Wole-Soyinka-joins-UJ-as-visiting-professor
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Homeboiy: 4:32pm
hmm
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Archaa(m): 4:49pm
.South Africa again..hian
that is a country where a road side car washer accuse a foreign medical doctor of taking their jobs
.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by eyeview: 5:56pm
The elite who were insulting Jonathan and urging all nigerians to vote for Buhari have all quietly left nigeria for the less fortunate zombies to suffer the recession.
Am not sure soyinka has spent a week in a stretch in nigeria since this 'change' started.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Jetleeee: 6:04pm
eyeview:
Congratulate and logout. It's that simple. We aren't interested in your Creflo dollar sermons
You don't have to drag your APC-PDP, Buhari-Jonathan, Zombie-wailer nonsense into every topic
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:04pm
Congrats...
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jeeqaa7(m): 6:04pm
Ko
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by celestialAgent(m): 6:05pm
eyeview:
On point!
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Singapore1(m): 6:05pm
kii
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by AK481(m): 6:06pm
That's good
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by princechurchill(m): 6:06pm
Am waiting for the news that tell will us how he tore his US green card
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by yankeeguy(m): 6:06pm
ok
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:07pm
u mate dey join IVY League schools .....u dey join south africa
who even give this guy noble price h
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by YonkijiSappo: 6:07pm
Ogbontarigi omo Oodua niyen!
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by tosynomolara(f): 6:08pm
ok
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by phkka1(m): 6:08pm
Ordinary Trump wey no go school de posu you. Very soon you go Zimbabwe.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by YonkijiSappo: 6:08pm
phkka1:
Will you keep kwayet? !
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jericco1(m): 6:08pm
The fruit of thy labour
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Mrkjay: 6:08pm
Brain
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by lonelydora(m): 6:09pm
Congratulations to him.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Zabilon007(m): 6:09pm
In other news,.... DINO NYSC CERTIFICATE SHOWS HE PASSED OUT ON 8TH JULY, 2001.....HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE WHEN 8TH JULY 2001 IS ON A SUNDAY
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by abeniagbon(m): 6:09pm
rubbish
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by kingkator1: 6:10pm
ok
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by dolphinife: 6:10pm
eyeview:
How old are you kid??
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by chosby(m): 6:10pm
Jetleeee:BMC
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by dingbang(m): 6:10pm
Nonsense.. Instead of him to come and join university of Porraicort
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jnrbayano(m): 6:11pm
The moment he stops being active, he automatically beckons on Mr Death.
In response to a post asking him to retire due to advancement in age.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Omoluabi16(m): 6:12pm
Pls tell those primitive people to stop killing Nigerians.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by charleff512(m): 6:13pm
Godprotectigbo5:
Sister no vex,you read this post at all?
