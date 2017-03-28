₦airaland Forum

Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Statsocial: 4:31pm
The University of Johannesburg’s Humanities Faculty has received the Midas Touch with the addition of Nobel Prize winner‚ Professor Wole Soyinka.



Nigerian-born Soyinka‚ the first African to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature‚ joins the university as a Distinguished Visiting Professor.

Professor Alex Broadbent‚ Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities said Soyinka's involvement will serve as an opportunity for the unique inspiration of their students‚ while attracting other renowned scholars.

“He has been and continues to be associated with some of the best universities in the world. UJ’s drive to decolonisation as well as the Africanisation of knowledge have led to substantial dialogues at the Institution [which] provided the university the opportunity to ask searching questions about our African identity and our role in nurturing the New Africa‚ and the future of our university‚” he added.

Professor Soyinka boasts international recognition‚ having held fellowship and professorial positions in the Dramatic Arts and Comparative Literature at the Universities of Ibadan‚ Lagos and Ife in Nigeria; Legon in Ghana‚ Sheffield and Cambridge in England; as well as Yale‚ Cornell‚ Harvard‚ Emory‚ Nevada‚ Loyola Marymount in the United States of America.

Currently he is Life Fellow of Churchill College‚ Cambridge‚ Emeritus Fellow of the Black Mountain Institute‚ University of Nevada‚ Overseas Fellow of Hutchins Institute‚ Harvard University‚ and Professor Emeritus‚ Obafemi Awolowo University‚ Ile-Ife‚ Nigeria‚ Founder and Chairman of the Wole Soyinka Foundation in Nigeria.

Broadbent said that in addition to his lecturing position‚ the high profile academic will also bring with him partnership with his foundation‚ well-known known for its Wole Soyinka Award for Literature.

- TMG Digital/The Times


http://www.timeslive.co.za/local/2017/03/28/Nobel-Prize-winner-Wole-Soyinka-joins-UJ-as-visiting-professor

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Homeboiy: 4:32pm
hmm
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Archaa(m): 4:49pm
.South Africa again..hian



that is a country where a road side car washer accuse a foreign medical doctor of taking their jobs
.

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by eyeview: 5:56pm
The elite who were insulting Jonathan and urging all nigerians to vote for Buhari have all quietly left nigeria for the less fortunate zombies to suffer the recession.
Am not sure soyinka has spent a week in a stretch in nigeria since this 'change' started.

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Jetleeee: 6:04pm
eyeview:
The elite who were insulting Jonathan and urging all nigerians to vote for Buhari have all quietly left nigeria for the less fortunate zombies to suffer the recession.
Am not sure soyinka has spent a week in a stretch in nigeria since this 'change' started.



Congratulate and logout. It's that simple. We aren't interested in your Creflo dollar sermons

You don't have to drag your APC-PDP, Buhari-Jonathan, Zombie-wailer nonsense into every topic

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:04pm
Congrats...
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jeeqaa7(m): 6:04pm
Ko

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by celestialAgent(m): 6:05pm
eyeview:
The elite who were insulting Jonathan and urging all nigerians to vote for Buhari have all quietly left nigeria for the less fortunate zombies to suffer the recession.
Am not sure soyinka has spent a week in a stretch in nigeria since this 'change' started.

On point!

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Singapore1(m): 6:05pm
sadkii
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by AK481(m): 6:06pm
That's good

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by princechurchill(m): 6:06pm
Am waiting for the news that tell will us how he tore his US green card

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by yankeeguy(m): 6:06pm
ok

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:07pm
u mate dey join IVY League schools .....u dey join south africa



who even give this guy noble price grin grin grin grin grin h

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by YonkijiSappo: 6:07pm
Ogbontarigi omo Oodua niyen! wink

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by tosynomolara(f): 6:08pm
ok
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by phkka1(m): 6:08pm
Ordinary Trump wey no go school de posu you. Very soon you go Zimbabwe.

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by YonkijiSappo: 6:08pm
phkka1:
Ordinary Trump wey no go school de posu you. Very soon you go Zimbabwe.

Will you keep kwayet? !

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jericco1(m): 6:08pm
The fruit of thy labour
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Mrkjay: 6:08pm
Brain
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by lonelydora(m): 6:09pm
Congratulations to him.
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Zabilon007(m): 6:09pm
In other news,.... DINO NYSC CERTIFICATE SHOWS HE PASSED OUT ON 8TH JULY, 2001.....HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE WHEN 8TH JULY 2001 IS ON A SUNDAY

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by abeniagbon(m): 6:09pm
rubbish

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by kingkator1: 6:10pm
ok
Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by dolphinife: 6:10pm
eyeview:
The elite who were insulting Jonathan and urging all nigerians to vote for Buhari have all quietly left nigeria for the less fortunate zombies to suffer the recession.
Am not sure soyinka has spent a week in a stretch in nigeria since this 'change' started.

How old are you kid??

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by chosby(m): 6:10pm
Jetleeee:




Congratulate and logout. It's that simple. You don't have to bore us with Creflo dollar sermons
BMC

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by dingbang(m): 6:10pm
Nonsense.. Instead of him to come and join university of Porraicort grin

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by jnrbayano(m): 6:11pm
The moment he stops being active, he automatically beckons on Mr Death.

In response to a post asking him to retire due to advancement in age.

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by Omoluabi16(m): 6:12pm
Pls tell those primitive people to stop killing Nigerians.

Re: Wole Soyinka Joins University Of Johannesburg by charleff512(m): 6:13pm
Godprotectigbo5:
u mate dey join IVY League schools .....u dey join south africa



who even give this guy noble price grin grin grin grin grin h

Sister no vex,you read this post at all?

