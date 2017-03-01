₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 4:46pm
Nigerian music star and double wahala crooner, Oritsefemi, who has completed his building in Lekki area of Lagos, has moved into his new house.
See photos of the interior of his new home.
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by MayhorE(m): 4:53pm
op wariz diz?
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 5:22pm
Stuffs I am seeing there doesn't worth #40m!
Who else thinks he is just being hyped?
To all of you quoting me as if I be dicco, nah the interior I dey talk about oooo...the chairs looks inferior and the tileds are just the ones you see "anywhere"! In fact, e no reach #20m sef!
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by olasarah: 6:09pm
40 million really?
You've chosen to tell the truthful lies like Dino Melaye
Issokai
MEANWHILE
WATCH VIDEO OF LADIES CAUGHT IN CCTV STEALING GOODS IN THEIR PANTS
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 6:10pm
It's obvious that this man is still senseless (no offense) despite the little finds he has. Yes little because he's not worth what you are thinking. Instead of him to invest (housing, hotels or club) he's busy renting houses in posh areas so as to keep the lies going. You think this dude bought this house then finally the avengers exists.
Mr oristefemi you are on Nairaland land so listen. You remb "you don bash my car"? Yes that hit then. People walked away from it so will people walk away from you "Kurukurumeje". It's not a curse but changing trend in music, so utilize your lil wealth now.
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by CuteJude: 6:10pm
na house be this? See the yeye throw pillow say na make urself at home
I suspect say na efe fan be this guy
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 6:10pm
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 6:10pm
h..
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Kjking(m): 6:10pm
ok... ERM.. chinedu you can now bring the fried beans
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:11pm
To be honest,
Money doesn't fit this guy....
He looks so out of place sitting in that exquisite living room,
I would have accepted the picture more if he was sitting in a Black Maria
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by last35: 6:11pm
Nothin special in this "interior"
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by iKnowevents(m): 6:11pm
Not really that bad
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by 12345baba: 6:11pm
Nairaland and stupid are like d**k and pu**y. Damn!
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by yinkakani(m): 6:11pm
I was thinking it would be something like psquare's house
Who else is not impressed, pls tap the like button.
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by michael142(m): 6:11pm
decatalyst:
The house reach 40m if na lekki. I don't know if it's rented or bought because he never said he bought the house. But stop saying the house nor reach 40m. Check online for House prices in lekki body go tell you
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:12pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by mmsen: 6:12pm
Another tasteless tout.
What else is new?
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 6:12pm
Wetin dey give dis guys money sef..is it not dis songs dey churn out once in a while?ayam not understanding
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 6:12pm
Upcoming ,
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by softwerk(f): 6:12pm
Those horns though.....Conspiracy theorists will conclude it's illuminati
Anything for the fame and money I guess?!
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by ciggy000: 6:12pm
thank God for him
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by chikeze(m): 6:12pm
simple house..nuthin so fantastic.
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by castrokins(m): 6:12pm
Congratulations, Oritse
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 6:13pm
In other news,.... DINO's NYSC CERTIFICATE IS FAKE.... 8TH JULY 2001 WAS ON A SUNDAY...
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Mrkjay: 6:13pm
9ice one
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by tspun(m): 6:13pm
Me like it
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Moneyyy: 6:13pm
Looks like where cult members meet
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by Bishop1monte(m): 6:14pm
Op is high on osogbo weed[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by iKnowevents(m): 6:14pm
Cute
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by goldedprince: 6:14pm
michael142:40 or 400 m?
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by BoombGodpikin: 6:14pm
Congrats to the musical Taliban. But hope he didn't rent the apartment for that 400m cos last year we also heard a story like this that he moved to his 200m apartment.
Me I don't understand again ooo
|Re: The Interiors Of Oritsefemi's New Home In Lekki (Photos) by fransixe(m): 6:15pm
NwamaziNwaAro:you wey money fit.....haters, smh for you.
