See photos of the interior of his new home.



Nigerian music star and double wahala crooner, Oritsefemi, who has completed his building in Lekki area of Lagos, has moved into his new house.

See photos of the interior of his new home.

? op wariz diz 11 Likes







Who else thinks he is just being hyped?



To all of you quoting me as if I be dicco, nah the interior I dey talk about oooo...the chairs looks inferior and the tileds are just the ones you see "anywhere"! In fact, e no reach #20m sef! Stuffs I am seeing there doesn't worth #40m!

Who else thinks he is just being hyped?



You've chosen to tell the truthful lies like Dino Melaye

Issokai 40 million really?

You've chosen to tell the truthful lies like Dino Melaye



MEANWHILE



It's obvious that this man is still senseless (no offense) despite the little finds he has. Yes little because he's not worth what you are thinking. Instead of him to invest (housing, hotels or club) he's busy renting houses in posh areas so as to keep the lies going. You think this dude bought this house then finally the avengers exists.

Mr oristefemi you are on Nairaland land so listen. You remb "you don bash my car"? Yes that hit then. People walked away from it so will people walk away from you "Kurukurumeje". It's not a curse but changing trend in music, so utilize your lil wealth now.

say na make urself at home



say na make urself at home

I suspect say na efe fan be this guy na house be this? See the yeye throw pillow

1 Like

h..

ok... ERM.. chinedu you can now bring the fried beans



To be honest,



Money doesn't fit this guy....



He looks so out of place sitting in that exquisite living room,



To be honest,

Money doesn't fit this guy....

He looks so out of place sitting in that exquisite living room,

I would have accepted the picture more if he was sitting in a Black Maria

Nothin special in this "interior" 3 Likes









Nairaland and stupid are like d**k and pu**y. Damn!



Who else is not impressed, pls tap the like button. I was thinking it would be something like psquare's house

decatalyst:

Stuffs I am seeing there doesn't worth #40m!





Who else thinks he is just being hyped?

The house reach 40m if na lekki. I don't know if it's rented or bought because he never said he bought the house. But stop saying the house nor reach 40m. Check online for House prices in lekki body go tell you

Congratulations to him 1 Like

Another tasteless tout.



What else is new?

Wetin dey give dis guys money sef..is it not dis songs dey churn out once in a while?ayam not understanding 1 Like

Upcoming ,

illuminati



Anything for the fame and money I guess?! Those horns though.....Conspiracy theorists will conclude it's illuminati

thank God for him 1 Like

simple house..nuthin so fantastic.

Congratulations, Oritse

In other news,.... DINO's NYSC CERTIFICATE IS FAKE.... 8TH JULY 2001 WAS ON A SUNDAY...

9ice one

Me like it

Looks like where cult members meet

Op is high on osogbo weed[color=#006600][/color]

Cute

michael142:





40 or 400 m?

Congrats to the musical Taliban. But hope he didn't rent the apartment for that 400m cos last year we also heard a story like this that he moved to his 200m apartment.

Me I don't understand again ooo