So what do you think about Don jazzy swag?





Mavins boss and legendary music producer , Don jazzy took to Instagram to show off his Bentley car and jaw dropping swag which he captioned " Red Tuesday. I dey see my period".So what do you think about Don jazzy swag?

Don jazzy, sometimes we don't know when you're joking..



But boss, when you go marry? 21 Likes

Oga Don Jazzy (Twale)

When you go marry?

Sheybe you get money (Kilode)

Why you dey dulling

Yesterday orobo, today na lepa

Shey na omo dudu abi omo pupa

No kill yourself

Pick one already

Wetin you dey find like you wan discover mungo park



Meanwhile





This guy don craze no be small.



Always happy 8 Likes 2 Shares

The boss not Tboss. 6 Likes

Ode, making fun of those who are having real "period" 2 Likes

senior.man



Buhari continue your good works. you're the best sir See how he is enjoying because of BuhariBuhari continue your good works.you're the best sir

You no fit get the kain money wey dey hin account make you dey sad, mere thinking of your account balance na to begin smile like goat loomer:

This guy don craze no be small.



Always happy 15 Likes

Baba Twale



Bentley wey many other artist dey see for dream Richest artist in AfricaBaba TwaleBentley wey many other artist dey see for dream 11 Likes

too much money

IamAirforce1:

Don jazzy, sometimes we don't know when you're joking..



But boss, when you go marry? how he being married or not take affect ur life how he being married or not take affect ur life 8 Likes

D Don Baba

how did this make front page? lalasticlala if i slap u ennnn 3 Likes

I just dey waka pass.

Baba nla

D banj need to go back to Don jazzy.... 7 Likes

Period ?as in I don't get it..Is that suppose to be a joke?

Eddy2cute:

how did this make front page? lalasticlala if i slap u ennnn

16 Likes

ook

mtchewwwwww

no wife



no life





you sacrificed ur manhood





no child for yu in dat brotherhood 2 Likes 2 Shares

DonJ pls meet me o We gat something to discuss 1 Like

Of madness















































































































































Of madness

Hakeem3:



how he being married or not take affect ur life Don jazzy won't take my comment serious The way you took it 7 Likes

Don baba J

Nice snapshot boss







But what does he mean by "I dey see my period"?





Is he menstruating?



*runs for cover*

iamAirforce1 you never dey see your own?

3 Likes

Main man chopping life

Lol

megrimor:

Of madness







Of madness consuming so many plots of Nairaland is the 2nd stage of madness 8 Likes