The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has criticised the perception that he was close to former President Goodluck Jonathan for what he could get.

“Despite my friendship with Jonathan over this long period of time, we never discussed a penny, we never discussed one dollar; we never exchanged a penny, and we never exchanged a dollar,” Kukah said.



In an interview in the current edition of The Interview, Kukah said those who thought they could smear him by warming up to President Muhammadu Buhari were responsible for fantasizing his relationship with Jonathan.

“Suddenly, journalists whom I knew were writing, hoping they would be given positions (by Buhari) and all those who were abusing me have gone full cycle,” he said.

He continued: “Those who should be ashamed of themselves are those who took money from Jonathan, tons of it, and have decided to lie, buried under the table; they have decided to change course in the middle of the race. Those are the guys who you should be talking about.”



In a statement, the MD/Editor-In-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, said, “This is Kukah with his gloves off. Anti-Kukahs of every stripe have their match in this issue.”



The clergyman revealed that “certain people in the PDP” have been telling him that Jonathan should have had a long-drawn-out exit, like the disgraced Gambian President Yahaya Jammeh.

He spoke about the continuing detention of the Shiite leader, El-Zakzakky, and the bill for a Christian court, expressing concern that, “We are going back, we’re not getting better.”



The edition also explores the love language of public figures, including advertising icon, Lolu Akinwunmi; journalist Funke Treasure-Durodola; the director of Leventis Food, Tasos Amanatidis; and author and celebrity, Teju Babyface.

They took money from him when they knew he's a dundee.....



A character like a self-imposed godfather to Jonathan, Edwin Clark.... 8 Likes

Is not a good thing to be weak, Jona-dull is too weak for my likeness 4 Likes

But mr pastor,wetin consine u sef

Khd95:

Me set tire o

When pipu are following u, note that not all of them love u, bt most of them wanna chop wit u until u are broke den, they wil depart and making false statement against u...

He was too desperate for a second term. Big error.

GEJ surrounded himself with fllatties who are mercantile or commercial politicians. All the fllatties care about is their pocket. It is often said that an average fllatie will sell his mother for money, that was exactly the case.

They collected money from Jonathan, bolted away and did nothing! Jonathan being a rookie or an absolute dunce trusted the commercial politicians from the Biafrauud republic, bingo! His dream crashed down in pieces

Worthy to note now are the same fllat heads killing themselves to register for APC! What an irony! Never you trust a flatt head, he will sell you for money, you cannot beat a fflatie in the deception business

Disobeying Bible warning never to romance with politics

If corruption can be defined as "A state in which GEJ is the president,Rice #9000,One cup of garri #50, dollar #<250,People de chop others de chop"

If CHANGE is Defined as "A state in which You don't know which way the country is going,price hike(Garri,fuel,Dollar,cement,)No rule of Law,witch Hunting,Inconclusive elections,DSS assaults"

I WHOLE HEARTEDLY PLEGDE ON MY HONOUR AS A NIGERIAN 2 GO BACK 2 MY CORRUPT ERA

Anyway no blame una sha.Change too can be a NEGATIVE One.

Obanikoro

Fayose

Oritsejafor

Dasuki

Gani Adams(OPC)

Bode George

No matter how dull jona might be as claimed by zombie here. He was able to sack stella oduah but this papa wey dey here is even protecting corrupt people under him. Which one is better. Era of propaganda or Era of reality.

Law 2 : Never Put Too Much Trust In Friends, Learn How To Use Enemies.

So you knew that the man was a father Christmas and you were hell bent to see him continue in power.SMH

Sir, we agreed u neva exchange penny and dollar cos this ain't UK or US...What of naira?

Truth cannot be suppressed for ever...it will spring itself forth from the bondage of propaganda and lie..

