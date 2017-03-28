₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by realjoker(m): 7:08pm
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has criticised the perception that he was close to former President Goodluck Jonathan for what he could get.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/227352-took-money-jonathan-turned-bishop-kukah.html
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by dolphinife: 7:11pm
They took money from him when they knew he's a dundee.....
A character like a self-imposed godfather to Jonathan, Edwin Clark....
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Baawaa(m): 7:34pm
Is not a good thing to be weak, Jona-dull is too weak for my likeness
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Khd95(m): 7:58pm
But mr pastor,wetin consine u sef
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:01pm
Khd95:Me set tire o
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by akoredebadru(m): 9:55pm
When pipu are following u, note that not all of them love u, bt most of them wanna chop wit u until u are broke den, they wil depart and making false statement against u...
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 9:56pm
funny
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Brightology2(m): 9:56pm
Kkkk
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by masterkraft18: 9:57pm
k na
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by eph123(f): 9:58pm
He was too desperate for a second term. Big error.
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by divicode: 10:01pm
GEJ surrounded himself with fllatties who are mercantile or commercial politicians. All the fllatties care about is their pocket. It is often said that an average fllatie will sell his mother for money, that was exactly the case.
They collected money from Jonathan, bolted away and did nothing! Jonathan being a rookie or an absolute dunce trusted the commercial politicians from the Biafrauud republic, bingo! His dream crashed down in pieces
Worthy to note now are the same fllat heads killing themselves to register for APC! What an irony! Never you trust a flatt head, he will sell you for money, you cannot beat a fflatie in the deception business
If you believe me click like! If you don't share
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by joinnow: 10:02pm
Disobeying Bible warning never to romance with politics
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Memorykad(m): 10:06pm
which state do you think?
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by clickwtB: 10:09pm
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by CHukZero: 10:12pm
If corruption can be defined as "A state in which GEJ is the president,Rice #9000,One cup of garri #50, dollar #<250,People de chop others de chop"
If CHANGE is Defined as "A state in which You don't know which way the country is going,price hike(Garri,fuel,Dollar,cement,)No rule of Law,witch Hunting,Inconclusive elections,DSS assaults"
I WHOLE HEARTEDLY PLEGDE ON MY HONOUR AS A NIGERIAN 2 GO BACK 2 MY CORRUPT ERA
Anyway no blame una sha.Change too can be a NEGATIVE One.
If una say NEgative'Change
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by blackaxe78: 10:15pm
Obanikoro
Fayose
Oritsejafor
Dasuki
Gani Adams(OPC)
Bode George
.................................................
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by henrysam(m): 10:16pm
No matter how dull jona might be as claimed by zombie here. He was able to sack stella oduah but this papa wey dey here is even protecting corrupt people under him. Which one is better. Era of propaganda or Era of reality.
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:17pm
Law 2 : Never Put Too Much Trust In Friends, Learn How To Use Enemies.
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Angelovic96: 10:18pm
Memorykad:IMO State
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by maoolakanm(m): 10:24pm
So you knew that the man was a father Christmas and you were hell bent to see him continue in power.SMH
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by Atonto: 10:24pm
Sir, we agreed u neva exchange penny and dollar cos this ain't UK or US...What of naira?
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by chuksjuve(m): 10:25pm
Truth cannot be suppressed for ever...it will spring itself forth from the bondage of propaganda and lie..
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by mastermaestro(m): 10:31pm
Memorykad:
Buhari.
|Re: How Those Who Took Money From Jonathan Turned Against Him – Bishop Kukah by adecz: 10:37pm
He stole "tons" of the ppl's money
to give some sycophants & praise singers
who then 'betrayed' the thief,
And you want us to sympathize with the thief??
That's KARMA.....
