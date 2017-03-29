₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Ovokoo: 10:41pm On Mar 28
Comedian, Seyi Law is showing his lovely daughter, Tiwa the ropes as he took her swimming for the first time preparing her to be a future olympian in swimming. isn't that just cute?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps2wMeonhdY
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/comedian-sey-law-gives-daughter-swimming-lessons-video/
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Acekidc4(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
Living the Good Life!!
Keep On Brother!!We go Meet you!!
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by hotspec(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
Lemme.park here till ds hit FP tmao.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Khd95(m): 11:02pm On Mar 28
Iffa say d pikin fat nau,seyi law go talk say i resemble elf
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by gentlemafia(m): 11:09pm On Mar 28
Typical yoruba lookin pikin' Amala runs in her DNA
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Afam4eva(m): 11:12pm On Mar 28
gentlemafia:Shut up, she's beautiful. Btw, she's mixed (Yoruba + Igbo).
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by skarz(m): 1:30am
she don enter swimming pool when I never even see one
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by jieta: 6:50am
seyi law your pikin fat come beat me i dey my house.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Came: 7:19am
She really need am to loose weight, seyi, Oya abuse me.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Ovokoo: 7:55am
Dem don come.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Keneking: 10:07am
See the difference between Mikel children and this pickin...move on to catch another thread
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by tonaydo: 10:07am
booked
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by KeLcHeE: 10:07am
Dis one na post?
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by sisisioge: 10:07am
cute Iya! Iya eke puuu
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by mona1ene: 10:07am
cute chubby baby
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Goldenheart(m): 10:08am
Oya Dive!
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by mulattoclaroo(m): 10:08am
So?
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by okonji11: 10:08am
daddy goals
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by dangote7510(m): 10:08am
Say bad tin at ur own peril.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by MakeADifference: 10:08am
But you just saw one in this video now?
skarz:
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Volumeng: 10:09am
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by martineverest(m): 10:09am
stupidity...ths one wants to belong
very imbecilic of him...where do u see an less than a yr baby learning to swim in this world?...bushman
deducing from ur stupidity,its better u register ur baby in a well equipped gym for pushups and treadmill running
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by adebayo201: 10:10am
yawn
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:10am
gentlemafia:
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by curtisaxel(m): 10:11am
THAT CHILD REALLY NEEDS TO START WORKING OUT REAL SOON....SEE AS IM FAT REACH
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Gten(m): 10:13am
Nigerians can follow person, now seyi's cute little daughter has hit the gym. Make una take am easy biko.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by lifestyle1(m): 10:13am
Afam4eva:
Without mixing with igbo she will still be beautiful.
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Hysmady(m): 10:13am
Hehe
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:13am
NICE
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by holysainbj(m): 10:13am
h
|Re: Seyi Law Gives Daughter Swimming Lessons (Video, Pic) by Afam4eva(m): 10:15am
lifestyle1:Of course.
