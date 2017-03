Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Pregnant Lady Strips To Pant & Bra To Show Her Pregnancy Journey (681 Views)

Check-out This Adorable Photo Of Yemi Alade And A Little Kid / See This Adorable Photos Of Ghanian Actress Jakie Appiah / Nadia Buari And Her Mother (adorable Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Journey.



Journey of motherhood.



Source :: See This Adorable Photo Of A Lady's PregnancyJourney.Journey of motherhood.Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-this-adorable-photo-of-ladys.html?m=0

is she somebody's wife or somebody's baby mama. if she is a wife, she have no respect 4 her husband.

mtchwwwwww adorable my foot. is she somebody's wife or somebody's baby mama. if she is a wife, she have no respect 4 her husband.mtchwwwwww adorable my foot.

Janetozi:

is she somebody's wife or somebody's baby mama.

if she is a wife, she have no respect 4 her husband.



mtchwwwwww adorable my foot. HAS

No offense, but this picture's a lil on the nasty side.. 1 Like



If you garrrrrit, flaunnnit!

Let the haters do their "worstest"!



Safe delivery darling! Beautiful!If you garrrrrit, flaunnnit!Let the haters do their "worstest"!Safe delivery darling!

mine is coming up...

I wonder what manner of training she will give the innocent unborn child. SMH

No unnecessary pregnancy Fat. Nice.

This one don turn madness.