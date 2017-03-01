Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. (5196 Views)

It is a 8 track EP and will be released at midnight today.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNmWjLgWlB/





Not Forgotten .Ft Poe



I look forward to that track. Poe sabi make songs make sense 7 Likes 1 Share

Who he EPP?

This guy is suddenly fading out. Always forming to be too fine...SMH 4 Likes

Were dis guy dey since

Iyanya should venture into something else, his music career is dead already. 2 Likes

It's Iyanya 1 Like

Nyaya ebi like sey music don finish for ur mouth





She say she come for the body eeeh she no come for the Money ooo





Yyour body na Atm? 4 Likes

"Up To Something"... That song is nice.



You'll feel it deeply if you listen to it from a 7.1 Channel Surround Sound System.



#Woaaa 2 Likes

He used to have some great songs. Let's hope this collaboration yields good music. 4 Likes



Clue: She's @ BBN Heard dis guy was lookin 4 wife.. Anybody dat can reach him shud kindly tell him I've seen one dat'll suit himClue: She's @ BBN

polite2:

Who he EPP? Aaah no talk am again he help many oo ask the slay queens oloshos and dem pepper dem gang Aaah no talk am again he help many oo ask the slay queens oloshos and dem pepper dem gang 1 Like

Up 2 something is a dope track 1 Like

Oga u just wastin ur voice but Wetin cosing me wey dey pray make don jazzy sign me





Your first comment about him wasting his voice makes me laugh. So someone can waste their voice!



Icansing:

Wetin cosing me wey dey pray make don jazzy sign me Your first comment about him wasting his voice makes me laugh. So someone can waste their voice!

Benjom:

"Up To Something"... That song is nice.



You'll feel it deeply if you listen to it from a 7.1 Channel Surround Sound System.



#Woaaa u are very stupid, , so u need dat to know if a song is dope? I listend to African Queen with a palito and i know it was dope u are very stupid, , so u need dat to know if a song is dope? I listend to African Queen with a palito and i know it was dope 3 Likes

ikombe:

Not Forgotten .Ft Poe



I look forward to that track. Poe sabi make songs make sense but he no sabi make him own song sweet but he no sabi make him own song sweet

Icansing:

u are very stupid, , so u need dat to know if a song is dope? I listend to African Queen with a palito and i know it was dope

IF INYANYA DOESN'T TALK ABOUT HIPS, WAIST, WOMAN , NOTHING ELSE



INYANYA DEY CORRUPT EEEEEEH INYANYA DEY CORRUPT EEEEEEH

This iyanya clown is highly disillusioned. He think say music na to dey show packs everywhere or he dey follow do gigolo work? Tekno wey no get one single pack drive am commot for Triple MG. If he like make he continue as his career wanes

admax:





Your first comment about him wasting his voice makes me laugh. So someone can waste their voice!



Yex now because of money he is just wastin his vocals with foolish songs Yex now because of money he is just wastin his vocals with foolish songs

Hope he is not going to repeat one statement thousand time..



Your waist comes to my mind