|Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Jeus: 12:13pm
Mavin's Record Latest Act, Iyanya has announced his first project with Mavin's Record called the Signature EP.
It is a 8 track EP and will be released at midnight today.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNmWjLgWlB/
Source: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/iyanya-announces-signature-ep-first.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by dacovajnr: 12:14pm
We dey watch
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by nony43(m): 12:22pm
I
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by lizzypro: 12:22pm
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by ikombe: 12:22pm
Not Forgotten .Ft Poe
I look forward to that track. Poe sabi make songs make sense
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Pringlez: 12:23pm
Na so!!!
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by LecciGucci: 12:24pm
Good
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by polite2(m): 12:24pm
Who he EPP?
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Oluforte: 12:24pm
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Trustisaburden: 12:24pm
This guy is suddenly fading out. Always forming to be too fine...SMH
4 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by PrinzCarter(m): 12:24pm
Were dis guy dey since
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by bjhaid: 12:24pm
Iyanya should venture into something else, his music career is dead already.
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Stelvin101(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Pabloosas(m): 12:25pm
'
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Celestyn8213: 12:26pm
It's Iyanya
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by maxiuc(m): 12:27pm
Nyaya ebi like sey music don finish for ur mouth
She say she come for the body eeeh she no come for the Money ooo
Yyour body na Atm?
4 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Benjom(m): 12:27pm
"Up To Something"... That song is nice.
You'll feel it deeply if you listen to it from a 7.1 Channel Surround Sound System.
#Woaaa
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by TippyTop(m): 12:27pm
He used to have some great songs. Let's hope this collaboration yields good music.
4 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Micah360(m): 12:28pm
Heard dis guy was lookin 4 wife.. Anybody dat can reach him shud kindly tell him I've seen one dat'll suit him
Clue: She's @ BBN
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by maxiuc(m): 12:29pm
polite2:Aaah no talk am again he help many oo ask the slay queens oloshos and dem pepper dem gang
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by anambra111: 12:30pm
Up 2 something is a dope track
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by edugiddy007: 12:31pm
ok
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Icansing: 12:33pm
Oga u just wastin ur voice but Wetin cosing me wey dey pray make don jazzy sign me
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by admax(m): 12:35pm
Your first comment about him wasting his voice makes me laugh. So someone can waste their voice!
Icansing:
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Icansing: 12:37pm
Benjom:u are very stupid, , so u need dat to know if a song is dope? I listend to African Queen with a palito and i know it was dope
3 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by shutupareyouGOD: 12:38pm
ikombe:but he no sabi make him own song sweet
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by iamnicer: 12:39pm
Icansing:
IF INYANYA DOESN'T TALK ABOUT HIPS, WAIST, WOMAN , NOTHING ELSE
INYANYA DEY CORRUPT EEEEEEH
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by HIRAETH(f): 12:39pm
.. . It's iyanya
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by kingthreat(m): 12:40pm
This iyanya clown is highly disillusioned. He think say music na to dey show packs everywhere or he dey follow do gigolo work? Tekno wey no get one single pack drive am commot for Triple MG. If he like make he continue as his career wanes
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Icansing: 12:41pm
admax:Yex now because of money he is just wastin his vocals with foolish songs
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by Monogamy: 12:46pm
Hope he is not going to repeat one statement thousand time..
Your waist comes to my mind
|Re: Iyanya Announces Signature EP, First Project With Mavin. by High2k(m): 12:48pm
This is one guy that gave priority to women and being a fine boy, than he gave his music career, eventually the same women became his undoing... ruined his music career, made him so much irrelevant, that he had to swallow his pride and ran to Donjjazy.... to resurrect his career... a lesson to we men.....
