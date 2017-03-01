₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 12:17pm
According to an online user who shared the photos,an IVECO trailer crushed two school kids to death in Oniparaga village,Ondo State.According to reports,the 2 kids are students of St Philip primary school Oniparaga who are children of the same parent,Mr Clement,working with Araromi Obu Rubber Estate.One died on the spot while the other gave up at Oniparaga health centre .
May their souls RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/trailer-crushes-two-school-kids-to.html?m=1
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by brandonobi(m): 12:23pm
this is bad, i feel sorry for their parents
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by lizzypro: 12:28pm
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by eminikansoso(m): 12:28pm
The life is like a walking shadow
May the Good Lord protects each and everyone of us.
RIP KIDS
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by otijah2: 12:28pm
U will see some folks now bashing the driver, not knowing that driving a vehicle where kids do trespass is a huge risk.
They will never cross the road when is free oo, until they see a vehicle coming that's when they will put head.
If you drive in streets you will understand what am talking about
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 12:29pm
Rip kids
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:29pm
RIP
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by nony43(m): 12:29pm
Since Bubu came back there has being too much deaths, yes, joke apart you reason am, if not Army kill today, Police go kill, or Trailer hit person
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 12:29pm
:' oh my God!! Only if the parents or teachers walk them from school!
I pity the parents
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by inventor432(m): 12:29pm
this is tragedy,rip to the infants
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by karwa(m): 12:30pm
What A Tragic Death
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 12:30pm
Ahhhh this is Satan new assassins...
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by necyka: 12:31pm
very pathetic, may Comfort find its way to the bereaved.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by ventilation: 12:31pm
I'm moved to tears! Were they left to themselves, why oh why!
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:31pm
Gruesome
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 12:31pm
How can kids be allowed to walk alone on the express without proper supervision? Some of these trailer drivers are more or less like hired assassins
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 12:32pm
Sad. May God grant their soul eternal rest and their family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Klington: 12:32pm
Careless driver... May their tender souls rest in peace.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by ichommy(m): 12:33pm
Chai, My thoughts are with their family.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by kygo(m): 12:35pm
this is disheartening
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Liturgy(m): 12:35pm
Oh God, It is so unfortunate.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Trustisaburden: 12:36pm
Lawd have mercy!
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by anigeorge379(m): 12:38pm
R..I.P to the lost children
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by chchinedu(m): 12:38pm
So sad. .
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Josiah1150(m): 12:38pm
rip!!! I feel so sad about this for a woman to carry this children for 9 months each in her womb and today she can't see them smiling with her again what a life, may we or our children never witness this in our lives in Jesus name.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by fisfat(m): 12:39pm
Jesus!
I hope the parents have not done family planning.
RIP!
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by policy12: 12:40pm
R. I. P
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by mrifeanyi38787: 12:41pm
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Chiomenwa: 12:41pm
Parents should take care of their children when going to school and after school.
Some parents let their children play on the street as little as 1,2or3 years. So bad.
Some parents while taking their children to school will not hold their hand when a car horn at them, they will start shouting he!! Come out. Very disgusting.
Please and please these children are very important to the society.
RIP.
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 12:42pm
AFONJA mums take ten minutes and walk ur children to and from school...no way ....team #I'mpursuingmycareer
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Icansing: 12:43pm
otijah2:In this case u have no point oga driver
|Re: Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) by Drabrah(m): 12:43pm
Wait! U mean dat's d pix of d accident, or dem jst deposit d cops dia lerra?
