Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Ondo: Trailer Crushes 2 Kids Of The Same Parents To Death (Graphic Photos) (10469 Views)

Accident At Abudu, 53 People Burnt To Death - Graphic Photos / Petrol Tanker Explodes Along Lokoja Road, People Burnt To Death - Graphic PICS / Accident Along Abaji-Lokoja Highway, 16 People Burnt To Death (Graphic Pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





May their souls RIP.Amen!





Source: According to an online user who shared the photos,an IVECO trailer crushed two school kids to death in Oniparaga village,Ondo State.According to reports,the 2 kids are students of St Philip primary school Oniparaga who are children of the same parent,Mr Clement,working with Araromi Obu Rubber Estate.One died on the spot while the other gave up at Oniparaga health centre .May their souls RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/trailer-crushes-two-school-kids-to.html?m=1 1 Share

this is bad, i feel sorry for their parents

The life is like a walking shadow

May the Good Lord protects each and everyone of us.

RIP KIDS 2 Likes

U will see some folks now bashing the driver, not knowing that driving a vehicle where kids do trespass is a huge risk.

They will never cross the road when is free oo, until they see a vehicle coming that's when they will put head.

If you drive in streets you will understand what am talking about 4 Likes

Rip kids

RIP

Since Bubu came back there has being too much deaths, yes, joke apart you reason am, if not Army kill today, Police go kill, or Trailer hit person

:' oh my God!! Only if the parents or teachers walk them from school!



I pity the parents

this is tragedy,rip to the infants

What A Tragic Death

Ahhhh this is Satan new assassins...

very pathetic, may Comfort find its way to the bereaved.

I'm moved to tears! Were they left to themselves, why oh why! 1 Like

Gruesome

How can kids be allowed to walk alone on the express without proper supervision? Some of these trailer drivers are more or less like hired assassins



May their souls rest in peace.

Sad. May God grant their soul eternal rest and their family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Careless driver... May their tender souls rest in peace. 1 Like

Chai, My thoughts are with their family. 1 Like

this is disheartening

Oh God, It is so unfortunate.

Lawd have mercy!

R..I.P to the lost children

So sad. .

rip!!! I feel so sad about this for a woman to carry this children for 9 months each in her womb and today she can't see them smiling with her again what a life, may we or our children never witness this in our lives in Jesus name. 3 Likes

Jesus!

I hope the parents have not done family planning.



RIP!

R. I. P



This is another way for you to win...

200 odd 100% fixed matches...

Don't just sit down and celebrate others

Make a move and let them celebrate you

Join us today and you will be smiling tomorrow...

ADD ME ON FACEBOOK..

WHATSAPP OR CALL: with the number in the picture below.... Are you tired of Losing?This is another way for you to win...200 odd 100% fixed matches...Don't just sit down and celebrate othersMake a move and let them celebrate youJoin us today and you will be smiling tomorrow...ADD ME ON FACEBOOK.. https://web.facebook.com/johnpaul.ifeanyi.73?_rdr WHATSAPP OR CALL: with the number in the picture below....

Parents should take care of their children when going to school and after school.



Some parents let their children play on the street as little as 1,2or3 years. So bad.



Some parents while taking their children to school will not hold their hand when a car horn at them, they will start shouting he!! Come out. Very disgusting.



Please and please these children are very important to the society.

RIP. 1 Like

AFONJA mums take ten minutes and walk ur children to and from school...no way ....team #I'mpursuingmycareer 1 Like

otijah2:

U will see some folks now bashing the driver, not knowing that driving a vehicle where kids do trespass is a huge risk.

They will never cross the road when is free oo, until they see a vehicle coming that's when they will put head.

If you drive in streets you will understand what am talking about In this case u have no point oga driver In this case u have no point oga driver 1 Like 1 Share