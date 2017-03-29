₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,215 members, 3,447,430 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 05:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger (5461 Views)
Blogger Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi Killed After He Went Missing. Graphic PICS / See The Faces Of Criminals Arrested By Bauchi Police & Weapons Recovered(pics) / Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by tyokunbo(m): 3:31pm
See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/search?q=ABDULHAKEEM+BAUCHIN+BAUCHI&search=Search
As shared by Aminun Bauchin Bauchi ...
Mashaa Allahu lakoata illabillahi.
ARREST OF A SYNDICATE BEHIND THE KILLING OF ONE ABDULHAKEEM BAUCHIN BAUCHI:
You may recall that on the 12/3/2017 at about 00:05hrs,one Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi was killed by unknown persons and his decomposing body was recovered at rugan jira mountain in Gwallameji Area of Bauchi State on the 17/3/2017.
However, discreet investigation by Police detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command led to the arrest of the following syndicate who allegedly perpetrated the dastardly act,
1.Micheal Sansai male aged 23 years of Rafin zurfi Area of Yelwa.
2.Samuel Uzima male aged 24 years of Yelwa,
3.William Yakubu male, aged 28 years of Shadawanka Barracks,Bauchi and,
4.Dauda Akanni male and 26 years of Yelwa area of Bauchi State respectively.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the principal suspect Michael Sansai is a member of the Confraternity.(Secret cult group)
Exhibits recovered so far include,
1.One black Nokia 225 belonging to the deceased,
2.Seven wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp,
3.Torn clothes of the deceased and,
4.A sim card and other incriminating items.
Case is under investigation to ascertain actual motive behind the act and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices after which suspects would be charged to Court.
Meanwhile, Suspects along with others will be physically paraded by the commissioner of Police letter in the week, please. SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/29/nigeria-police-arrest-syndicate-behind-murder-of-bauchi-state-blogger/
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by Jabioro: 3:40pm
Some are born wicked, police should do the needful, let some bullet lodge into their legs.. so that they can begin to feel the hand of death..
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by charlydamianpat(m): 4:24pm
FINE BOY......Wao first time I make 2nd comment. very soon I will move to first lol...
1 Like
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by olasarah: 4:25pm
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by poki01: 4:25pm
Rest in peace blogger
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by abuaoyen(f): 4:25pm
Why all the evil activities
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by berrystunn(m): 4:26pm
But this buhari regime... I fear you.
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by oponzi: 4:26pm
what is the name of his Blog
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by pauljumbo: 4:27pm
painful
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by olamilekside2: 4:27pm
RIP
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by victormartyn: 4:27pm
Rip
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by burkingx(f): 4:28pm
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by emeijeh(m): 4:28pm
NCAN have you guys arrived here?
The names are crystal clear, the geographical location pointing towards the heavens on a compass
**reporting love from Benin city, the Edo state capital
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by last35: 4:28pm
Thank God
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by fergie001(m): 4:29pm
RIP Sir,
God grant U eternal rest
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by cardoctor(m): 4:31pm
How sad. May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by Edagentle(m): 4:32pm
A 23yr old infant is already killing without guilt. God help us.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by johntaiwo123(m): 4:33pm
k
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by yeyeboi(m): 4:34pm
Ok
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by Onyeoguego: 4:34pm
kai wicked people
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by Adeevah(f): 4:35pm
oponzi:
BauchinBauchiBlog
#TripleB
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by sapientia(m): 4:38pm
Man is somehow a threat to this world. The kinda evil they are capable of pepertrating is alarming
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by chinoify: 4:41pm
RIP. I know this guy, very gentle dude.
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by paskyboy: 4:46pm
What's happening?
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by onyii255: 4:55pm
Oluwa ia involved..
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by MrTypist: 4:56pm
Naija and gruesome homicide cases these days.
**Beware of the company you keep**
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by TinaAnita(f): 5:00pm
I give up on life
|Re: Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi: Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Blogger by Rayd502(m): 5:03pm
Wicked world...May your killers never go unpunished both here and beyond.
See What Happened In Enugu Today / "Downtown" Cult Boys Kill Man In Bariga (see Picture) / (Picture) Two Nabbed For Impersonating EFCC Officials
Viewing this topic: Rx350(m), ogwobest, oxyG, Eminya(f), EngrChooks(m), skup008(m), DonJ29, Marcus01, Olami711, chakaz(m), Miminat(f), Jerryembassy, nathanb73, MrIfe, PweetyBae(f), Nwogeh(m), heirloom90(m), eagleonearth(m), enyice(m), eniaforolo, EvangAsika(m), jbbalarabe(m), JayZeus(m), Firefire(m), Abumtestimony1, nimaat, Zivaharry, Grandslam7(m), jeffmyson(m), henryobinna(m), Marizu(m), Bold11, solomonsly11(m), odiereke(m), xoxo001(m), Gbajabiamila1, birmingham04, arcniyi(m), Nova01(m), lustychima, Miraxzeebility(m), omolexyquin(f), GeleFanzgore, emvico(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9