Mashaa Allahu lakoata illabillahi.

ARREST OF A SYNDICATE BEHIND THE KILLING OF ONE ABDULHAKEEM BAUCHIN BAUCHI:

You may recall that on the 12/3/2017 at about 00:05hrs,one Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi was killed by unknown persons and his decomposing body was recovered at rugan jira mountain in Gwallameji Area of Bauchi State on the 17/3/2017.

However, discreet investigation by Police detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command led to the arrest of the following syndicate who allegedly perpetrated the dastardly act,

1.Micheal Sansai male aged 23 years of Rafin zurfi Area of Yelwa.

2.Samuel Uzima male aged 24 years of Yelwa,

3.William Yakubu male, aged 28 years of Shadawanka Barracks,Bauchi and,

4.Dauda Akanni male and 26 years of Yelwa area of Bauchi State respectively.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the principal suspect Michael Sansai is a member of the Confraternity.(Secret cult group)

Exhibits recovered so far include,

1.One black Nokia 225 belonging to the deceased,

2.Seven wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp,

3.Torn clothes of the deceased and,

4.A sim card and other incriminating items.

Case is under investigation to ascertain actual motive behind the act and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices after which suspects would be charged to Court.

Meanwhile, Suspects along with others will be physically paraded by the commissioner of Police letter in the week, please. SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.





SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.