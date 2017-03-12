₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by dainformant(m): 6:02pm
Read the press statement by the Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi State Command
It would be recalled that on the 12/3/2017 one Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi was killed by unknown persons and his decomposing body was recovered three days after. However, on the 17/3/2017,Police detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command arrested four suspects but the deceased vehicle was no where to be seen.
Furthermore, on the 27/6/2017 Police detectives successfully recovered the deceased Mercedes Benz 300 model at Edo State and arrested two additional suspects as follows,
1.Earnest Danladi 'm' aged 30 years of Pankshin LGA of Plateau State and,
2.Freedom Idom 'm' aged 35 years of Awen East LGA of Edo State.
Meanwhile, investigation also revealed that suspects were hired by one of the victim's girl friend who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman.
Finally, efforts are being intensified to apprehend the Lady after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution, please.
SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.
For Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/police-parade-suspected-killers-bauchi-blogger-allegedly-hire-ex-girlfriend-photos.html
see previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3687504/blogger-abdulhakeem-bauchin-bauchi-killed#54667415
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by dainformant(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Pavore9: 6:06pm
Glad they have been caught
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by LionDeLeo: 6:06pm
1.Earnest Danladi 'm' aged 30 years of Pankshin LGA of Plateau State and,
The religions of these assassins and the slain blogger, Abduhakeem Bauchi, are very obvious but comments will hypocritically ignore this fact as opposed to if it were the other way round.
This is just a pinch of several similar cases almost on daily basis, but as usual, just being swept under the carpet.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Mediator97(m): 6:07pm
Actually, Am Here To Check Names.
People Like Me That Are Expecting To See 'EVANS' brothers will be disappointed this time.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Jiang(m): 6:10pm
FEAR WOMEN!!!!!!
If they ain't cheating on you, they are planning ur assassination
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by remi1444(m): 6:30pm
they are forming cool...they should be locked in a room without ventilation and bless them with teargas.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by SalamRushdie: 6:32pm
Jiang:
I dey tell you ..
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Caustics: 8:05pm
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by jerryunit48: 8:06pm
See am ? Name checkers disappointed. RIP to the one that died
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by crazyABO(m): 8:06pm
Seems the police are working immensely this days or am I the only one noticing their improvement more greese to u guys elbow
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Flexherbal(m): 8:07pm
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by chudi55: 8:07pm
This one no be Evans Bro pls who broda be done is...?
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Tecno66: 8:08pm
Women matter no be beans again o. They have taking their retaliative instincts to new heights. The guy na handsome guy and the girl no wan let go. To the men, if you no wan mess, stay away from beans. To the police, I say welldone.
dainformant:
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by BUSHHUNTER(m): 8:08pm
Was expecting the usuals.
Are the red sand people on break?
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by IpobExposed: 8:08pm
This is what the police should do
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Flintstone06(m): 8:08pm
... Hmmm... The heart of women is desperately wicked
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by crazyABO(m): 8:08pm
Lmao the guy still dey chill with person ride e nor even care
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by TinaAnita(f): 8:11pm
Must every single relationship automatically lead to marriage? Just wasted Dude's life for nothing
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by blaqroy: 8:11pm
Terrible beings... Women
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Hemcy(m): 8:11pm
Rip to the dead
Meanwhile,A guy made a false post about a girl called (olamide harike olawumi)saying she has dead just because she rejected his proposal and all her Facebook friends were posting rip post to her wall cos they believed that she was no more according to what the guy told them. But the guy later apologize.
Check the screenshot below.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by tobrinskilanski: 8:13pm
LionDeLeo:
must u make every thread a tribal matter...ehn??
BTW...guys let dis serve as a lesson to you all.
IF U WANNA BE A PLAYER, U HAVE TO F**KING PLAY SMOOTH.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by madridguy(m): 8:19pm
Kudos to the Nigeria Police Force. I think the opposition can now see that APC has no connection in his killings.
RIP Abdulhakeem
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:22pm
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by GeneralOjukwu: 8:23pm
Knew the guy personally....
We used to eat together in AYM Shafa Restaurant.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by quiverfull(m): 8:31pm
I do not understand the heartlessnes that seems to pervade our society these days. How can you hate so much to the point of wanting to kill someone you once professed love? Na wa o.
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by skarlett(f): 8:32pm
After North, fear women
|Re: Police Parade Killers Of Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, Hired By His Ex-girlfriend by FRANKOSKI(m): 8:32pm
FORNICATION LED TO HIS DEATH. BIBLE SAYS THAT GOD RAISE EVIL ONES FOR EVIL DAYS. Y'ALL COMMITTING FORNICATION AND ADULTERY BETTER REPENT NOW OR PERISH.
