It would be recalled that on the 12/3/2017 one Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi was killed by unknown persons and his decomposing body was recovered three days after. However, on the 17/3/2017,Police detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command arrested four suspects but the deceased vehicle was no where to be seen.



Furthermore, on the 27/6/2017 Police detectives successfully recovered the deceased Mercedes Benz 300 model at Edo State and arrested two additional suspects as follows,



1.Earnest Danladi 'm' aged 30 years of Pankshin LGA of Plateau State and,

2.Freedom Idom 'm' aged 35 years of Awen East LGA of Edo State.

Meanwhile, investigation also revealed that suspects were hired by one of the victim's girl friend who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman.



Finally, efforts are being intensified to apprehend the Lady after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution, please.



SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.

For Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command.



Source;



Glad they have been caught 1 Like

The religions of these assassins and the slain blogger, Abduhakeem Bauchi, are very obvious but comments will hypocritically ignore this fact as opposed to if it were the other way round.



This is just a pinch of several similar cases almost on daily basis, but as usual, just being swept under the carpet. The religions of these assassins and the slain blogger, Abduhakeem Bauchi, are very obvious but comments will hypocritically ignore this fact as opposed to if it were the other way round.This is just a pinch of several similar cases almost on daily basis, but as usual, just being swept under the carpet. 11 Likes

Actually, Am Here To Check Names.

People Like Me That Are Expecting To See 'EVANS' brothers will be disappointed this time. 2 Likes

FEAR WOMEN!!!!!!



If they ain't cheating on you, they are planning ur assassination 9 Likes 1 Share

they are forming cool...they should be locked in a room without ventilation and bless them with teargas. 1 Like

Jiang:

FEAR WOMEN!!!!!!



If they ain't cheating on you, they are planning ur assassination

I dey tell you .. I dey tell you .. 3 Likes

ahahnow:

See am ? Name checkers disappointed. RIP to the one that died

more greese to u guys elbow Seems the police are working immensely this days or am I the only one noticing their improvementmore greese to u guys elbow

May his soul rest in peace!

... Hmmm... The heart of women is desperately wicked

Lmao the guy still dey chill with person ride e nor even care 1 Like

Must every single relationship automatically lead to marriage? Just wasted Dude's life for nothing 1 Like

Terrible beings... Women

Rip to the dead





LionDeLeo:





The religions of these assassins and the slain blogger, Abduhakeem Bauchi, are very obvious but comments will hypocritically ignore this fact as opposed to if it were the other way round.



This is just a pinch of several similar cases almost on daily basis, but as usual, just being swept under the carpet.

must u make every thread a tribal matter...ehn??



BTW...guys let dis serve as a lesson to you all.



IF U WANNA BE A PLAYER, U HAVE TO F**KING PLAY SMOOTH. must u make every thread a tribal matter...ehn??BTW...guys let dis serve as a lesson to you all.IF U WANNA BE A PLAYER, U HAVE TO F**KING PLAY SMOOTH.

Kudos to the Nigeria Police Force. I think the opposition can now see that APC has no connection in his killings.



RIP Abdulhakeem

Knew the guy personally....



We used to eat together in AYM Shafa Restaurant.

I do not understand the heartlessnes that seems to pervade our society these days. How can you hate so much to the point of wanting to kill someone you once professed love? Na wa o. 1 Like

After North, fear women 1 Like