Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by EnkayDezign4: 8:40am On Mar 30
Lexus has admitted that it lacks the allure of the big German three and that it aims to resolve that.

While speaking to Automotive News, Toyota's newly appointed chief branding officer Tokuo Fukuichi said that he wants to reinvent Lexus' image.

“When you're stuck in traffic, people look at the driver in the Mercedes as a person who has made it in society, and they will envy you. We haven't fully achieved that compared with the German three,” he said.

In his attempt to spice up Lexus, the company is tweaking its branding strategy and at the Japanese media launch of the LC, presented the Lexus Sport Yacht, shortly after the yacht's debut in January. Additionally, the company revealed a rendering of a so-called 'Skyjet', a spaceship set to be featured in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

According to Fukuichi, the company needs to move away from its perception as simply being known as Toyota's luxury division. In the past, Lexus and Toyota have released almost-identical models that outwardly, could be considered as nothing more than rebadging jobs. He wants to change that.

“Let's clearly define Lexus and wait and decide that some things can only be Lexus and not applied to Toyota. I would like to clarify that sort of distinction.

“Lexus' strengths such as quality and service can't be fully appreciated unless you're in the car driving. Better quality isn't that necessary. Better brand power is,” he said.

http://www.carscoops.com/2017/03/lexus-admits-that-it-lacks-allure-of.html

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by PrinzCarter(m): 8:51am On Mar 30
That red is dope

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by Whizpeter(m): 9:11am On Mar 30
By German three, I guess he's referring to

Benz

BMW

Audi



German is life! cool

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by LordIsaac(m): 9:13am On Mar 30
Hmmm....but the name "lexus" sounds good.

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by EnkayDezign4: 9:41am On Mar 30
Whizpeter:
By German three, I guess he's referring to

Benz

BMW

Audi



German is life! cool

Spot on!

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by mejai(m): 1:44pm On Mar 30
oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom' grin

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by dumo1(m): 2:56pm On Mar 30
mejai:
oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom' grin
Pls tell them o! "Kom kom"

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by EnkayDezign: 3:35pm On Mar 30
mejai:
oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom' grin

Lol
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by PaperLace(f): 5:35pm On Mar 30
Lexus has admitted that it lacks the allure of the big German three and that it aims to resolve that.
How will the man open his mouth to say this kind thing na?
It's true but it shouldn't come from his mouth. angry

Anyway, I came here to say I hate RED cars and WHITE too...take care.

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by jeeqaa7(m): 7:03am
Ok
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by PUSH1(m): 7:04am
Before nko
Even Acura is better than Lexus
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by uzoclinton(m): 7:05am
My brother is a Doctor.... just felt like telling y'all

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by alfredo4u(m): 7:05am
Q
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by praisekeyzz(m): 7:05am
Ion really like lexus cars...dey look alike especially Der jeeps.
But nice 1 anyway..car na car!
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by xreal: 7:06am
The day that red lexus enter naija, all the bumper go break finish , even without driving it sef.

Despite that, Dino will want to acquire it.

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by honEmirate(m): 7:07am
...
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by helphelp: 7:09am
Before nko
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by hucienda: 7:10am
The German Machines! cool
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by kushfc(m): 7:11am
Oga Dino business don come.

Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by Origin(f): 7:12am
As long as its N3. 50 I will rush it. Lexus has always be a superb brand. Hmmmm but Na money kill am.
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by ibkgab001: 7:12am
Okkh
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:13am
Very honest man
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by yinkard4me(m): 7:13am
PUSH1:
Before nko
Even Acura is better than Lexus
bros calm down
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by ehissi(m): 7:13am
uzoclinton:
My brother is a Doctor.... just felt like telling y'all

Chairman nor vex!

Which type, abi na native doctor?
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by dfrost: 7:14am
Whizpeter:
By German three, I guess he's referring to

Benz

BMW

Audi

German is life! cool

You can say that again. Shout it aloud! cheesy
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by ibkgab001: 7:15am
Whizpeter:
By German three, I guess he's referring to

Benz

BMW

Audi x Volkswagen



German is life! cool
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by Exponental(m): 7:16am
Nice toys
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by bigsmoke2(m): 7:17am
Whizpeter:
By German three, I guess he's referring to

Benz

BMW

volkswagen



German is life! cool
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by Btruth: 7:17am
I've always says it to my friends and folks that you can't ever compare the German machine (automobile) to any other brands.
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by ibkgab001: 7:19am
Audi and v
Re: Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three by AreaFada2: 7:19am
You cannot compare Lexus that is a recent offshoot of Toyota to 91 years of continuous breakthrough, improvement and pace setting of Mercedes na.

Lexus should seek to grab market share of young unworldly mobile people. Who will hopefully remain loyal for decades. So that 30 years from now, moneyed people in their 60s and above will consider it a genuine alternative to Benz.

But BMW, Audi, Nissan Infinity, Honda Acura and others are seriously making that young upwardly mobile segment difficult.

