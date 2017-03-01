Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three (1975 Views)

Lexus has admitted that it lacks the allure of the big German three and that it aims to resolve that.



While speaking to Automotive News, Toyota's newly appointed chief branding officer Tokuo Fukuichi said that he wants to reinvent Lexus' image.



“When you're stuck in traffic, people look at the driver in the Mercedes as a person who has made it in society, and they will envy you. We haven't fully achieved that compared with the German three,” he said.



In his attempt to spice up Lexus, the company is tweaking its branding strategy and at the Japanese media launch of the LC, presented the Lexus Sport Yacht, shortly after the yacht's debut in January. Additionally, the company revealed a rendering of a so-called 'Skyjet', a spaceship set to be featured in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.



According to Fukuichi, the company needs to move away from its perception as simply being known as Toyota's luxury division. In the past, Lexus and Toyota have released almost-identical models that outwardly, could be considered as nothing more than rebadging jobs. He wants to change that.



“Let's clearly define Lexus and wait and decide that some things can only be Lexus and not applied to Toyota. I would like to clarify that sort of distinction.



“Lexus' strengths such as quality and service can't be fully appreciated unless you're in the car driving. Better quality isn't that necessary. Better brand power is,” he said.

http://www.carscoops.com/2017/03/lexus-admits-that-it-lacks-allure-of.html 1 Like

That red is dope 2 Likes

By German three, I guess he's referring to



Benz



BMW



Audi







German is life! 11 Likes

Hmmm....but the name "lexus" sounds good. 1 Like

Spot on! Spot on! 6 Likes

oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom' 2 Likes

mejai:

oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom' Pls tell them o! "Kom kom" Pls tell them o! "Kom kom" 1 Like

mejai:

oya, NL toyota and lexus warriors over to u guys. MsDelilah kept warning u guys about mentioning Benz with dis japanese 'kom-kom'

Lol Lol

Lexus has admitted that it lacks the allure of the big German three and that it aims to resolve that.

How will the man open his mouth to say this kind thing na?

It's true but it shouldn't come from his mouth.



Anyway, I came here to say I hate RED cars and WHITE too...take care. How will the man open his mouth to say this kind thing na?It's true but it shouldn't come from his mouth.Anyway, I came here to say I hate RED cars and WHITE too...take care. 1 Like

Before nko

Even Acura is better than Lexus

My brother is a Doctor.... just felt like telling y'all 3 Likes

Ion really like lexus cars...dey look alike especially Der jeeps.

But nice 1 anyway..car na car!

The day that red lexus enter naija, all the bumper go break finish , even without driving it sef.



Despite that, Dino will want to acquire it. 1 Like

Before nko

The German Machines!

Oga Dino business don come. 1 Like

As long as its N3. 50 I will rush it. Lexus has always be a superb brand. Hmmmm but Na money kill am.

Very honest man

PUSH1:

Before nko

Even Acura is better than Lexus bros calm down bros calm down

uzoclinton:

My brother is a Doctor.... just felt like telling y'all

Chairman nor vex!



Which type, abi na native doctor? Chairman nor vex!Which type, abi na native doctor?

Nice toys

I've always says it to my friends and folks that you can't ever compare the German machine (automobile) to any other brands.

Audi and v