The future is here 1 Like 1 Share

on good roads, i guess!

on good roads, i guess!

Nope, infact, some military uses it and also available for heavy duty vehicles

Yes I think it is the future of tires. They are nt air-pressured, so they dnt burst or inflate.

Some are even self-repairable. And they work on all terrain. 2 Likes

its quite expensive. Very good technology. 2 Shares

cool

nice

Very good

I think it will be Beautiful on suv ... childish on saloon ...who is with me 4 Likes

With toothbrush How will wash this oneWith toothbrush .

Soon this type and kind will take over.



Vulcaniser should upgrade their skills

will it survive at high speeds? 1 Like

This is bad news for Naija vulcanizers. 2 Likes

Nigerian peeps will begin to hide things there 1 Like

No it's not

the stuff look good but the time e go tear lasan!!!





the owner will be surprised....

I doubt if it'll survive the potholes on Nigerian roads

Oboy..

What will be the fate of Vulcanizers?

Vulcanizers .....when they see this 7 Likes

Very nice. We need something like this for Buhari's life instead of this..





At least this would reduce the rate of accidents on roads, At least this would reduce the rate of accidents on roads,

The future is here i pity oga sule and baba musibau now..If diz tyres enter nja na hunger go kill dem.. i pity oga sule and baba musibau now..If diz tyres enter nja na hunger go kill dem..

good one....

The future is here no



Dats a bullet proof tyre.

It can't speed like normal tyres noDats a bullet proof tyre.It can't speed like normal tyres





Fused "Tire" and "wheel"



It was manufactured a long time ago but was used on only heavy vehicles (lorries, tankers etc)



It's created for very rugged terrains



Initially wasn't effective on good roads



But it has been modified to work any where, under any whether, in any terrain



I doubt if it'll survive the potholes on Nigerian roads

It's called a "tweel"

Fused "Tire" and "wheel"

It was manufactured a long time ago but was used on only heavy vehicles (lorries, tankers etc)

It's created for very rugged terrains

Initially wasn't effective on good roads

But it has been modified to work any where, under any whether, in any terrain

I just bought mine last year

Nice

Nice

Yes o...on our bad roads set it will glide