Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres

Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by geedup(m): 9:21pm On Nov 03
The future is here

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by mictima(m): 9:27pm On Nov 03
on good roads, i guess!
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by princetom1(m): 6:27am On Nov 04
mictima:
on good roads, i guess!

Nope, infact, some military uses it and also available for heavy duty vehicles
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Avatarmodest(m): 12:12pm On Nov 06
Yes I think it is the future of tires. They are nt air-pressured, so they dnt burst or inflate.
Some are even self-repairable. And they work on all terrain.

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by snipesdam(m): 10:53am On Nov 07
its quite expensive. Very good technology.

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by geedup(m): 4:00am
cool
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by zonax(m): 4:41am
nice
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by bugidon(m): 7:38am
Very good
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by edlion57(m): 7:39am
I think it will be Beautiful on suv ... childish on saloon ...who is with me

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Spaxon(f): 7:39am
How will wash this one With toothbrush cheesy .
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:40am
Soon this type and kind will take over.

Vulcaniser should upgrade their skills
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:40am
will it survive at high speeds?

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by knight05(m): 7:40am
grin
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by 9jatatafo(m): 7:40am
This is bad news for Naija vulcanizers.

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Earthquake1: 7:40am
Nigerian peeps will begin to hide things there cheesy

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by yoosga: 7:40am
No it's not

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by psalmhorah(m): 7:40am
the stuff look good but the time e go tear lasan!!!


the owner will be surprised....
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by sbashir10: 7:40am
I doubt if it'll survive the potholes on Nigerian roads
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by crookes(m): 7:41am
Oboy.. shocked

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Biggcake: 7:41am
What will be the fate of Vulcanizers?
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Tastemoney(m): 7:41am
Vulcanizers .....when they see this cry

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by lelvin(m): 7:41am
Very nice. We need something like this for Buhari's life instead of this..

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by driand(m): 7:43am


At least this would reduce the rate of accidents on roads,
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Livefreeordieha(m): 7:43am
geedup:
The future is here
i pity oga sule and baba musibau now..If diz tyres enter nja na hunger go kill dem..
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by gaffyGIFT: 7:43am
good one....
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by kenex4ever(m): 7:43am
geedup:
The future is here
no

Dats a bullet proof tyre.
It can't speed like normal tyres
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by jerflakes(m): 7:43am
It's called a "tweel"

Fused "Tire" and "wheel"

It was manufactured a long time ago but was used on only heavy vehicles (lorries, tankers etc)

It's created for very rugged terrains

Initially wasn't effective on good roads

But it has been modified to work any where, under any whether, in any terrain

sbashir10:
I doubt if it'll survive the potholes on Nigerian roads

mictima:
on good roads, i guess!

Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by abujetli(m): 7:43am
I just bought mine last year
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Aldebaran(m): 7:44am
Nice
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by icon91(m): 7:44am
Nice
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by sisisioge: 7:44am
Yes o...on our bad roads set it will glide grin
Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Obaconcept: 7:44am
thought as much
edlion57:
I think it will be Beautiful on suv ... childish on saloon ...who is with me

