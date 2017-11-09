₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by geedup(m): 9:21pm On Nov 03
The future is here
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by mictima(m): 9:27pm On Nov 03
on good roads, i guess!
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by princetom1(m): 6:27am On Nov 04
mictima:
Nope, infact, some military uses it and also available for heavy duty vehicles
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Avatarmodest(m): 12:12pm On Nov 06
Yes I think it is the future of tires. They are nt air-pressured, so they dnt burst or inflate.
Some are even self-repairable. And they work on all terrain.
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by snipesdam(m): 10:53am On Nov 07
its quite expensive. Very good technology.
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by geedup(m): 4:00am
cool
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by zonax(m): 4:41am
nice
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by bugidon(m): 7:38am
Very good
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by edlion57(m): 7:39am
I think it will be Beautiful on suv ... childish on saloon ...who is with me
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Spaxon(f): 7:39am
How will wash this one With toothbrush .
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:40am
Soon this type and kind will take over.
Vulcaniser should upgrade their skills
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:40am
will it survive at high speeds?
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by knight05(m): 7:40am
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by 9jatatafo(m): 7:40am
This is bad news for Naija vulcanizers.
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Earthquake1: 7:40am
Nigerian peeps will begin to hide things there
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by yoosga: 7:40am
No it's not
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by psalmhorah(m): 7:40am
the stuff look good but the time e go tear lasan!!!
the owner will be surprised....
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by sbashir10: 7:40am
I doubt if it'll survive the potholes on Nigerian roads
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by crookes(m): 7:41am
Oboy..
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Biggcake: 7:41am
What will be the fate of Vulcanizers?
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Tastemoney(m): 7:41am
Vulcanizers .....when they see this
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by lelvin(m): 7:41am
Very nice. We need something like this for Buhari's life instead of this..
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by driand(m): 7:43am
At least this would reduce the rate of accidents on roads,
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Livefreeordieha(m): 7:43am
geedup:i pity oga sule and baba musibau now..If diz tyres enter nja na hunger go kill dem..
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by gaffyGIFT: 7:43am
good one....
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by kenex4ever(m): 7:43am
geedup:no
Dats a bullet proof tyre.
It can't speed like normal tyres
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by jerflakes(m): 7:43am
It's called a "tweel"
Fused "Tire" and "wheel"
It was manufactured a long time ago but was used on only heavy vehicles (lorries, tankers etc)
It's created for very rugged terrains
Initially wasn't effective on good roads
But it has been modified to work any where, under any whether, in any terrain
sbashir10:
mictima:
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by abujetli(m): 7:43am
I just bought mine last year
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Aldebaran(m): 7:44am
Nice
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by icon91(m): 7:44am
Nice
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by sisisioge: 7:44am
Yes o...on our bad roads set it will glide
|Re: Is This Vehicle Rubber Tyre The Future Of Tyres by Obaconcept: 7:44am
thought as much
edlion57:
