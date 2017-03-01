₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,785 members, 3,449,183 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:48 PM

Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) (17648 Views)

Throwback Photo Of Bisola Wearing Long Skirt, Leg Chain Emerges. Nigerians React / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija / Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by cinoboy: 1:28pm
Life is all about choice, According to facebook user Ugochukwu Mathew who posted this photo tboss is a regular user of public transport, he posted the photos on a facebook group called ‎Edo State Affair with the below caption;

BBNaija Housemate TBoss Uses Public Transport Regularly

TBoss travelling to and fro to Edo state. In case they start telling u another thing. Be wise, media propaganda is a bad thing. It can destroy anybody. They will tell u she doesn’t go to her village don’t mind them.

it will be recalled that TBoss yesterday, while gisting with Debbie-Rise said a few controversial things.. First, she said the 25 million is nothing to her as she can easily get the money.. But she’d rather get it in a Legit way, that’s of course why she is in the Big Brother House.

She also said being light-skinned and of course half-cast is a very hot commodity in Nigeria. TBoss also said Efe is only down to earth because he’s Pisces and he hasn’t been exposed to a lot of things.


click here to read more



https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=896770057092340&id=100002780621285&set=ecnf.100002780621285&source=49&ref=content_filter

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TrueSenator(m): 1:46pm
Who doesn't undecided undecided undecided undecided Even you lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 1:57pm
What's the night deal?
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by mhizEvangee: 2:02pm
who doesn't use public transportation and how is this a news? Next abeg

16 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Sleekydee(m): 2:35pm
cinoboy:
Life is all about choice, According to facebook user Ugochukwu Mathew who posted this photo tboss is a regular user of public transport, he posted the photos on a facebook group called ‎Edo State Affair with the below caption; click here to read more

And so, we should fry beans? i dont even understand the essence of this thread, whats d point? to let us know TBoss enters bus? lik Op wtf...

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Osama10(m): 2:43pm
grin grin grin
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 2:43pm
cheesy
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Oildichotomy(m): 2:44pm
I don't know whether to comment here sef
How does this affect anything?
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Atro(m): 2:44pm
Smh...anything can now make front page
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by BLACKbullet: 2:44pm
H
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by PublicAssurance: 2:44pm
She will travel with Private Jet soon. She can do it! People wey do am no get 2 heads.

13 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by LecciGucci: 2:44pm
Crabfish
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by ekanDamie: 2:44pm
Lmao. chai monitoring spirits.
obviously she hasn't met her private jet owners then.
was wizkid singing with drake 2yrs back?

most of u DAT hate dis Tboss are either jealous girls or sissy guys.
for we real guys. she's a pretty damsel anytime anyday.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 2:44pm
Whoever took that pic na unemployment dey worry am

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TWOYANSH: 2:44pm
so

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by XaintJoel20(m): 2:45pm
That is Big Joe Ventures...



I used this transport line during my service year like say tomorrow no dey...



Benin to Jos calling.
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by iammrjaai(m): 2:45pm
Abeg make una leave T-Boss alone kwanu'. It's okay na... and this made FP... hmmmm!!

1 Like

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by smartkester: 2:45pm
See the sweet babe.. Aswear i like this girl.the more she gets controversial. .the more i like her grin grin grin

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by themonk: 2:45pm
The private jet dey inside that peace mass bus na grin

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 2:45pm
Admin Continu

issoryt
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Akshow: 2:45pm
TrueSenator:
Who doesn't undecided undecided undecided undecided Even you lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
she claims she has private jet toasters and can make twenty five mil in two weeks. fake arzee gal

9 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by unitysheart(m): 2:45pm
Mama jetter
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by juliusocean(m): 2:45pm
Okay
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by ritux: 2:45pm
She will come back home on Monday after the eviction show on Sunday.

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Badgers14: 2:46pm
The bus was supposed to take her to the airport to enter the private jet grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by elishach69(m): 2:46pm
grin but where on earth did this picture come from
Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by number5(m): 2:46pm
Sleekydee:


And so, we should fry beans? i dont even understand the essence of this thread, whats d point? to let us know TBoss enters bus? lik Op wtf...

grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by nepapole(m): 2:46pm
Make una free this Tbills na.

(0) (1) (Reply)

>>>The Blacklist Official Fan Page<<< / Latest Bollywood Mp4 Songs, Indian Mp4 Video Songs / Chimamanda Adichie At The "Half Of A Yellow Sun" Movie Premiere

Viewing this topic: neetahRay(f), cassidynca(m), Femsmart(m), TBIZZY(m), ikchinkems80, Friedyokes, ARANZZY(f), geo4c, abisolaarshow(f), tobdave, ayoadekunle79, mayourbash(f), alexpumpin, omatule2000, colossus2, dearginger, mayten(m), chaidavese, muyicomms(m), alin24, kingcity(m), chinco19(f), laposta, illustrious(m), Favybloom, donsola(m), janeso(f), princeemmma(m), obajoey(m), nokiaba3(m), uscofield, dmkcah(m), Ayooluwawamiri, CandiceJay(f), oooopss(m), Michealeni, Paxxcarl(m), emorodili(m), mzfavor1, Moyosola1810, funshybam(m), BrokenPussy(f), emmy46, mylove4God(f), Jessestunch, boix(m), blaqorbit(m), timileyinojo(m), mizmia, Gabaleve(m), whytepawn1(m), Oghoro(f), felix000000(m), Eastwest, Lordkylie(f), Alimi1(m), Russellval(m), savodway(m), LagBlogger(m), divineRx(f), bejeria101(m), raphton(m), yussuf739, Omonjoe(m), Dimaya, kabtee(m), StevDesmond(m), Jimi23(m), OsoDupe(f), mealdred, ryder77, habby51(f), nacksonjoeo, Harwoyeez(m), Tmex(m), yampoo(m), MrcuteOscar, andrew444(m), nnaemeka38(m), DollarAngel(m), Toylove, marmelo, uhiochris1(m), arafone(m), oluwalewis(m), magnetik(m), olusolaj(m), aviazuva, MJBA, Samscoz(m), sakalisis(m), cyt, tnthommie(m), meetdopi(m), geminickss, temhab(f), afonomics(m), atobz(m), Burgerlomo, aamstih, LarryBeryl(m), hadeyem22(m), empowerdex(m), nuban07 and 153 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.