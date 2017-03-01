₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by cinoboy: 1:28pm
Life is all about choice, According to facebook user Ugochukwu Mathew who posted this photo tboss is a regular user of public transport, he posted the photos on a facebook group called Edo State Affair with the below caption;
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=896770057092340&id=100002780621285&set=ecnf.100002780621285&source=49&ref=content_filter
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TrueSenator(m): 1:46pm
Who doesn't Even you
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 1:57pm
What's the night deal?
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by mhizEvangee: 2:02pm
who doesn't use public transportation and how is this a news? Next abeg
16 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Sleekydee(m): 2:35pm
cinoboy:
And so, we should fry beans? i dont even understand the essence of this thread, whats d point? to let us know TBoss enters bus? lik Op wtf...
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Osama10(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Oildichotomy(m): 2:44pm
I don't know whether to comment here sef
How does this affect anything?
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Atro(m): 2:44pm
Smh...anything can now make front page
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by BLACKbullet: 2:44pm
H
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by PublicAssurance: 2:44pm
She will travel with Private Jet soon. She can do it! People wey do am no get 2 heads.
13 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by LecciGucci: 2:44pm
Crabfish
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by ekanDamie: 2:44pm
Lmao. chai monitoring spirits.
obviously she hasn't met her private jet owners then.
was wizkid singing with drake 2yrs back?
most of u DAT hate dis Tboss are either jealous girls or sissy guys.
for we real guys. she's a pretty damsel anytime anyday.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 2:44pm
Whoever took that pic na unemployment dey worry am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by TWOYANSH: 2:44pm
so
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by XaintJoel20(m): 2:45pm
That is Big Joe Ventures...
I used this transport line during my service year like say tomorrow no dey...
Benin to Jos calling.
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by iammrjaai(m): 2:45pm
Abeg make una leave T-Boss alone kwanu'. It's okay na... and this made FP... hmmmm!!
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by smartkester: 2:45pm
See the sweet babe.. Aswear i like this girl.the more she gets controversial. .the more i like her
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by themonk: 2:45pm
The private jet dey inside that peace mass bus na
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 2:45pm
Admin Continu
issoryt
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Akshow: 2:45pm
TrueSenator:she claims she has private jet toasters and can make twenty five mil in two weeks. fake arzee gal
9 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by unitysheart(m): 2:45pm
Mama jetter
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by juliusocean(m): 2:45pm
Okay
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by ritux: 2:45pm
She will come back home on Monday after the eviction show on Sunday.
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by Badgers14: 2:46pm
The bus was supposed to take her to the airport to enter the private jet
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by elishach69(m): 2:46pm
but where on earth did this picture come from
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by number5(m): 2:46pm
Sleekydee:
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) by nepapole(m): 2:46pm
Make una free this Tbills na.
