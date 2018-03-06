₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by ajibolajiblo: 1:41pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina romantically demanded for sex from fellow housemate, Miracle.
In the video uploaded on BBNaija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday showed the two housemates talking about sex.
Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”
Nina said, “I want something from you.”
Miracle responded by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.
Watch the video in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-2018-nina-demands-sex-miracle-video/
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by sehin79(m): 1:56pm
this small girl na waoh,i think shes does not properly understanding how this would spam out for her career when shes out of the big brothers house.winning the show would be her only saving grace.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by NwaAmaikpe: 2:17pm
I love how real she is with sex.
Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Japhet04(m): 2:42pm
And one man somewhere would be killing himself just to gain the love of a girl
She probably has a boyfriend outside that house , but what can I say, hoes will be hoes
Btw
This show is so stupid that the only way the organizers can use to make any profit from it is by appealing to the sexual side of the viewers, Really shallow I must say.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by MRAKBEE(m): 2:42pm
This Bbnaija sef don turn to xnxx site oh.
Its REFORMED PORn on gotv and dstv..
STARTIMES subscribers una don miss out oh.
TSTV HOW MARKET?
I hope big broda has kept durable rubbers at strategic place in the house..
Like play like play Someone can contact STD oh
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Blackfyre: 2:42pm
Devil ti take over!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by diego101(m): 2:42pm
Lol Nina
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by ZombieTAMER: 2:42pm
Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:42pm
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Jhayeahsam01(m): 2:42pm
booked
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by simonlee(m): 2:43pm
Anytime i see a BBnaija thread on FP, i get amazed at the level of f*ckery being tolerated by nairalanders.
Biko how much is Payporte paying Seun for such publicity?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by simonlee(m): 2:43pm
And some Nairaland girls will be here forming James bond...abi Peter Glue ni?
Bia how much is BBNaija form?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Gmekx(m): 2:43pm
She's real with it. You'll bash her for it
When she does it the African way. You'll bash her for it
Bash the link in my bio and if you loved it, share with your friends to bash it too
Thanks people
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by OgidiOlu3(m): 2:43pm
sehin79:What about the guy? Aren't they in this together?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by earthsync(f): 2:43pm
Why Was this show not done in Nigeria but South Africa and it's called bbniaja this country tho
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by cheeeoma(f): 2:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by herraph: 2:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
This has to be the funniest comment you ever made
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by dynicks(m): 2:44pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:44pm
If this girl doesn't get pregnant before this show ends, Miracle & Nina's fertility status should be questioned
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Tunks2017(m): 2:44pm
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by NaijaMutant(f): 2:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Fesomu(m): 2:44pm
What if u don't smoke,drink alcohol, gamble or fornicate but u still enter hell because u judged people who did
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by PastorOluT(m): 2:45pm
Hmm
Gone are the days when morality and modesty are cherished, celebrated and rewarded, but today reverse is the case.
Anyways the devil knows he has a very short time and need to up his game.
Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Pidginwhisper: 2:45pm
Beautiful Afterall Dee One wey talk say he dey jam her for allen no lie
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by marvin906(m): 2:45pm
all i keep hearing is sex sex sex..even my dogs are more decent than these peeps
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by asobo: 2:45pm
So anything BBnaija is hit on front page.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Gboyeboy(m): 2:45pm
Will Modric be available for Real Madrid tonight?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by yomalex(m): 2:45pm
na wa o
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by sayentease(m): 2:45pm
kj
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by nonut: 2:45pm
Sex TV show
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by tgmservice: 2:45pm
ff
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by trouper9(m): 2:45pm
ok
