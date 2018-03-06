Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe (6126 Views)

BBNaija: Nina Cries As She Is Unpaired From Miracle / BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Have Sex 'Birthday Sex Gift" / #BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Kiss & Romance In The Shower (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In the video uploaded on BBNaija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday showed the two housemates talking about sex.



Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”



Nina said, “I want something from you.”



Miracle responded by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.



Watch the video in the link below;

https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-2018-nina-demands-sex-miracle-video/ Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina romantically demanded for sex from fellow housemate, Miracle.In the video uploaded on BBNaija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday showed the two housemates talking about sex.Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”Nina said, “I want something from you.”Miracle responded by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.Watch the video in the link below;

this small girl na waoh,i think shes does not properly understanding how this would spam out for her career when shes out of the big brothers house.winning the show would be her only saving grace. 3 Likes





I love how real she is with sex.

Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger I love how real she is with sex.Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger 4 Likes 1 Share

And one man somewhere would be killing himself just to gain the love of a girl



She probably has a boyfriend outside that house , but what can I say, hoes will be hoes



Btw



This show is so stupid that the only way the organizers can use to make any profit from it is by appealing to the sexual side of the viewers, Really shallow I must say. BtwThis show is so stupid that the only way the organizers can use to make any profit from it is by appealing to the sexual side of the viewers, Really shallow I must say. 12 Likes 2 Shares

This Bbnaija sef don turn to xnxx site oh.

Its REFORMED PORn on gotv and dstv..

STARTIMES subscribers una don miss out oh.

TSTV HOW MARKET?

I hope big broda has kept durable rubbers at strategic place in the house..

Like play like play Someone can contact STD oh 3 Likes 1 Share

Devil ti take over! 2 Likes

Lol Nina

Nonsense

booked



Biko how much is Payporte paying Seun for such publicity? Anytime i see a BBnaija thread on FP, i get amazed at the level of f*ckery being tolerated by nairalanders.Biko how much is Payporte paying Seun for such publicity? 3 Likes

And some Nairaland girls will be here forming James bond...abi Peter Glue ni?



Bia how much is BBNaija form? 2 Likes

She's real with it. You'll bash her for it



When she does it the African way. You'll bash her for it



Bash the link in my bio and if you loved it, share with your friends to bash it too



Thanks people

sehin79:

this small girl na waoh,i think shes does not properly understanding how this would spam out for her career when shes out of the big brothers house.winning the show would be her only saving grace.

What about the guy? Aren't they in this together? What about the guy? Aren't they in this together?

this country tho Why Was this show not done in Nigeria but South Africa and it's called bbniajathis country tho 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





I love how real she is with sex.

Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger

This has to be the funniest comment you ever made This has to be the funniest comment you ever made

ok

If this girl doesn't get pregnant before this show ends, Miracle & Nina's fertility status should be questioned 2 Likes

5 Likes

What if u don't smoke,drink alcohol, gamble or fornicate but u still enter hell because u judged people who did 1 Like

Hmm



Gone are the days when morality and modesty are cherished, celebrated and rewarded, but today reverse is the case.



Anyways the devil knows he has a very short time and need to up his game.



Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.

Beautiful Afterall Dee One wey talk say he dey jam her for allen no lie 1 Like

all i keep hearing is sex sex sex..even my dogs are more decent than these peeps 1 Like

So anything BBnaija is hit on front page.

Will Modric be available for Real Madrid tonight?

na wa o

kj

Sex TV show

ff