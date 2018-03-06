₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,976 members, 4,119,475 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 PM

BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe (6126 Views)

BBNaija: Nina Cries As She Is Unpaired From Miracle / BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Have Sex 'Birthday Sex Gift" / #BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Kiss & Romance In The Shower (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by ajibolajiblo: 1:41pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina romantically demanded for sex from fellow housemate, Miracle.

In the video uploaded on BBNaija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday showed the two housemates talking about sex.

Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”

Nina said, “I want something from you.”

Miracle responded by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.

Watch the video in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-2018-nina-demands-sex-miracle-video/

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by sehin79(m): 1:56pm
this small girl na waoh,i think shes does not properly understanding how this would spam out for her career when shes out of the big brothers house.winning the show would be her only saving grace.

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by NwaAmaikpe: 2:17pm
shocked

I love how real she is with sex.
Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Japhet04(m): 2:42pm
And one man somewhere would be killing himself just to gain the love of a girl cry

She probably has a boyfriend outside that house cry, but what can I say, hoes will be hoes

Btw

This show is so stupid that the only way the organizers can use to make any profit from it is by appealing to the sexual side of the viewers, Really shallow I must say. undecided

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by MRAKBEE(m): 2:42pm
This Bbnaija sef don turn to xnxx site oh.
Its REFORMED PORn on gotv and dstv..
STARTIMES subscribers una don miss out oh.
TSTV HOW MARKET?
I hope big broda has kept durable rubbers at strategic place in the house..
Like play like play Someone can contact STD oh

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Blackfyre: 2:42pm
Devil ti take over!

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by diego101(m): 2:42pm
Lol Nina
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by ZombieTAMER: 2:42pm
Nonsense undecided
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:42pm
grin
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Jhayeahsam01(m): 2:42pm
booked
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by simonlee(m): 2:43pm
Anytime i see a BBnaija thread on FP, i get amazed at the level of f*ckery being tolerated by nairalanders.
Biko how much is Payporte paying Seun for such publicity?

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by simonlee(m): 2:43pm
And some Nairaland girls will be here forming James bond...abi Peter Glue ni?

Bia how much is BBNaija form?

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Gmekx(m): 2:43pm
She's real with it. You'll bash her for it

When she does it the African way. You'll bash her for it

Bash the link in my bio and if you loved it, share with your friends to bash it too

Thanks people
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by OgidiOlu3(m): 2:43pm
sehin79:
this small girl na waoh,i think shes does not properly understanding how this would spam out for her career when shes out of the big brothers house.winning the show would be her only saving grace.
What about the guy? Aren't they in this together?
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by earthsync(f): 2:43pm
Why Was this show not done in Nigeria but South Africa and it's called bbniaja this country tho

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by cheeeoma(f): 2:44pm
cool
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by herraph: 2:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I love how real she is with sex.
Unlike girls who pretend like they scared on sex when their bottomless pit is dying of hunger

grin grin This has to be the funniest comment you ever made
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by dynicks(m): 2:44pm
ok
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:44pm
If this girl doesn't get pregnant before this show ends, Miracle & Nina's fertility status should be questioned grin

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Tunks2017(m): 2:44pm
sad sad sad sad sad

5 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by NaijaMutant(f): 2:44pm
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Fesomu(m): 2:44pm
What if u don't smoke,drink alcohol, gamble or fornicate but u still enter hell because u judged people who did

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by PastorOluT(m): 2:45pm
Hmm

Gone are the days when morality and modesty are cherished, celebrated and rewarded, but today reverse is the case.

Anyways the devil knows he has a very short time and need to up his game.

Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Pidginwhisper: 2:45pm
Beautiful Afterall Dee One wey talk say he dey jam her for allen no lie grin grin

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by marvin906(m): 2:45pm
all i keep hearing is sex sex sex..even my dogs are more decent than these peeps undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by asobo: 2:45pm
So anything BBnaija is hit on front page.
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by Gboyeboy(m): 2:45pm
Will Modric be available for Real Madrid tonight?
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by yomalex(m): 2:45pm
na wa o
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by sayentease(m): 2:45pm
kj
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by nonut: 2:45pm
Sex TV show
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by tgmservice: 2:45pm
ff
Re: BBNaija: Nina Demands Sex From Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe by trouper9(m): 2:45pm
ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Much Would You Pay To Watch Nollywood Movies On Your Mobile Phone? / Download Full Movie: Half Of A Yellow Sun / Download Nollywood Movies Bank Money 1 & 2

Viewing this topic: Ucheosefoh(m), Chibueze90, Coolboi05(m), konga82(m), brigadier747, MNSE, PweryCha(f), elothaddi(m), 12stinep, Abigera, Ladobzy(m), Risingphoenix12, ayobamiakanbi, MbaanabaraAgu(m), ijebuloaded(m), Tee99(m), Patrick324, ibietela2(m), crystalnet, koolcat, tobylawal(m), andysnoopy(m), Muh(m), opaco3(m), Stelina(f), diveD, SuperO, matoviknigeria, brownciga, onehouse(m), Ivix(m), whyeray, kvng101(m), kolawoleojo71(m), dearpreye(m), fixedhollies(m), niphemey, thereturnoflucy(f), Japhet04(m), buffalowings4, goodbobo, sucess001(m), patani(m), superior1, pepemendy(m), Prinxxdave(m), coalcoal1(m), tollu, airprinz(m), enigma2007(m), Nwapst(m), obiageIi(f), Kingkamba, frank1k, uzymich, olatunjithomas(m), lexrichy(m), Phayie(m), Pidginwhisper, Karence(f), dayomike(m), Osinowoosibanjo(m), bocin500(m), ekiyorA(m), LeemahT(f), DeeMain(m), kayla12(f), gonagona(m), johnlegend01, dexaint, Gkay1(m), Anglojosite7(m), LordTrezy, Jaynom(m), wawale(m), KingLaka, kcreativeme, willy2000, IDKadiri, larrys111, Rickywowoz, Uniqueteco(m), CaptainFM1, Truthbtold1, LadyHal1(f), sweetrie(f), utch(m), PeterKbaba, judie3rd, M14A1, Xtfield(m), phemocheee(m), rekeson, Ochoiho, born2win1, Viqtour(m), iOctane, kolafolabi(m), ernie4life(m), mvem(m), Henrymartins1, khanivorous(f), chinoify, steric58(m), peripepe(m), abdulwadood(m), arent88(m), iRyan(m), t0kunb0(m), Crossguy, Pulses, malachytochukwu(m), emmachukwu99(m), Stake2odds, Ggetter50, sherrylo, chukzy007, iroko2020(m), johncasey1(m), SAMTOBIJU(m), swarthy, Owamudia, Michaellegend(m), Marcelinho(m), afamaustin(m), squino(m), Peters25(m), realaiibbee(m), Samata104(f), sunnyworld2love(m), Anatejoe555(m), ekene9, Rumobaba, dioman, topshotnista, Harshirama(m), Jamiubond009(m), Xinzu, sammy4life1(m), moskito36(m), ElTommyBlaq(m), HITTED(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Sunnybekky(m), jaxmand, GbovoLee(m), Olisacollins, lammie21(m), Jamersirwin1971, moshine20, Gozychuks(m), Worksunlimited, JastSiryin(m), Mumibaby(f), busaryoh(f), abayoy2k(m), lalabrother, Zaggie(m), Lanre12388(m), donsteady(m), freegaza(m), jnrcess(m), meenath, desgiezd(m), DukeNija(m), ceeceeco(m), Danialuone, Ollawilliam, umoh461(m), juncheng, Classicalsoj, prolifiktip25(m), Obinuesa(m), kristana(f), SmartTiger(m), tobialabi751(m), Tonymario58, eodejai, fadayopaul(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), deedondavi(m), famiebee(f), black2axe77(m), lilyfaith(f), Dramadiddy(m), frank4578(m), freshboi88, cedeki(m), niqqaclaimz(m), mallorca(m), HomeOfMe(f), Dj84, innobarca(m), talk2ekpa(m), pearl26(f), ibnchokomah(m), Pleasurenoks, chronique(m), thrillionaire(m), Ajisebioyolaari, aldexrio(m), ucheclub(m), daspeaker, obict, Pharoh, dhardline(m), chokovirus, lindashealthwat(f), Alxmyr(m), coolestkc, elijahsinto(m), chudez0147(m), mayowagabriel(m), Tinaflux(f), uncletech(m), wollyj1, fruitfulvine360(f), Truflexunits, pautex, Dayg88(m), verygudbadguy(m), DavidEsq(m), dacblogger(f), AprilSmallWoman(f) and 424 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.