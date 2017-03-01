Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) (3975 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNSaP_jgfO/



Charly Boy is really blessed.Check out this adorable photo of Charly Boy's wife, children and grandchildren.They are his pride and joy.







Not bad.



I just dey imagine if all these one na person In-laws. Not sure I will be able to cope with the craziness.



The second from the right sef,like how many years she be? 5 Likes

Areafamily 6 Likes 1 Share

both Charlie boy, his wife ,children and grandchildren are the same 7 Likes

both Charlie boy, his wife ,children and grandchildren are the same what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake? what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake? 5 Likes

Lovely!

See graphic video and clearer pics of the bird woman in port Harcourt today



Everyday this trenzyhelm. I will get a beautiful wife and family soon

Oh boy

Hmm

But this woman fugly oooooo

what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake?

Which of them is his wife?

The GORIMAPA OMOLO family







see as the wife head dey shine. To tap am dey---- 3 Likes

family of weirdos.....lol





he is really blessed among women.

You just have to respect thia family with their bizzare identity



I will rather my wife cut her hair low than bleach her skin, attach blonde hair and use blue eye contact

what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake? 1 Share

Lol.... Even the wife resemble Charly boy, craze go dey stay for this family o

Skin-cut doesn't look good on these women. Hian!, go grow hairs joor!.

what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake?



Guinea pigs too use the same formula Guinea pigs too use the same formula

family of weirdos.....lol







he is really blessed among women. 2 Likes

Where is he?



In all his weirdness, he has still managed to keep his home, meanwhile some 'normal peeps can't even keep their family together, jumping from one baby mama to another like grasshopper. I just love this area fada, walaiIn all his weirdness, he has still managed to keep his home, meanwhile some 'normal peeps can't even keep their family together, jumping from one baby mama to another like grasshopper. 5 Likes 1 Share

Is the one in purple dress a male, female or transgendered? 1 Like

seen..next!!!!

Kolo family

[quote author=Tazdroid post=55109840][/quote]You need change...avoid dirty things, it affects us psychologically

You need change...avoid dirty things, it affects us psychologically

Good

But this woman fugly oooooo goan wash ur eye goan wash ur eye





Na real wa! Na real wa!