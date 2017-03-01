₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by zoba88: 6:59pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNSaP_jgfO/
Charly Boy is really blessed.Check out this adorable photo of Charly Boy's wife, children and grandchildren.They are his pride and joy.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/adorable-photo-of-charley-boys.html
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:00pm
Not bad.
I just dey imagine if all these one na person In-laws. Not sure I will be able to cope with the craziness.
The second from the right sef,like how many years she be?
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by olamide452(f): 7:04pm
Areafamily
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Annie939(f): 7:16pm
both Charlie boy, his wife ,children and grandchildren are the same
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 7:24pm
Annie939:what do u expect? Won't snake give birth to snake?
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:31pm
Lovely!
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by IpobExposed: 7:31pm
Everyday this trenzyhelm. I will get a beautiful wife and family soon In other news See graphic video and clearer pics of the bird woman in port Harcourt today
http://www.nairaland.com/3713740/video-witch-fell-today-clearer
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Ndkings1(m): 7:31pm
Oh boy
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by virus05(m): 7:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Aniwhyte(m): 7:32pm
But this woman fugly oooooo
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by snezBaba: 7:32pm
ozoebuka1:
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by ipreach(m): 7:33pm
Which of them is his wife?
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:33pm
The GORIMAPA OMOLO family
see as the wife head dey shine. To tap am dey----
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Agadsman(m): 7:33pm
family of weirdos.....lol
he is really blessed among women.
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:34pm
You just have to respect thia family with their bizzare identity
I will rather my wife cut her hair low than bleach her skin, attach blonde hair and use blue eye contact
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:34pm
ozoebuka1:
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:34pm
Lol.... Even the wife resemble Charly boy, craze go dey stay for this family o
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Benita27(f): 7:34pm
Skin-cut doesn't look good on these women. Hian!, go grow hairs joor!.
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Vorigo: 7:34pm
ozoebuka1:
Guinea pigs too use the same formula
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:35pm
Agadsman:
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by XaviDayo: 7:36pm
Where is he?
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Lollipop247: 7:37pm
I just love this area fada, walai
In all his weirdness, he has still managed to keep his home, meanwhile some 'normal peeps can't even keep their family together, jumping from one baby mama to another like grasshopper.
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by MrTypist: 7:37pm
Is the one in purple dress a male, female or transgendered?
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by fhelihx: 7:37pm
seen..next!!!!
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 7:37pm
Kolo family
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by www14691: 7:38pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 7:39pm
[quote author=Tazdroid post=55109840][/quote]You need change...avoid dirty things, it affects us psychologically
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:40pm
ozoebuka1:
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by dreamwords: 7:41pm
Good
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:41pm
Aniwhyte:goan wash ur eye
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by sisisioge: 7:41pm
Na real wa!
|Re: Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:42pm
Ugly people
