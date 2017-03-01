₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by CastedDude: 10:06pm
Photos of a A Kenyan millionaire, Javan Bidogo, spent millions in lavish weddings for his two brides on the same weekend are currently trending online. The brides Asha Juma and Elvas Kulengwa tied the knot over the weekend at different locations.
Mr Javan got married to the first Elvas on Saturday the 25th of March, and the second Asha on the 26th of March. Both at different expensive location's and strictly by invitation.
According to reports, Asha Juma wed Javan at the Serena Hotel In Dar es Salaam while Elvas Kulengwa said her vows at the Golden Jubilee Tower in Dar es Salaam.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/kenyan-millionaire-javan-bidogo-weds.html
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by CastedDude: 10:07pm
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by CastedDude: 10:07pm
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by xoxo001(m): 10:08pm
Trust me, money is working hard here. So no be only naija women like money
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by simtosul: 10:14pm
Hmmm
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by money121(m): 10:14pm
True friend...
Ladies and Money chaiii
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by last35: 10:14pm
Apostle SULEMAN be like... "what a 3some"
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Fresia01(f): 10:14pm
Hmmh.. .Kenyans don't wanna be outdone by their naija counterparts.. .that warri guy thought he was a Don.. Doesn't know that Kenyans are the real mvps when it comes to weird stuffs
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by realjoker(m): 10:14pm
Please enough of this Kenya stereotypes. It is getting stale already or are Nigerians bloggers getting paid for all this stereotypes?
As much as bad things are happening in Kenya good things are also happening.
#balancereportage
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by overhypedsteve(m): 10:15pm
wonderful. him na one man wrecking machine
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Igboblog: 10:15pm
So I should start crying or what?
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by refreshrate: 10:15pm
Our boy from Delta still beat am
Two in one day...e easy?
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:15pm
Lmao!! We talking money!!! Its with this type of money you can send your Father-in-law to go buy lighter for you......
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by HumorMe(m): 10:15pm
Perks of being a money man!
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Factfinder1(f): 10:15pm
When money is involved women can do anything
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Reiyvinn(m): 10:16pm
That's what we call leverage!
last35:
Ma Nigga! Caught you ending on that back!
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:16pm
The power of money and fame!
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by rafhell(m): 10:16pm
money good oo
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by WeRblessed: 10:16pm
Is this going to become a trend now in Africa? Man married two women in Nigeria last weekend, and now Kenya? Well, I am watching.
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by jeeqaa7(m): 10:16pm
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Epatty(f): 10:16pm
Things dy happen o...
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Ayodejioak(m): 10:16pm
NEW TREND!
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by smartty68(m): 10:16pm
Wetin consign me! Na him and him thing go die young. Him won reduce him life-sperm. Na greed for woman waste the disturb am
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by mikidon: 10:16pm
money rules the bleeping world
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by iRepNaija1: 10:16pm
Are you sure he's a million because I see him and his two brides sitting in economy class couch on that plane.
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by olubrizzle: 10:16pm
Before before...love don't lie. Buh now...love dey follow hustle.
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by tobtap: 10:17pm
Its like the trend now is two wives,formerly it was one wife plenty children but now two wives few children or even none.
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by maverickdude(m): 10:17pm
You are d real mvp,i salute you
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by Thelmerh(f): 10:17pm
Kenya and diff types of funny and weird news
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by LAFO(f): 10:18pm
Kenya!
I hail
Re: Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos by TosineGuy(m): 10:18pm
The kenyan guy has the legal rights to fvck two ladies without any of them asking for divorce cos i am sure both ladies are aware of these. But if na pastors join dem together at different days den they are yahoo yahoo pastors
