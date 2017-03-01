Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Kenyan Millionaire Javan Bidogo Wed's Two Friends Same Weekend. See Photos (12443 Views)

Mr Javan got married to the first Elvas on Saturday the 25th of March, and the second Asha on the 26th of March. Both at different expensive location's and strictly by invitation.



According to reports, Asha Juma wed Javan at the Serena Hotel In Dar es Salaam while Elvas Kulengwa said her vows at the Golden Jubilee Tower in Dar es Salaam.



Trust me, money is working hard here. So no be only naija women like money 12 Likes 1 Share

Ladies and Money chaiii True friend...Ladies and Money chaiii

Apostle SULEMAN be like... "what a 3some" 12 Likes 1 Share

Hmmh.. .Kenyans don't wanna be outdone by their naija counterparts.. .that warri guy thought he was a Don.. Doesn't know that Kenyans are the real mvps when it comes to weird stuffs 8 Likes

Please enough of this Kenya stereotypes. It is getting stale already or are Nigerians bloggers getting paid for all this stereotypes?

As much as bad things are happening in Kenya good things are also happening.



wonderful. him na one man wrecking machine

Our boy from Delta still beat am

Two in one day...e easy? 6 Likes

Lmao!! We talking money!!! Its with this type of money you can send your Father-in-law to go buy lighter for you...... 1 Like

When money is involved women can do anything When money is involved women can do anything 1 Like











Ma Nigga! Caught you ending on that back!



That's what we call leverage!Ma Nigga! Caught you ending on that back!

The power of money and fame!

money good oo

Is this going to become a trend now in Africa? Man married two women in Nigeria last weekend, and now Kenya? Well, I am watching.

Wetin consign me! Na him and him thing go die young. Him won reduce him life-sperm. Na greed for woman waste the disturb am 2 Likes

money rules the bleeping world money rules the bleeping world

Are you sure he's a million because I see him and his two brides sitting in economy class couch on that plane.

Before before...love don't lie. Buh now...love dey follow hustle.

Its like the trend now is two wives,formerly it was one wife plenty children but now two wives few children or even none.

Kenya and diff types of funny and weird news

Kenya!















