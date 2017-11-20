₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by livingg(m): 5:39am
Let Weddings Be Done With In Our Power
And yesterday I had an awesome experience at Church, a couple got married during church service. No wedding gown, no Cake, rice, wine, chicken, soft drinks or chinchin.... We drank Kunu zaki, ate doughnut and licked sweets. Yet the atmosphere was filled with joy and happiness, we praised God and danced With all excitement. The bride was even more excited than the groom and I saw her as the strongest among the two.
The lessons learnt are as follows:
1. Tell yourself the truth.
2. Cut your coat according to your shirt
3. Do not compare yourself with others; weddings are not competitions.
4. Ladies let's be like today's bride; lets be understanding; we should be contented with the love and efforts of our men and not push them into debt.
5. Most young men are not married today, not because they cannot afford to provide the woman with her day to day upkeep but because they cannot afford a wedding.
6. A simple wedding like this is far more honourable than 'zo mu zauna'.
7. Let us stop this wedding ceremony palavas and make life easy for ourselves.
P.S: I am not against glamorous weddings; all I say is let all be done within our power. #selah#
Source: I was there live
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by FlySly05: 6:03am
If you can afford, go for it. But if not just don't do something that will make you lose sleep for months after the wedding. The wedding itself is just a one day event, be focused on the marriage, it's a life term contract
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by AnodaIT(m): 6:13am
Weddings these days are something else
You spend months saving money, cutting cost and even starving yourself before wedding
After wedding, you spend months paying back debts
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ojun50(m): 11:15am
wen both family understand life becomes easy for d man
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by Gluhbirne(f): 11:21am
I'm all for simple weddings, but I know everyone's different sha.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ImaIma1(f): 12:24pm
I feel smaller weddings are more classy.
People just like to show off and want people to keep talking about how lit their wedding was. When you are the type that cares a lot about what people think or what they say, you will definitely do more than your level.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by xmileeasy: 2:03pm
I prefer it simpler accompanied with good wishes. After the ceremony comes the work.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by Ishilove: 9:34pm
Very few people can do this. It's a "once in a life time event" (even though some do it again and again years down the line) so it must be 'memorable'
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by cashlurd(m): 10:12pm
The truth of the matter is that no one wishes to have such a silent uncelebrated wedding. Such weddings were only done during the great purging of Christina by the Roman Empire centuries ago.
Notwithstanding, celebrated weddings are not guarantees for a happy ever after.
It is worthy to note the humility, perseverance, understanding and level of commitment implicitly expressed by these couple. This is the sort of wedding that the "together in sickness and health, for better for worse.. " promises is truly meant.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ezana1(m): 10:13pm
Rough play
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
Question is
:Will the average Nigerian girl agree to do this kind of wedding?
We all know the answer
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by buskie13(m): 10:14pm
this marriage is built on solid foundation, nothing is sweeter than an understanding wife,there's life after an elaborate wedding, but some people chose to spend their life savings just to impress in-laws and friends, please be wise
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ifyalways(f): 10:14pm
Whatever floats anyone's boat. Wishing them a blissful marriage.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by MorataFC: 10:15pm
I like it,
I love it.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ichommy(m): 10:15pm
simple
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by MorataFC: 10:15pm
ifyalways:Gbam
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by onward4life(m): 10:15pm
Hw I wish nah me Be d Man ooo
My kind of wedding
wey fit this wicked World
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ArmadillopgpA: 10:15pm
Nigerians sha,those in attendance go dey talk am for their mind"OLOSHI LAWON ELEYI SHA ESHA SHELEYI TEMA SHE KEMA KO ORIBURUKU YIN LO JARE"
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by babdap: 10:17pm
celebrity marriage and divorce is like 5 and 6. who attended adam and eve wedding in the garden of eden.you will be
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 10:18pm
Gluhbirne:That's what Adesua said but you know how it turned out.
So it's when we see your wedding that we'll confirm
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by MorataFC: 10:18pm
ArmadillopgpA:...and so?
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 10:18pm
After eating and drinking othe people's own, very stingy corpool
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by juman(m): 10:19pm
Good. They didn't overstretch themselves.
Wishing them Gods blessings and prosperous married life.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by alexmaye(m): 10:19pm
Well the op is right 100% and @moratafc hw far
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:20pm
God forbid
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by alexmaye(m): 10:20pm
MorataFC:my guy hw far
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by kaymical(m): 10:20pm
Gluhbirne:maybe we are the same
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by eedrees(m): 10:20pm
ImaIma1:
na so
I go like do with you
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by Jideloye(m): 10:21pm
this is a true sign of understanding between both families
not the couple this time
God Almighty bless your marriage. Amen
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by pmc01(m): 10:21pm
"The stronger between the two", not "the strongest among the two". Good luck to them.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by chronique(m): 10:21pm
Nobody truthfully wants to wed this way; let us tell ourselves the truth sometimes. If they had the money, they would have done like every other person. I must commend them for their courage to damn what anybody says, and do this but this sole act should not be used as a yardstick to judge everybody, neither should it be the benchmark for testing if a lady is loyal or a wife material. We don't get married everyday. My younger sister got married recently and everyone was happy cos the wedding was lit! Yeah, it costs some good millions and I felt proud and was happy it went that way. It was classy and what every bride would want... Years down the line, she and her hubby would look back and still be proud of themselves. Banky and Adesuwa just had theirs and we're all talking about it. Years to come, they would look at themselves and be proud of what they did.
If you have the means, go for what you want and make your wedding as classy and lit as it can be. Weddings don't happen everyday. The harsh reality is that if my sister wants to do this kind of wedding, I don't know if I'd ever be a party to it cos I'd be disturbed about how the man in question would be able to take care of her. We all wanna be happy. Brides wanna be happy on their wedding day... The fact that there are leeches everywhere, doesn't mean we should use poverty as a standard for judging a good wife material. If I want to get married, I'd love it to be as lit as it can.
Moreover, the fact that they got married like this, doesn't mean they would not break up if devil surfaces in their union. Poverty and lack of money, destroys so many homes and that's why it is good for one to be financially ok to a reasonable extent before getting married.
|Re: Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) by MorataFC: 10:21pm
alexmaye:I dhey jare!
