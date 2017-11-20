Let Weddings Be Done With In Our Power And yesterday I had an awesome experience at Church, a couple got married during church service. No wedding gown, no Cake, rice, wine, chicken, soft drinks or chinchin.... We drank Kunu zaki, ate doughnut and licked sweets. Yet the atmosphere was filled with joy and happiness, we praised God and danced With all excitement. The bride was even more excited than the groom and I saw her as the strongest among the two. The lessons learnt are as follows: 1. Tell yourself the truth. 2. Cut your coat according to your shirt 3. Do not compare yourself with others; weddings are not competitions. 4. Ladies let's be like today's bride; lets be understanding; we should be contented with the love and efforts of our men and not push them into debt. 5. Most young men are not married today, not because they cannot afford to provide the woman with her day to day upkeep but because they cannot afford a wedding. 6. A simple wedding like this is far more honourable than 'zo mu zauna'. 7. Let us stop this wedding ceremony palavas and make life easy for ourselves. P.S: I am not against glamorous weddings; all I say is let all be done within our power. #selah# Source: I was there live

Nobody truthfully wants to wed this way; let us tell ourselves the truth sometimes. If they had the money, they would have done like every other person. I must commend them for their courage to damn what anybody says, and do this but this sole act should not be used as a yardstick to judge everybody, neither should it be the benchmark for testing if a lady is loyal or a wife material. We don't get married everyday. My younger sister got married recently and everyone was happy cos the wedding was lit! Yeah, it costs some good millions and I felt proud and was happy it went that way. It was classy and what every bride would want... Years down the line, she and her hubby would look back and still be proud of themselves. Banky and Adesuwa just had theirs and we're all talking about it. Years to come, they would look at themselves and be proud of what they did.



If you have the means, go for what you want and make your wedding as classy and lit as it can be. Weddings don't happen everyday. The harsh reality is that if my sister wants to do this kind of wedding, I don't know if I'd ever be a party to it cos I'd be disturbed about how the man in question would be able to take care of her. We all wanna be happy. Brides wanna be happy on their wedding day... The fact that there are leeches everywhere, doesn't mean we should use poverty as a standard for judging a good wife material. If I want to get married, I'd love it to be as lit as it can.



Moreover, the fact that they got married like this, doesn't mean they would not break up if devil surfaces in their union. Poverty and lack of money, destroys so many homes and that's why it is good for one to be financially ok to a reasonable extent before getting married. 5 Likes