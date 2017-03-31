₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by joshkiddies: 8:38am
There was pandemonium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday morning when daredevil armed robbers snatched an unspecified amount of money after shooting their victim severally in front of Imo State Government House.
http://sunnewsonline.com/armed-robbers-kill-bank-customer-in-front-of-imo-govt-house/
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by soberdrunk(m): 8:39am
Why argue with a man holding a gun when you are not 'Thor' or "Abija"
Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbers Abeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public.......
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Ashleydolls(f): 8:42am
Lol. How much is their salary and why should they sacrifice their lives for a country like ours? Nobody wan die
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by BuhariApcFools: 8:54am
IMO STATE Owerri is now Hotter than Fire. Gun Runners every where Patrolling the city any time of the day with Guns. Everyone should watch his or her Back.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Wasky101: 9:01am
Police tear race. Who wan die? Shior.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Buharimustgo: 9:04am
Anybody having any hope in Nigerian police is day dreaming
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by nepapole(m): 9:09am
These ones no even sharp...Dem no even comot uniform.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by SpeedndAccuracy: 9:14am
The police pic killed it mehn...
Need for Speed...
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Zenithpeak: 9:43am
Buharimustgo:
When ever anyone hears the sound of gun, the first instinct is to run into safety. Only the courageous will come back from hiding quick enough to help the victim.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by ExpiredNigeria: 10:59am
The source added that as soon as the robbers started shooting into the air, policemen, including personnel of the NSCDC at the roundabout opposite Government House, took to their heels.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that the victim was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.
That's what the Nigerian Police been doing all the time, taking to their heels when they are needed and then, later return to confirm the incident!
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DCMIX(m): 11:00am
Nigerian police always like; i cannot come and go and die.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
What a country!
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
ExpiredNigeria:
Do you mean GET HELP
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by damton(m): 11:01am
Abet make Una leave our police men alone o.
Officer get children and family to feed, even if na BOLI and groundnut
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by balancediet(m): 11:01am
Op Which Nollywood Movie is this?
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by talk2archy: 11:01am
i wonder how this one will survive it as them don tear race.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Uzoigwe1(m): 11:01am
If na ur papa, U go tell am make he stand?
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jimi4us: 11:01am
Men don show, Police discharge, no time.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Icecomrade: 11:02am
Lol
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Celestyn8213: 11:02am
That is called tactical withdrawal not running
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by steppins: 11:02am
OKorocha na mumu.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Targaeryian: 11:02am
SpeedndAccuracy:
Need for Speed : Owerri Escape
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by obajoey(m): 11:02am
The man just died like that.
Enough money can be made when there is life.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by championer: 11:03am
There is nothing in owerri, other than ministry, bank, hotel and armed robbers.
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jazboy(m): 11:03am
The man prefer his money to his life, now he lost both
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Adeoba10(m): 11:03am
Na to harrass innocent civilians.....
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Ikwokrikwo: 11:03am
See what Rochas handshake with Yoruba Muslims have brought to Imo state
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by SINZ(m): 11:04am
soberdrunk:
LMAO
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jzaina(f): 11:05am
Very typical of the NPF
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Oxster(m): 11:05am
Celestyn8213:
Lol,,,who taught u dah english?"
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Uzosaint: 11:05am
IMO again! what is the government doing about these social vices that has overtaken the city/state this past years? Odikwa'risky
|Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by almsofgold: 11:05am
see race. just 2 robbers , them run pass wind. if na to shoot defenceless citizens now, dat one na small thing. the nigger don dey remove shirt sef. only God know wia im rifle dey . NIGERIA POULTRY FORCE (NPF)
