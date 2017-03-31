Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House (5423 Views)

Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba / Robbers Shoot Driver Dead In Delta (Graphic Pics) / Robbers Shoot A Man In Front Of A Bank In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

There was pandemonium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday morning when daredevil armed robbers snatched an unspecified amount of money after shooting their victim severally in front of Imo State Government House.



According to sources, the two robbers, who were said to be in a Camry salon car, had trailed their unsuspecting victim and his wife after they withdrew money from one of the banks along the popular Cathedral Road in Owerri metropolis.







It was learnt that the two robbers, who caught up with their victim before the Okigwe roundabout, directly opposite Government House, had shot sporadically into the air to scare away people before ordering their victim to hand over the money, and when he resisted they shot him three times, snatched the money and took off through Okigwe Road.



One of the eyewitnesses said: “I was at the newspaper stand across the road, just before the Okigwe roundabout, around 11am, when I heard a gunshot and then two young men in a Camry car blocked a man and his wife driving in another car.



“They asked the man to hand over the money. The woman ran out of the car, but the man refused to hand over the money to them. One of the robbers shot him three times and collected the money from him. I don’t know if he died.”



The source added that as soon as the robbers started shooting into the air, policemen, including personnel of the NSCDC at the roundabout opposite Government House, took to their heels.



Another witness recounted his experience: “I was four cars behind. When I heard gunshots, it dawned on me that those in the Camry were robbers, because the way they overtook me made me wonder where they were hurrying to. After snatching the money, they were shooting into the air, which sent people running in different directions, including the policemen at the Okigwe roundabout junction.”



The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that the victim was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

http://sunnewsonline.com/armed-robbers-kill-bank-customer-in-front-of-imo-govt-house/ 1 Share







Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbers Abeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public....... Why argue with a man holding a gun when you are not 'Thor' or "Abija"Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbersAbeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public....... 10 Likes 1 Share

Lol. How much is their salary and why should they sacrifice their lives for a country like ours? Nobody wan die 3 Likes

IMO STATE Owerri is now Hotter than Fire. Gun Runners every where Patrolling the city any time of the day with Guns. Everyone should watch his or her Back. 3 Likes

Police tear race. Who wan die? Shior. 2 Likes

Anybody having any hope in Nigerian police is day dreaming 1 Like

These ones no even sharp...Dem no even comot uniform. 2 Likes



Need for Speed... The police pic killed it mehn...Need for Speed... 13 Likes 1 Share

Buharimustgo:

Anybody having any hope in Nigerian police is day dreaming

When ever anyone hears the sound of gun, the first instinct is to run into safety. Only the courageous will come back from hiding quick enough to help the victim. When ever anyone hears the sound of gun, the first instinct is to run into safety. Only the courageous will come back from hiding quick enough to help the victim. 2 Likes

The source added that as soon as the robbers started shooting into the air, policemen, including personnel of the NSCDC at the roundabout opposite Government House, took to their heels.



The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that the victim was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.



That's what the Nigerian Police been doing all the time, taking to their heels when they are needed and then, later return to confirm the incident! That's what the Nigerian Police been doing all the time, taking to their heels when they are needed and then, later return to confirm the incident! 1 Like

Nigerian police always like; i cannot come and go and die. 2 Likes

What a country!

ExpiredNigeria:

gh



Do you mean GET HELP Do you mean GET HELP

Abet make Una leave our police men alone o.



Officer get children and family to feed, even if na BOLI and groundnut

Op Which Nollywood Movie is this?

i wonder how this one will survive it as them don tear race.

If na ur papa, U go tell am make he stand?

Men don show, Police discharge, no time.

Lol

That is called tactical withdrawal not running

OKorocha na mumu. 1 Like

SpeedndAccuracy:

The police pic killed it mehn...

Need for Speed...

Need for Speed : Owerri Escape Need for Speed : Owerri Escape

The man just died like that.

Enough money can be made when there is life.

There is nothing in owerri, other than ministry, bank, hotel and armed robbers. 2 Likes

The man prefer his money to his life, now he lost both 2 Likes

Na to harrass innocent civilians.....

See what Rochas handshake with Yoruba Muslims have brought to Imo state 1 Like

soberdrunk:

Why argue with a man holding a gun when you are not 'Thor' or "Abija"





Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbers Abeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public.......

LMAO LMAO 1 Like

Very typical of the NPF

Celestyn8213:

That is called tactical withdrawal not running





Lol,,,who taught u dah english?" Lol,,,who taught u dah english?"

IMO again! what is the government doing about these social vices that has overtaken the city/state this past years? Odikwa'risky 1 Like