₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,314 members, 3,450,666 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 11:23 AM

Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House (5423 Views)

Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba / Robbers Shoot Driver Dead In Delta (Graphic Pics) / Robbers Shoot A Man In Front Of A Bank In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by joshkiddies: 8:38am
There was pandemonium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday morning when daredevil armed robbers snatched an unspecified amount of money after shooting their victim severally in front of Imo State Government House.

According to sources, the two robbers, who were said to be in a Camry salon car, had trailed their unsuspecting victim and his wife after they withdrew money from one of the banks along the popular Cathedral Road in Owerri metropolis.



It was learnt that the two robbers, who caught up with their victim before the Okigwe roundabout, directly opposite Government House, had shot sporadically into the air to scare away people before ordering their victim to hand over the money, and when he resisted they shot him three times, snatched the money and took off through Okigwe Road.

One of the eyewitnesses said: “I was at the newspaper stand across the road, just before the Okigwe roundabout, around 11am, when I heard a gunshot and then two young men in a Camry car blocked a man and his wife driving in another car.

“They asked the man to hand over the money. The woman ran out of the car, but the man refused to hand over the money to them. One of the robbers shot him three times and collected the money from him. I don’t know if he died.”

The source added that as soon as the robbers started shooting into the air, policemen, including personnel of the NSCDC at the roundabout opposite Government House, took to their heels.

Another witness recounted his experience: “I was four cars behind. When I heard gunshots, it dawned on me that those in the Camry were robbers, because the way they overtook me made me wonder where they were hurrying to. After snatching the money, they were shooting into the air, which sent people running in different directions, including the policemen at the Okigwe roundabout junction.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that the victim was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

http://sunnewsonline.com/armed-robbers-kill-bank-customer-in-front-of-imo-govt-house/

1 Share

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by soberdrunk(m): 8:39am
Why argue with a man holding a gun when you are not 'Thor' or "Abija" angry


Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbers angry Abeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public....... angry

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Ashleydolls(f): 8:42am
Lol. How much is their salary and why should they sacrifice their lives for a country like ours? Nobody wan die grin

3 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by BuhariApcFools: 8:54am
IMO STATE Owerri is now Hotter than Fire. Gun Runners every where Patrolling the city any time of the day with Guns. Everyone should watch his or her Back.

3 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Wasky101: 9:01am
Police tear race. Who wan die? Shior.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Buharimustgo: 9:04am
Anybody having any hope in Nigerian police is day dreaming

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by nepapole(m): 9:09am
These ones no even sharp...Dem no even comot uniform.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by SpeedndAccuracy: 9:14am
The police pic killed it mehn...
Need for Speed... grin grin grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Zenithpeak: 9:43am
Buharimustgo:
Anybody having any hope in Nigerian police is day dreaming

When ever anyone hears the sound of gun, the first instinct is to run into safety. Only the courageous will come back from hiding quick enough to help the victim.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by ExpiredNigeria: 10:59am
The source added that as soon as the robbers started shooting into the air, policemen, including personnel of the NSCDC at the roundabout opposite Government House, took to their heels.


The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that the victim was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.


That's what the Nigerian Police been doing all the time, taking to their heels when they are needed and then, later return to confirm the incident!

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DCMIX(m): 11:00am
Nigerian police always like; i cannot come and go and die.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
What a country!
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
ExpiredNigeria:
gh


Do you mean GET HELP
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by damton(m): 11:01am
Abet make Una leave our police men alone o.

Officer get children and family to feed, even if na BOLI and groundnut
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by balancediet(m): 11:01am
Op Which Nollywood Movie is this?
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by talk2archy: 11:01am
i wonder how this one will survive it as them don tear race.

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Uzoigwe1(m): 11:01am
If na ur papa, U go tell am make he stand?
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jimi4us: 11:01am
Men don show, Police discharge, no time.
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Icecomrade: 11:02am
Lol
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Celestyn8213: 11:02am
That is called tactical withdrawal not running
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by steppins: 11:02am
OKorocha na mumu.

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Targaeryian: 11:02am
SpeedndAccuracy:
The police pic killed it mehn...
Need for Speed... grin grin grin

Need for Speed : Owerri Escape grin
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by obajoey(m): 11:02am
The man just died like that.
Enough money can be made when there is life.
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by championer: 11:03am
There is nothing in owerri, other than ministry, bank, hotel and armed robbers.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jazboy(m): 11:03am
The man prefer his money to his life, now he lost both undecided

2 Likes

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Adeoba10(m): 11:03am
Na to harrass innocent civilians.....
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Ikwokrikwo: 11:03am
See what Rochas handshake with Yoruba Muslims have brought to Imo state

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by SINZ(m): 11:04am
soberdrunk:
Why argue with a man holding a gun when you are not 'Thor' or "Abija" angry


Ps---The policemen were not 'running away', they were taking strategic positions to apprehend the robbers angry Abeg you people should not wash our very dirty linen in public....... angry

LMAO gringrin

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by jzaina(f): 11:05am
Very typical of the NPF
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Oxster(m): 11:05am
Celestyn8213:
That is called tactical withdrawal not running



Lol,,,who taught u dah english?"
Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by Uzosaint: 11:05am
IMO again! what is the government doing about these social vices that has overtaken the city/state this past years? Odikwa'risky

1 Like

Re: Policemen Flee As Robbers Shoot Bank Customer Dead In Front Of Government House by almsofgold: 11:05am
see race. just 2 robbers , them run pass wind. if na to shoot defenceless citizens now, dat one na small thing. the nigger don dey remove shirt sef. only God know wia im rifle dey . NIGERIA POULTRY FORCE (NPF)

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pictures Of MAULAG Girls Smoking Cocaine / Sexual Assault and Rape: Test your knowledge / Warning! (video), Ghanaian Doctor Caught Having intimacy With Pregnant Women

Viewing this topic: henryomez(m), comfortchemical, wawappl, BabaCommander, sportark(m), Kpakorich(m), royalchallenge(m), datbay(m), gideonjeta(m), rasojie, onlyTheTruth(m), ruggedized1, peaceway(m), idnoble007(m), last35, Amanhasnoname, tonyirore(m), magboroppties, ozoebuka1(m), Emy4u(m), farihafaheemah(m), femtopyy(m), Acetyl(m), yinkus204(m), iamzubby(m), postmann, guru01(m), Bavis4u, az65, kingzx0(m), ruggedtimi(m), mimon79(m), scully95, Electronzeez(m), shaklisco, UltraLeslie1, obaobirin, obc, osmog, juliusocean(m), ntuedor(m), queenet246(f), eyeview, sunstyle(m), dedifferrence(m), emotiti, mybestlove(m), Benny95(m), Remilekun101, Nweke12, Sallam01(m), dedollarman(m), NextGovernor(m), bello2527, chi4ik, omaburuokwe, oshe11(m), Itzwinnie, blaise01(m), boladex1, kayDooo(m), dainformant(m), chikarson(m), asid, BASHMAN1991, Kingspin(m), Icecomrade, 4top, Hoodfriend(m), folarin65, rotey73, Hisgrace1980, Xbee007(m), TheAdvocate(m), Ama80(f), debonairprinx(m), danggy(m), MVLOX(m), NIGHTFOX, Stormisova(m), Vick4v(m), ettybaba(m), bahyor, kenneth2057(m), WebContractor(m), stephen1992a(m), flavourwole, alaskido(m), linrozan(m), Akoniakin(m), Kondomatic(m), savagefinder1, lekandynam(m), teejay4CHRIST, johnstin(m), illicit(m), Omooba77, kellylicious, abbey456, Ayo25, Igboboy59(m), ayanfeeledumare, grosebiz(m), Shawnpp, chidiadivictor(m), eTradeXchange(m), akpasubi777(m), Anie01, Icon4s(m), 1231awa(m), agboty(m) and 275 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.