Tragedy struck today as unknown gunmen shot a middle-aged man who came to deposit money in a bank at Asaba, Delta state. The bank customer who died while being rushed down to the hospital, was shot at a close range after he refused letting go of the bag, that contained the large sum of money he came to deposit.



According to eyewitnesses, the 8:15a.m incident left them defenseless as policemen attached to the bank, fled the scene while 3 of them removed their uniform, as the men of the underworld who

came in a blue golf car struck their first shot as the deceased arrived the bank in a tricycle (keke-napep),.



“Three of them sat close to my shop for hours, before a man was coming towards the bank and they quickly walked towards the man (victim) who carried a black bagco bag of money and started dragging the bag with him at gun point while urging him to release the bag.



“We saw them dragging the money with the man, I thought it was one of the movie scenes, you know these Nollywood people do use Asaba very well for acting movies.

“But before we knew it, they shot the man. It was at this point that everyone, including the policemen took to our heel while the victim held on the bag of money and struggled into the bank where he fell on the ground.



The bank thieves left the money bag which the deceased held on to after he was shot and drove off immediately. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).



“They were in the car for sometime before the car refused to start to immediately. But nobody, not even armed policemen who had removed their uniforms dared to challenged them until they finally zoomed” the eyewitness who pleaded anonymity added.



The Sun reports that the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, has confirmed the incident, and also said the incident was already being investigated.

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/policemen-flee-removes-uniform-as.html