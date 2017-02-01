₦airaland Forum

Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by MxtaMichealz(m): 12:27pm
Tragedy struck today as unknown gunmen shot a middle-aged man who came to deposit money in a bank at Asaba, Delta state. The bank customer who died while being rushed down to the hospital, was shot at a close range after he refused letting go of the bag, that contained the large sum of money he came to deposit.

According to eyewitnesses, the 8:15a.m incident left them defenseless as policemen attached to the bank, fled the scene while 3 of them removed their uniform, as the men of the underworld who
came in a blue golf car struck their first shot as the deceased arrived the bank in a tricycle (keke-napep),.

“Three of them sat close to my shop for hours, before a man was coming towards the bank and they quickly walked towards the man (victim) who carried a black bagco bag of money and started dragging the bag with him at gun point while urging him to release the bag.

“We saw them dragging the money with the man, I thought it was one of the movie scenes, you know these Nollywood people do use Asaba very well for acting movies.
“But before we knew it, they shot the man. It was at this point that everyone, including the policemen took to our heel while the victim held on the bag of money and struggled into the bank where he fell on the ground.

The bank thieves left the money bag which the deceased held on to after he was shot and drove off immediately. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

“They were in the car for sometime before the car refused to start to immediately. But nobody, not even armed policemen who had removed their uniforms dared to challenged them until they finally zoomed” the eyewitness who pleaded anonymity added.

The Sun reports that the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, has confirmed the incident, and also said the incident was already being investigated.

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/policemen-flee-removes-uniform-as.html

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Monalisa185(f): 12:31pm
if na you be the police officer nko? YOLO

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by VulgarLee(m): 12:32pm
idontblivi :Pt
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Etzakoos(m): 12:37pm
Picture Proof Or False News
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by tooth4tooth: 1:04pm
.
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by leewin(m): 1:48pm
police remove their uniforms and flee...... Wat a laugh
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by tdayof(m): 1:48pm
Policemen flee?
How many robbers? Com'on those guys are human as I won't engage without backup except I have got clear shots without revealing my position.

I have seen men of NPF do really well.

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by xclusiveguy4(m): 1:49pm
lol
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by hayjay123: 1:49pm
Hahahahahahahqhahah
No body one die...lol
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by neweraomo: 1:49pm
haaaa!!! I donbeleievit
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by kolajoo(m): 1:50pm
Run for your life cheesy #Safety first grin grin

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by esthadewunmi(f): 1:50pm
Who want to die tongue police too get family grin God is only best security
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by akilo1: 1:50pm
run for your dear life ,after they will come and look like say the robbers still dey,they will dey ask where them where them with Thier damn gun
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by zuby4real10(m): 1:50pm
I never blame the police men for running. naija no worth dying for.

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by WildChild00(m): 1:51pm
grin
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Arewa12: 1:51pm
Lolz
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by greatwhite(m): 1:51pm
grin
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by swtcharissa(f): 1:51pm
If na u nko....but life is always better to be preferred when in conjunction with these underworld men...now he can't even answer to that cash..and even if its a committee's cash,I bet u they won't even attend to his family more than 1month before abandoning him
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by gocac(f): 1:52pm
lol.... the guy did the best thing ooh....! Nigerian govt wont even remember his name, died in active service and that's all.
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by rusher14: 1:52pm
Tactical retreat.

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by slysteel: 1:53pm
Who wrote this? dude pls writing stories is not your calling.
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by timbs001(m): 1:53pm
They left the money behind and wasted the man's life. Sad sad
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Olukat(m): 1:54pm
Police officer remove uniform and disguise to counter armed robbers grin grin grin
Thats the new HEADLINE grin grin grin grin

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by mich24: 1:55pm
Nobe today shocked we begin drag toilet door with police naa, shocked naso me and two policemen for my area they compete who go first jump fence wey dey my hood when armed robbers storm FCMB bank wey dey within my area grin angry shocked
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Tazmode(m): 1:55pm
No be everybodi get liver


Forget those their distasteful attitude and their cello taped rifles
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by LastSurvivor11: 1:56pm
Same policeman will turn commando n wolverine once he sees innocent/armless protesters or shite members..

I just weak for this country

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by unclezuma: 1:56pm
grin grin grin grin

How did I not see this post...
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by spandola: 1:56pm
This one na fake news.
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by SalamRushdie: 1:56pm
What stopped them from fleeing with the uniform ? This story is exaggerated just to embarrass the Nigerian police
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by highrise07(m): 1:57pm
two shots in the air. naija men in black

Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by BobHIGHNESS(m): 1:58pm
RIP to the dead but this so funny,so our policemen are this coward? All they know is to terrorise common people #50/#100 bribe. If any police officer is here on Nairaland,tell your fellows that i have gun,they better off their uniform and hide it when they see me coming
Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by venai(m): 1:59pm
was wondering the source of The punch's version of this incidence. This is what really happened yesterday morning at Ibusa junction, Asaba. RIP to the dead. And sorrow to the murderers.

