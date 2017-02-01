₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by MxtaMichealz(m): 12:27pm
Tragedy struck today as unknown gunmen shot a middle-aged man who came to deposit money in a bank at Asaba, Delta state. The bank customer who died while being rushed down to the hospital, was shot at a close range after he refused letting go of the bag, that contained the large sum of money he came to deposit.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Monalisa185(f): 12:31pm
if na you be the police officer nko? YOLO
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by VulgarLee(m): 12:32pm
idontblivi :Pt
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Etzakoos(m): 12:37pm
Picture Proof Or False News
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by tooth4tooth: 1:04pm
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by leewin(m): 1:48pm
police remove their uniforms and flee...... Wat a laugh
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by tdayof(m): 1:48pm
Policemen flee?
How many robbers? Com'on those guys are human as I won't engage without backup except I have got clear shots without revealing my position.
I have seen men of NPF do really well.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by xclusiveguy4(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by hayjay123: 1:49pm
No body one die...lol
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by neweraomo: 1:49pm
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by kolajoo(m): 1:50pm
Run for your life #Safety first
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by esthadewunmi(f): 1:50pm
Who want to die police too get family God is only best security
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by akilo1: 1:50pm
run for your dear life ,after they will come and look like say the robbers still dey,they will dey ask where them where them with Thier damn gun
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by zuby4real10(m): 1:50pm
I never blame the police men for running. naija no worth dying for.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by WildChild00(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by swtcharissa(f): 1:51pm
If na u nko....but life is always better to be preferred when in conjunction with these underworld men...now he can't even answer to that cash..and even if its a committee's cash,I bet u they won't even attend to his family more than 1month before abandoning him
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by gocac(f): 1:52pm
lol.... the guy did the best thing ooh....! Nigerian govt wont even remember his name, died in active service and that's all.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by rusher14: 1:52pm
Tactical retreat.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by slysteel: 1:53pm
Who wrote this? dude pls writing stories is not your calling.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by timbs001(m): 1:53pm
They left the money behind and wasted the man's life. Sad
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Olukat(m): 1:54pm
Police officer remove uniform and disguise to counter armed robbers
Thats the new HEADLINE
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by mich24: 1:55pm
Nobe today we begin drag toilet door with police naa, naso me and two policemen for my area they compete who go first jump fence wey dey my hood when armed robbers storm FCMB bank wey dey within my area
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by Tazmode(m): 1:55pm
No be everybodi get liver
Forget those their distasteful attitude and their cello taped rifles
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by LastSurvivor11: 1:56pm
Same policeman will turn commando n wolverine once he sees innocent/armless protesters or shite members..
I just weak for this country
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by unclezuma: 1:56pm
How did I not see this post...
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by spandola: 1:56pm
This one na fake news.
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by SalamRushdie: 1:56pm
What stopped them from fleeing with the uniform ? This story is exaggerated just to embarrass the Nigerian police
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by highrise07(m): 1:57pm
two shots in the air. naija men in black
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by BobHIGHNESS(m): 1:58pm
RIP to the dead but this so funny,so our policemen are this coward? All they know is to terrorise common people #50/#100 bribe. If any police officer is here on Nairaland,tell your fellows that i have gun,they better off their uniform and hide it when they see me coming
|Re: Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba by venai(m): 1:59pm
was wondering the source of The punch's version of this incidence. This is what really happened yesterday morning at Ibusa junction, Asaba. RIP to the dead. And sorrow to the murderers.
