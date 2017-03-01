₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,314 members, 3,450,666 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 11:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other?
What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Debayor(m): 10:35am
When breasts are growing, they change shape and size until they're fully developed. Along the way, one breast may be bigger than the other. Of course, a girl would rather them both be the same size. If this happens to you, stay calm:
*.No. 1: You are probably the only one who has noticed.
*.No.2: Your breasts are likely to even out as you develop.
*.And No. 3: If you still notice a difference after your breasts have fully developed, you can use a bit of padding in one bra cup to balance things out.
http://afolabibayor.blogspot.com/2017/03/what-if-one-of-my-breasts-is-bigger.html?spref=tw
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Onukube1(f): 10:47am
hmmmm
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Nwodosis(m): 10:48am
The same applies to testicles!
8 Likes
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by talk2archy: 11:08am
You are asking me, i think Cozzy Ara Ngborodu has the answer.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by MrEgbegbe(m): 11:08am
You can make the smaller one be even (the same size) as the bigger one by pressing and squeezing the hell out of it
How do you think women get big breast ?? Of course from men who constantly squeeze it all the time
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by soberdrunk(m): 11:08am
SAY NO TO "PADDING"!! Whether its "budget" or "bobbi" its CORRUPTION!!
6 Likes
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Nihilist: 11:09am
I can help you press the big one back to the correct size.
Pm me for details
3 Likes
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by imitateMe(m): 11:09am
Caused by overmasturbation
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by princechurchill(m): 11:09am
Just call upon me i will reshape it don't ask me how..
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by steppins: 11:09am
The things I see on the front page.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:09am
Ok.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by ExAngel007(f): 11:09am
#COVERMINE
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by grayht(m): 11:09am
Africans call it "Gender Inequality"...
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by metrosexual: 11:10am
For me, in respect to my over 15 years of experience with handling female boobs, I can authoritatively tell you that 99% of girls boobs are not the same in size. One is always a little bigger. Especially the girl's left sided boob
.
Don't ask me how I got the experience please
7 Likes
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Bluetooth2: 11:10am
I was expecting to see picture
1 Like
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by eleojo23: 11:10am
imitateMe:
Ignorance at its finest.
4 Likes
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by tolexy123: 11:10am
lol
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by thorpido(m): 11:11am
The breasts are usually not the same size,the left is usually slightly bigger than the right but in some cases,there is a significant and obvious difference.
For cosmetic purposes,just pad it but you shouldn't be worried about it if you've got such a pair.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by AlphaStyles(m): 11:11am
if you have that problem just call me I will reshape it with my hands
1 Like
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by DCMIX(m): 11:11am
Even blokos, one side is usually longer than d other.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by grayht(m): 11:11am
imitateMe:just nedodu... is the breast a genital organ
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by sekem: 11:12am
Bluetooth2:
Does that mean you also had your VASELINE ready?
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by DollarAngel(m): 11:12am
Nairaland is out of topics, how did this shitttt make front page
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by AkachukwuD(m): 11:12am
You put foam to make them equal.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by UltraSphinx(m): 11:12am
inequality in breast size is perfectly normal.
same for testicles in the scrotal sac too, one hangs more lower than the other in order to avoid direct collision between the two testicles during rigorous physical activities such as jogging, or running...
I really don't know the purpose which unequal breasts serves, but it is definitely not an anomaly
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Kondomatic(m): 11:12am
You donate the extra to the federal government.
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by doctor306: 11:12am
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by olamilekside2: 11:12am
Lolz
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Noblewhiz(m): 11:12am
Nwodosis:Testicles are never the same
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by Fabulocity(f): 11:13am
Pfft it never evens out...
|Re: What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? by paschal47(m): 11:13am
MrEgbegbe:Are you from awka etiti?
Slim Fit / closed / B.reast Implants and Implications
