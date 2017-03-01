Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What If One Of My Breasts Is Bigger Than The Other? (2504 Views)

*.No. 1: You are probably the only one who has noticed.



*.No.2: Your breasts are likely to even out as you develop.



*.And No. 3: If you still notice a difference after your breasts have fully developed, you can use a bit of padding in one bra cup to balance things out.



The same applies to testicles! 8 Likes

SAY NO TO "PADDING"!! Whether its "budget" or "bobbi" its CORRUPTION!! 6 Likes

For me, in respect to my over 15 years of experience with handling female boobs, I can authoritatively tell you that 99% of girls boobs are not the same in size. One is always a little bigger. Especially the girl's left sided boob

The breasts are usually not the same size,the left is usually slightly bigger than the right but in some cases,there is a significant and obvious difference.

For cosmetic purposes,just pad it but you shouldn't be worried about it if you've got such a pair.

Even blokos, one side is usually longer than d other.

inequality in breast size is perfectly normal.

same for testicles in the scrotal sac too, one hangs more lower than the other in order to avoid direct collision between the two testicles during rigorous physical activities such as jogging, or running...

I really don't know the purpose which unequal breasts serves, but it is definitely not an anomaly

