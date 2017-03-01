Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? (1944 Views)

Please NLders,



I'm still a teenager but through with my high school. So i decided to look for money and i got this job to work as supporting staff at a microfinance bank. I worked there for 4 months and stopped working Yesterday after receiving this month salary. I travelled today to register for jamb from my salary and when i got back home, my mum said my boss came looking for me that i must submit my resignation letter. I wrote the letter and gave it to him, he collected it and returned it telling me that i must return the salary. He said i should have given the company one month notice before i would have been eligible for my salary or else the company will come to our house and seize some property. I told him to show me where those terms were written in agreement i signed, he got angry and started calling me names and threatened me. Please what should i do, abeg help me.





NB: I left because of my boss(branch manager) and the remaining loan officer started asking me to do jobs that were not part of

our agreement. Like washing clothes, washing toilets, etc



Have spent almost half of my salary, we are currently broke. Lalasticlala, Mynd44 please help me. 1 Like

Please help me

Ignore him. By the way are you with the employment letter?

Ignore him How do i do that if he comes to my house sir? How do i do that if he comes to my house sir?

How do i do that if he comes to my house? he doesn't have any right to do so.. Where is the employment letter? he doesn't have any right to do so.. Where is the employment letter?

I don't think there's much problem there. He's just trying to intimidate u. when next he calls u, tell him to contact ur lawyer.

he doesn't have any right to do so.. Where is the employment letter? Still with me sir Still with me sir

I don't think there's much problem there. He's just trying to intimidate u. when next he calls u, tell him to contact ur lawyer. I'm still a small boy sir, i got no lawyer. I'm still a small boy sir, i got no lawyer.

Please mods, lalasticlala help a son in need

Still with me sir is there any where in the letter that states the terms of resignation from the company? is there any where in the letter that states the terms of resignation from the company?

I'm still a small boy sir, i got no lawyer. just tell him so.. And don't even pick his calls .... just tell him so.. And don't even pick his calls ....

is there any where in the letter that states the terms of resignation from the company? no, can't find it there no, can't find it there

just tell him so.. And don't even pick his calls .... okay, thank you sir okay, thank you sir

no, can't find it there good. Then don't bother urself.. good. Then don't bother urself..

good. Then don't bother urself.. Yes, thank you very much Sir. Yes, thank you very much Sir.

I'm still a small boy sir, i got no lawyer. go to high court & ask them where u find pro bono lawyers. when u find one, tender ur case to him or her. i guess ur problem will be solved there. btw, its free of charge. go to high court & ask them where u find pro bono lawyers. when u find one, tender ur case to him or her. i guess ur problem will be solved there. btw, its free of charge. 1 Like

Tell him next time he disturb u again u r going to beat his stupid ass up. Thank me later 1 Like

go to high court & ask them where u find pro bono lawyers. when u find one, tender ur case to him or her. i guess ur problem will be solved there. btw, its free of charge. I'll take that into consideration Sir. Thank you for the advice. I'll take that into consideration Sir. Thank you for the advice.

If you were given a write-up like employment letter to sign before taking the job you're in trouble o, but if contrary to that; dey flex your money jooor

Just ignore him.

eiya. that is just terrible. please Mods leave me alone oh biko. you will not encourage people to do legit business ni?

Remain on point and read ur offer of employment letter very well

Call your homies and beat him up. Nonsense

L love your innocence

Ah!!! u no get cutlass for house?

Wish a lawyer can take up this case and make some cash from that greedy and foolish boss.

