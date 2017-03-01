₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,036 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? (1944 Views)
|I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:17pm
Please NLders,
I'm still a teenager but through with my high school. So i decided to look for money and i got this job to work as supporting staff at a microfinance bank. I worked there for 4 months and stopped working Yesterday after receiving this month salary. I travelled today to register for jamb from my salary and when i got back home, my mum said my boss came looking for me that i must submit my resignation letter. I wrote the letter and gave it to him, he collected it and returned it telling me that i must return the salary. He said i should have given the company one month notice before i would have been eligible for my salary or else the company will come to our house and seize some property. I told him to show me where those terms were written in agreement i signed, he got angry and started calling me names and threatened me. Please what should i do, abeg help me.
NB: I left because of my boss(branch manager) and the remaining loan officer started asking me to do jobs that were not part of
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:18pm
our agreement. Like washing clothes, washing toilets, etc
Have spent almost half of my salary, we are currently broke. Lalasticlala, Mynd44 please help me.
1 Like
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:24pm
Please help me
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by dingbang(m): 2:27pm
Ignore him. By the way are you with the employment letter?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:28pm
dingbang:How do i do that if he comes to my house sir?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by dingbang(m): 2:29pm
Teensway:he doesn't have any right to do so.. Where is the employment letter?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by gabinogem(m): 2:29pm
I don't think there's much problem there. He's just trying to intimidate u. when next he calls u, tell him to contact ur lawyer.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:30pm
dingbang:Still with me sir
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:31pm
gabinogem:I'm still a small boy sir, i got no lawyer.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:37pm
Please mods, lalasticlala help a son in need
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by dingbang(m): 2:37pm
Teensway:is there any where in the letter that states the terms of resignation from the company?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by dingbang(m): 2:38pm
Teensway:just tell him so.. And don't even pick his calls ....
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:40pm
dingbang:no, can't find it there
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:41pm
dingbang:okay, thank you sir
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by dingbang(m): 2:41pm
Teensway:good. Then don't bother urself..
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:42pm
dingbang:Yes, thank you very much Sir.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by gabinogem(m): 2:43pm
Teensway:go to high court & ask them where u find pro bono lawyers. when u find one, tender ur case to him or her. i guess ur problem will be solved there. btw, its free of charge.
1 Like
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by gqboyy(m): 2:45pm
Tell him next time he disturb u again u r going to beat his stupid ass up. Thank me later
1 Like
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Teensway: 2:47pm
gabinogem:I'll take that into consideration Sir. Thank you for the advice.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by veekid(m): 2:50pm
If you were given a write-up like employment letter to sign before taking the job you're in trouble o, but if contrary to that; dey flex your money jooor
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by unclezuma: 2:50pm
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by AntiWailer: 2:51pm
Just ignore him.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by friimarket01: 2:51pm
eiya. that is just terrible. please Mods leave me alone oh biko. you will not encourage people to do legit business ni?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by jeje123(m): 2:52pm
Remain on point and read ur offer of employment letter very well
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Oscarjax: 2:52pm
Call your homies and beat him up. Nonsense
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by abejide1000(m): 2:54pm
>:
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by flyca: 2:54pm
L love your innocence
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by obembet(m): 2:54pm
H
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by Vickiweezy(m): 2:54pm
Ah!!! u no get cutlass for house?
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by itiswellandwell: 2:54pm
Wish a lawyer can take up this case and make some cash from that greedy and foolish boss.
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by tosyne2much(m): 2:54pm
This one get K-keg oooo
|Re: I Resigned After Receiving My Salary: Help, Am I In Trouble? by omobarBlog(m): 2:55pm
Network Marketing Made Easy / Earn Mouth-watering Income From The Comfort Of Your Homes/offices / High Paid Referral Job With Mda24-7 Online Banking Daily Profit
Viewing this topic: brownheart, octus2008(m), Jung, Elesta(f), AquaLalua, neyo7, Firstgentleman1(m), ericuzor(m), kokosin, Sammyramires(m), Peteblack, fatdick(m), Olaide1295, demelza, aobinna79(m), midform, orlarbissy(f), mysteriouxx(f), Clembola, ohiza, anochuks08(m), unclezuma, Omoobatogud(m), Ejegbleje(m), sadiqabuch, Ppresh2017(f), Cool19boy(m), sunbilor(m), camronid(m), okochaik, omaimoje(f), akindlesfarm, vally123(m), drafo(m), phemsie(m), VictorAB, Sultty(m), dottyeah(m), josh1st(m), em42, positivelord, elijah81288(m), Queenasake(f), crown247(m), Kenmoris22, yotomitayo(m), dacovajnr, delorkazee, ozoneamani02, Rekyz(m), maylisa(f), vale20, Dfavouredone, ikhibones(m), smartflowtech(m), emmadejust(m), Lilimax(f), robotix, phemocheee(m), LordAdam16, excellence44(m), Getrich47(m), Amoyinoluwa24, ttemmi(m), brainpower(m), otunba88(m), twinskenny(m), Housing(m), KingHenry2, deathmen12, abacus(m), jenola, degab148(m), djflash00786, OtunbaAde101(m), Obeseke, Paragon311(m), augustov1(m), Ray1251(m), Topleague(f), mzeepositive, mexzony, Mykel4God(m), kengeorge2013, dappyboy, JIkaba(m), charleff512(m), finni(m), Diticonsult(m), kaz, freudianslip, WORLDPEACE(m), BookieMan, wazirion(m), bigblangston, ngmgeek(m), aylek, JohnieWalker2, gbolly707(m), obioji(f), Daywalker1, bighuntenter, Donniefred(m), stevetee76(m), zihotu, baroncy, ONEMEGE(m), Openreach, abejide1000(m), bollingjoe(m), Masta2, Ourboss, primus01, flyca, gtrader, ordainbuzz, holythug(m), obembet(m), mat2lock(m), joyjonathan, emdeey(m), olayemm(f), perfecti(f), shinebabe(f), jfking2005(m), naijaboi2(m), codemarshal08(m), diamondpepz(f), Ebuka478(m), cathodekazim, tosyne2much(m), mclaaro(f), ebonyjummy(f), cnc(m), prestensys(m), Mooryn(f), oyb(m), B11ladman, akeemakinremi(m), bluebella(m), en1gma12, buddy221(m), DonDiego(m), nukky77(f), Gigateem(m), tosin2013, dicksonadams(m), Cmoyor, benedictgold(m), mayourbash(f), Ridens(f), awoo47, Onyema1(m), nettan, Alayorbobo(m), dnoblest(m), Bounce2012, Avater0147, psalmmiey, xplicity1(m), sola12(m), mrvitalis(m), Stephandeswardt, Eshiettk(m), Freelancer007(m), profedet, geminickss, eddywisdom, jothan(m), halilu44, Leo001(m), byroneche01, Ndubuisioma(m), 3plet, KillerBeauty(f), Akosh01, shakes101(m), dessymal(m), starwar(m), Dbboy(m), Movichabiodun(m), Theyveedo(m), Dinobi77, princessjakie, GGGB07(m), musa1010, Kelly32, Sandas11(m), Uglykelvin(m), DWJOBScom(m), kunlesmiles(m), RuddyFusion(m), broseme, caprini1, angelusbrut, bfazesam, password30(f), Milldon(m), royale442(m), desof, Rashman578(m), fernandoc(m), ItxAyce(m), Acheron, dbblessboy(m), Chiomenwa, Scholar8200(m), Beta1, MBATIEREV, Odicious, trevolady(f), chyy5(m), BluePearls(m), labista(m), bishop4life(m), ucstar, abeykohasa0524, Nelgenius4me, perragy(m), Bmcc(m), charlie009, Kingsasian(m), SIRmuel86(m), michaelwilli(m), amazinghomez09, AJJ17(m), ehix89(m), Almansur1(m), Subconscious(m), haywai(m), madridguy(m), Perfecttouch(m), phynofino, jumboo, vivypretty(f), Jengem, martinsaba, FLYFIRE(m), adejone(m), awolumate7, uchevictor47, Gudcity, jowhyte(m), eagleccentric(m), donk552(m), lord33, opibycar1, iOctane, ashas50(m), kton(m), ROSYL(f), SSPX(m), Crixie(m), delishpot, sainteve4r(m), baderin22, wolverine1987, kayLion(m), mhiztaNexy(m), Jay542(m), ricmx, dernearla(m), drlateef, sunnydayasaba(m), Chipappii(m), judejac(m), degreat11(m), IEDA, Blooit004, mylove4him(f), ruthola(f), Monstertrucks(m), Macantonio(m), icon8, Sammydanny, Genea(f), lanre377, january1(f), Teensway, AntiWailer, macfadison(m), PrinceRey(m), cloudyskygrind(m), shegzy121, ayokenny37(m), Rednaxelot, omobarBlog(m), faithfancy(f), Demola99(f), Desdola(m), ZKOSOSO(m), Oladelson(m), LGISREAL, CROWNWEALTH019(m), gulfer, Princejydo(m), Favvvy(f), GMTIII(m), fasdtrak, Omooba77, THEconqueror, sayneduad, yungokus, Mophasa, 4emmanueltosin(m), Emmex0804(m), bustamode, soberdrunk(m), Kwinhapi(f), emmanuel2015, timagentms, tonymd, alBHAGDADI, maduako, W3xy1(m), amiibaby(f), marticeus(m), elmahmoud, paschal47(m), adenuga360(m), Northmall(m), askibee(m), micho1, macaranta(m), daretodiffer(f), Sammypope4all(m), sauceEEP(m), Ontop123(m), moneybag4411(m), Chaquil, olusipimp(m), paking(m), papadee93(m), itiswellandwell, givita, zig2ryme04, GeleFanzgore, Agritech(m), BoombGodpikin, Articul8(m), OTAIFOHJ(m), philo04(m), dealslip(f), fairlyusedpant, xxolisexx(m), haywhyze(m), GodofGrace(m), warm, firebaby, Hauwi(f), IBpaul(m), lovito(f), cnonyechi(f), teewhybabee(f), chi4ik, ufinity(m), abbeycom101(m), rayzornaija(m), lakesidey(m), Callmehiyce(m), Aloedamz(f), wumxy, Vickiweezy(m), benuejosh(m), paulista(m), marve777 and 508 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11