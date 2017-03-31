₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by ijustdey: 3:08pm
A Nigerian soldier, Sunday Umaru, has been dragged before a Barkin-Ladi High Court in Plateau, for allegedly killing his lover, Charity Thomas, over a phone call.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/227590-nigerian-army-sacks-soldier-killing-lover-phone-call.html
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by hedonistic: 3:14pm
Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?
Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around in handcuffs and in dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?
Nigeria saddens me more and more each day.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by buygala(m): 3:37pm
hedonistic:
If he is being charged with culpable homicide NOT punishable with death, he is fully entitled to bail
Culpable homicide NOT punishable with death covers crimes of passion, where it may be proven that gross provocation made the accused person temporarily unable to think sanely, leading to the commission of the offence.
Considering the Police's notoriety for squeezing out confessions by way of torture, we shouldn't take to heart the accused's alleged confessional statement...unless and until the accused person admits he made that statement voluntarily or the prosecution proves that confession was voluntary, that "confession" is worthless
In this case, the charge of "Culpable homicide" isn't specific enough to let us properly judge whether or not the judge had the authority to grant the accused bail...
I have appeared as counsel before Justice Gang at that particular court, and in my humble opinion, he is a gentleman who knows his onions, and most times even errs on the side of caution
Summary.....passing judgement on circumstances scantily and insufficiently reported in news media is a very grave misdirection...let's all pray that we don't become victims of sentimental reporting/ half-baked journalism .
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by brostheo(m): 3:37pm
.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by DollarAngel(m): 3:37pm
OUR JUDICIARY SYSTEM IS A JOKE, OUR JUDGES SHOULD BE INVITED TO A.Y SHOWS, NIGERIA I GIVE UP ON YOU ONCE AGAIN, HAS IT DEGENERATED TO THIS?.
In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped’ her to complete the act by slaughtering her,” Mr. Awe stated.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Ngasky(m): 3:37pm
Nigeria needs to return capital punishment asap.
All these murders and grave crimanal offenses are getting out of hand. And to all human criminals activist why can't they defend the right of the deceased victims or are they not human begins LovePeddler lives were cut short by the Criminal whose life they are trying to protect.
Public execution is the only way out. Kill and be killed
Second advantage of public execution is our medical students would never have shortage of practical cadavers.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by ikombe: 3:38pm
In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped’ her to complete the act by slaughtering her,” Mr. Awe stated.
Chai
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Bizzyliss(m): 3:38pm
Hmmm
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Lilimax(f): 3:38pm
Rascality everywhere!
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by JustinSlayer69: 3:39pm
No one is worth going to jail for / dying for...
"she stabbed herself and he helped her by slaughtering her"....how believable!
Funny thing is....he might be actively cheating on the woman himself.
LOL. ...modified. He's even married.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by papadee93(m): 3:40pm
That bail is damn fishy
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Lilaex: 3:40pm
why? no seriously watin Nigerian soldiers day take which kind of illiterates them thay recruit for God sake
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by PublicAssurance: 3:40pm
FOOL!...Death by Hanging!
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Eastwest: 3:40pm
welcome to the zoo republic.
hedonistic:
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by mechanics(m): 3:41pm
He has to also die, wicked soldier, infact to me having intimate relationships with military men is very risky, one has to be careful.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Tenim47(m): 3:41pm
just make him lead the troop into sambisa, instead of sack
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by princy80(m): 3:41pm
hedonistic:She was also granted bail.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by oheni(f): 3:41pm
Which way 9ja Which way 9ja
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Billyonaire: 3:41pm
Is this the new trend ?
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by seguno2: 3:41pm
hedonistic:
I wonder oh.
How can we have different treatment for people in the same country?
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:42pm
So just a sack abi? Ok.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by cubby4(f): 3:42pm
only?
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by brostheo(m): 3:42pm
You slapped her,she then rushed a knife and stabbed herself. Naso suicide they sweet person?
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Nma27(f): 3:43pm
pure psychopath .
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by KAYD007(m): 3:43pm
hedonistic:
I am speechless
This is crazy!
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by jiinxed: 3:43pm
Stupid country.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by xreal: 3:44pm
In as much as I wouldn't like to blame the Army's decision on that.
It's painful, especially the fact that this trained weapon handler will like to survive.
Soldiers are highly disciplined sha.... if to say na police...highway arned robbers don get another shooter be dat.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by AngelicBeing: 3:44pm
DollarAngel:l taya, granting bail to a murderer
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by 2kass(m): 3:44pm
Most of these stuffs occurs because our security outfit thinks that the fact that you ain't roaming on the street means that you are mentally well.
We have a lot of mentally sick security personnels out there, yet some civilians will be arguing with someone carrying a loaded gun.
As I am, even if u ask me to kneel down and raise my hands, without more questions, I will join by closing my eyes.
Awon were
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by awareness01: 3:44pm
wonderful, over the phone.Thats new.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by ybalogs(m): 3:44pm
Found guilty of murder and still granted bail? The judge should be arraigned too. Nigeria Judiciary is turning into a big joke.
|Re: Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call by Dhaffs(m): 3:44pm
Jeez
