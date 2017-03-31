Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Sacks Soldier For Killing His Lover Over Phone Call (18864 Views)

Lagbus Driver Flogged Mercilessly By Soldier For Danfo Driver's Offence In Lagos / Policemen In Kaduna Arrest Soldier For Smoking Indian Hemp [PHOTOS] / Murder: Man Kills Lover Over Baby In Onitsha(Picture)

A Nigerian soldier, Sunday Umaru, has been dragged before a Barkin-Ladi High Court in Plateau, for allegedly killing his lover, Charity Thomas, over a phone call.



Mr. Umaru, a married man, was a private in the Nigerian Army and on posting at the Special Task Force (STF), sector 7, Barkin-Ladi, at the time of the incident, on January 23, 2016.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hearing, scheduled for March 30, could not hold due to the absence of Justice Samson Gang.



Mr. Umaru was first arraigned on July 14, 2016 on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.



He was accused of killing his lover Ms. Thomas by stabbing her with a knife in the stomach and slaughtering her thereafter. Mr. Umaru attacked the woman who had arrived from Kaduna to visit him.



According to the prosecutor, W.T Awe, of the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, the accused person committed the crime on January 23, 2016 in Barkin-Ladi.



Mr. Awe, during the arraignment, told the court that the Nigeria Army had court-martialed the accused, dismissed him after they found him guilty, and handed him over to the police for prosecution.



He said the accused person had told the police, in a confessional statement, that the deceased visited him sometime in January 2016, after which they had a misunderstanding which led to her death.



“In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped’ her to complete the act by slaughtering her,” Mr. Awe stated.



Mr. Awe further quoted the accused as saying that he was in the sitting room while Ms. Thomas was in the kitchen at about 7 p.m. when the woman’s phone rang and he picked the call.



The accused, in the statement, said that a man’s voice insisted on speaking with Ms. Thomas, but that he (accused) demanded to know who he (caller) was.



He claimed that instead of answering his inquiries, the voice rained insults on him.



Mr. Umaru, according to the statement, dropped the call, went to the kitchen and asked Ms. Thomas who the caller was, but the woman refused to provide answers to his questions, instead reminding Mr. Umaru that he was a married man.



The accused further claimed that Ms. Thomas, in a fit of anger, called off the relationship and declared that she was no more interested, especially since her parents had consistently warned her against the affair.



“Umaru said that he got angry and slapped her, which angered Charity, who quickly picked a knife and stabbed herself in the stomach,” Mr. Awe told the court.



The statement further indicated that Charity failed down thereafter, with the accused removing the knife from her stomach and slaughtering her “to complete the job she started”.



Mr. Umaru thereafter took her body outside, left it there and reported for duty at 8 p.m.

The prosecutor said the accused, from his duty point, went to see his family at the Maxwell Kobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barracks, after telling his boss that his wife wanted to see him over “a very pressing issue”.



“Charity’s lifeless body was found the next day by neighbours, while military men, who came to evacuate the body, trailed the blood marks to the accused person’s house.



“Friends of the accused also recognised the girl as Umaru’s lover, who was seen with him the previous day,” Mr. Awe told the court.



He said a team of military men, mobilised to go after the accused, arrested him at his home in the barracks, while in the company of his family.



According to Mr. Awe, the accused was court-martialed by the military and dismissed, after which he was handed over to the police for prosecution.



He said during investigation, police discovered several gory pictures and videos of the deceased that the accused took in his phone, immediately after the murder.

The accused has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



NAN reports that at his first appearance in July 2016, Mr. Umaru’s counsel, David Adudu, prayed the court to grant his client bail, citing section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution which says that an accused is presumed innocent until otherwise proven.



Mr. Adudu had added that if the bail was granted, his client would neither jump bail nor interfere with police investigation.



Justice Samson Gang admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in like sum.



Mr. Gang, who ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, said they must submit two copies of their recent passport photographs, copies of their national ID cards, GCE certificates and copies of their Rights of Occupancy.



He thereafter adjourned the matter to March 30, for hearing.



NAN reports that with the judge not available to hear the case, the matter was adjourned to May 25. (NAN)



Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around in handcuffs and in dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



56 Likes 6 Shares

Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around on handcuffs and I'm dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



Nigeria saddens me more and more each day.

If he is being charged with culpable homicide NOT punishable with death, he is fully entitled to bail



Culpable homicide NOT punishable with death covers crimes of passion, where it may be proven that gross provocation made the accused person temporarily unable to think sanely, leading to the commission of the offence.



Considering the Police's notoriety for squeezing out confessions by way of torture, we shouldn't take to heart the accused's alleged confessional statement...unless and until the accused person admits he made that statement voluntarily or the prosecution proves that confession was voluntary, that "confession" is worthless



In this case, the charge of "Culpable homicide" isn't specific enough to let us properly judge whether or not the judge had the authority to grant the accused bail...



I have appeared as counsel before Justice Gang at that particular court, and in my humble opinion, he is a gentleman who knows his onions, and most times even errs on the side of caution



If he is being charged with culpable homicide NOT punishable with death, he is fully entitled to bail

Culpable homicide NOT punishable with death covers crimes of passion, where it may be proven that gross provocation made the accused person temporarily unable to think sanely, leading to the commission of the offence.

Considering the Police's notoriety for squeezing out confessions by way of torture, we shouldn't take to heart the accused's alleged confessional statement...unless and until the accused person admits he made that statement voluntarily or the prosecution proves that confession was voluntary, that "confession" is worthless

In this case, the charge of "Culpable homicide" isn't specific enough to let us properly judge whether or not the judge had the authority to grant the accused bail...

I have appeared as counsel before Justice Gang at that particular court, and in my humble opinion, he is a gentleman who knows his onions, and most times even errs on the side of caution

Summary.....passing judgement on circumstances scantily and insufficiently reported in news media is a very grave misdirection...let's all pray that we don't become victims of sentimental reporting/ half-baked journalism .

OUR JUDICIARY SYSTEM IS A JOKE, OUR JUDGES SHOULD BE INVITED TO A.Y SHOWS, NIGERIA I GIVE UP ON YOU ONCE AGAIN, HAS IT DEGENERATED TO THIS?.





In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped' her to complete the act by slaughtering her," Mr. Awe stated.

Nigeria needs to return capital punishment asap.

All these murders and grave crimanal offenses are getting out of hand. And to all human criminals activist why can't they defend the right of the deceased victims or are they not human begins LovePeddler lives were cut short by the Criminal whose life they are trying to protect.

Public execution is the only way out. Kill and be killed

Second advantage of public execution is our medical students would never have shortage of practical cadavers.

In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped’ her to complete the act by slaughtering her,” Mr. Awe stated.





Chai Chai 7 Likes

Rascality everywhere!

No one is worth going to jail for / dying for...



"she stabbed herself and he helped her by slaughtering her"....how believable!



Funny thing is....he might be actively cheating on the woman himself.



LOL. ...modified. He's even married.

That bail is damn fishy 2 Likes

why? no seriously watin Nigerian soldiers day take which kind of illiterates them thay recruit for God sake 1 Like

FOOL!...Death by Hanging! 2 Likes



Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around on handcuffs and I'm dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



welcome to the zoo republic.

He has to also die, wicked soldier, infact to me having intimate relationships with military men is very risky, one has to be careful. 4 Likes

just make him lead the troop into sambisa, instead of sack

Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around on handcuffs and I'm dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



She was also granted bail.

Which way 9ja Which way 9jaWhich way 9ja

Is this the new trend ?

Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around on handcuffs and I'm dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



Nigeria saddens me more and more each day.

I wonder oh.

I wonder oh.

How can we have different treatment for people in the same country?





So just a sack abi? Ok.



? only

You slapped her,she then rushed a knife and stabbed herself. Naso suicide they sweet person? 4 Likes

pure psychopath .

Who is the bastard of a judge that granted bail to such a cold-blooded murderer and sociopath? N200, 000 bail and two sureties on like sum?



Yet these fools are still detaining a harmless Kemi Olunloyo in prison and parading her around on handcuffs and I'm dirty prison clothes. Is this justice?



Nigeria saddens me more and more each day.

I am speechless



I am speechless

This is crazy!

Stupid country.

In as much as I wouldn't like to blame the Army's decision on that.



It's painful, especially the fact that this trained weapon handler will like to survive.

Soldiers are highly disciplined sha.... if to say na police...highway arned robbers don get another shooter be dat.

OUR JUDICIARY SYSTEM IS A JOKE, OUR JUDGES SHOULD BE INVITED TO A.Y SHOWS, NIGERIA I GIVE UP ON YOU ONCE AGAIN, HAS IT DEGENERATED TO THIS?.





In the statement, the accused alleged that the deceased used a kitchen knife to stab herself after which he (accused), removed the knife and `helped’ her to complete the act by slaughtering her,” Mr. Awe stated. l taya, granting bail to a murderer

Most of these stuffs occurs because our security outfit thinks that the fact that you ain't roaming on the street means that you are mentally well.



We have a lot of mentally sick security personnels out there, yet some civilians will be arguing with someone carrying a loaded gun.



As I am, even if u ask me to kneel down and raise my hands, without more questions, I will join by closing my eyes.



Awon were 1 Like

wonderful, over the phone.Thats new.

Found guilty of murder and still granted bail? The judge should be arraigned too. Nigeria Judiciary is turning into a big joke. 1 Like