The Nigerian born and American recording artiste, Jidenna is back in the country. He was seen today with his curly beards at Beat FM, Lagos.

Welcome 1 Like

Bambi Bambi boss 6 Likes 1 Share

beard gang

and i wan ask him the old igbo man wey do intro for him new album tracks.... 1 Like

The chief

Long live the Chief! 1 Like

fine boy



he looks like an upgraded version of banky w



he is very humble tho...very very humble 12 Likes 1 Share

Nice.

Jidenna is skinny as fck.

Watched him on Insecure in his briefs. Spindly thighs Mehn.

Welcome back! Classic Man. Long live the Chief...



Brown14:

Long live the Chief! Now playing- Classic man by Jidenna

Classic dude!

That girl with Jidenna is pretty 4 Likes

Ok!

Classic man

In gifty voice

i dont know him 1 Like

Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!



Check my signature for more information I am a classic man.. 5 Likes

Respect

He is fine sha; so, expect more ladies to line up for picture and "za oda room"

pojophilius:

and i wan ask him the old igbo man wey do intro for him new album tracks.... what u wanna do wit him what u wanna do wit him

Its not a new thing

Wetin concern me

PapiNigga:

that girl got paper breas.t thou!

Where are his body guards now..

Or he's not scared of being kidnapped again

This guy just bleach him skin bleach him hair join hmmm nawaoo This guy just bleach him skin bleach him hair join hmmm nawaoo

Fine boy beards

