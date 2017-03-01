₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 7:16pm
A ghastly motor accident has left many injured along Owerri/Onitsha road, Umunoha axis Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state. According to a report by Ifeanyi Njoku, a sienna bus carrying passengers who were going to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education for their wards' matriculation, had its front tyre busted; which resulted to colliding with other vehicles, leaving scores wounded .
Federal road safety officials and road users gathered to rescue the victims who were taken to the Hospital for medical care.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/passengers-travelling-for-matriculation.html
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by RB007: 7:17pm
What's the safest means of transportation
♤Hope no life was lost
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by RB007: 7:18pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 7:18pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by Senipapa(m): 7:23pm
For those that believe in almighty God may he heal them, for those that don't believe in God may the almighty hands of science which also aided in the healing of those that believe in God heal them.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by ceenote: 10:25pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by steju: 10:26pm
R.I.P.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by akigbemaru: 10:26pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by stonemind(m): 10:26pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by lpiffy: 10:27pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by Ppresh2017(f): 10:27pm
May God healvthem. Meanwhile to combat recession with genuine extra source of income, see my signature.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by Ezedon(m): 10:27pm
So sorry,
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by nigconnect(m): 10:30pm
RIP.....
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by sleeknick(m): 10:33pm
I blame Toyota. Buy Nissan una no go hear!
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by fabuloz1(m): 10:35pm
All these guys typing RIP, nobody die and y'all are typing rip
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by divineshare(m): 10:37pm
what are u saying?
You can blame Toyota fro manufacturing Sienna that runs like a speed jet, blame the driver for over-speeding, but I can't connect the Nissan part, are they accident-proof?
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by EgunMogaji(m): 10:41pm
Aviation.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by frankblinkz(m): 10:44pm
sleeknick:my neighbor below me help me tell dis mofo he is mad for this rubbish he uttered
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by uckennety(m): 10:46pm
Hot Ballon or sub-marine
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by Dandsome: 10:46pm
So sad.
Meanwhile, OP it is burst and not busted.
You're welcome.
We learn everyday.
ME self no de perfect.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by lonelydora(m): 10:52pm
Before embarking on a journey, please check your tyres.
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by Heartmender1(m): 11:08pm
RIP
|Re: Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS by ekesunday(m): 11:13pm
Lord,be thyself the way...
