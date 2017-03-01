Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Travelling For Matriculation In Imo Involved In A Motor Accident.PICS (4776 Views)

Federal road safety officials and road users gathered to rescue the victims who were taken to the Hospital for medical care.



A ghastly motor accident has left many injured along Owerri/Onitsha road, Umunoha axis Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state. According to a report by Ifeanyi Njoku, a sienna bus carrying passengers who were going to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education for their wards' matriculation, had its front tyre busted; which resulted to colliding with other vehicles, leaving scores wounded.





♤Hope no life was lost



♤... What's the safest means of transportation 1 Like

For those that believe in almighty God may he heal them, for those that don't believe in God may the almighty hands of science which also aided in the healing of those that believe in God heal them.

For those that believe in almighty God may he heal them, for those that don't believe in God may the almighty hands of science which also aided in the healing of those that believe in God heal them. R.I.P.

What's the safest means of transportation



♤Hope no life was lost



For those that believe in almighty God may he heal them, for those that don't believe in God may the almighty hands of science which also aided in the healing of those that believe in God heal them. Okay Okay

So sorry,

RIP.....

I blame Toyota. Buy Nissan una no go hear!

All these guys typing RIP, nobody die and y'all are typing rip

I blame Toyota. Buy Nissan una no go hear!





what are u saying?



You can blame Toyota fro manufacturing Sienna that runs like a speed jet, blame the driver for over-speeding, but I can't connect the Nissan part, are they accident-proof? what are u saying?You can blame Toyota fro manufacturing Sienna that runs like a speed jet, blame the driver for over-speeding, but I can't connect the Nissan part, are they accident-proof?

What's the safest means of transportation



♤Hope no life was lost



♤...

Aviation. Aviation.

I blame Toyota. Buy Nissan una no go hear! my neighbor below me help me tell dis mofo he is mad for this rubbish he uttered my neighbor below me help me tell dis mofo he is mad for this rubbish he uttered

What's the safest means of transportation



♤Hope no life was lost



♤...



Hot Ballon or sub-marine Hot Ballon or sub-marine

So sad.



Meanwhile, OP it is burst and not busted.



You're welcome.



We learn everyday.



ME self no de perfect.

Before embarking on a journey, please check your tyres.

RIP