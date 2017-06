From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,Awwal,Zubair and others died in accident on their way to Abuja from Kaduna.Our friends who understand better should please explain more with the help of the screenshot belowcc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/many-travelling-to-abuja-from-kaduna.html

Inna lillaha wa Inna ileihi rajiun. May Allah forgive them their sins and comfort their families. The life of this world is indeed a temporary place.

Jannah is your last home Insha Allah. Trezzyhelm been stealing news from Rariya and asking us to explain since 14BC