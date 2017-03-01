₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Freshvibesblog2: 7:29pm On Mar 31
It was the end of the day for four suspected armed robbers who specialise in tricking sellers of expensive mobile phones pretending to be online buyers and thereafter rob the sellers at the point delivery as they were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.￼.
The suspects, Wilfred Ehis, 30; Bright Eloho, 24, Emeka Egbemedu, 22 and Olanrewaju Kamilu, 33 were arrested on Wednesday evening in Olamulti Hotel, New Site, Iba, Ojo, Lagos.
The gangs had on 7 March, 2017 shot one Sgt. Garba Kadiri, an RRS operative while attempting to evade arrest when they were tracked down by the officers in Pretty Street, Iyana School, LASU – Iyana Road.
The RRS operatives, working on reports from victims of the same robbery perpetrated by the gang, had tracked Ehis and his gang to a location in Iba, where the gang shot the officers before escaping.
According to Ehis, a Chemical Engineering graduate of University of Benin, Edo State, “what I do is shop online for expensive phones and goods. I request the sellers to make home delivery.
“I would send the delivery address to the seller. When the seller gets to the address, he would call me and I would control my boys to go to the delivery address and rob the seller”.
He stressed: “That is my role. I shop online. Send the delivery address to the seller and make sure he is at the delivery address, then control the boys to collect the ordered items from him.
“I don’t follow them to the robbery scene. It is only Nurudeen, alias “Onyeabo” that I know carry out the execution. I know he has a locally made short – gun. And, I am aware he had recruited other boys to join him in the robbery”.
“All I do is stay in hotels. I don’t even go out at all. I am always indoor. They do the robbery, sell the phones and give me, my own share of the deal. Nurudeen is always in hiding. He doesn’t come outside since SARS, Lagos picked up his closest friend last year. He is short in size and he sneaks into Lagos mostly at night through the creeks from Ogun State”, he disclosed.
Sources stated that Ehis has several gangs who did his runs for him. The source added that he was into internet fraud and ATM point robbery.
The source added that, Ehis before his arrest stood at different ATM points in Igando, Ojo, Alaba and Apapa to monitor ATM users, who withdrew money, and that he controlled his gangs, who operate mostly on motor cycle (okada) to trail the withdrawals and collect the money from them.
After his arrest, about five victims from Computer Village in Ikeja have besieged RRS headquarters to give information about the operation of the gang.
Two of such victims who came forward on Thursday were Oluwaseyi Sunday and Alabede Habib.
Both of them in separate statements stated that Ehis, pretending as Barrister Deji had sometime in February 2017 requested that expensive phones be delivered to him on two different addresses on LASU-Iyana Iba Expressway. The victims were later robbed by three of Ehis’s gang members operating on motor cycle at the delivery points.
The sellers claimed they lost N800, 000 and N450, 000 in the robbery.
Items recovered from Ehis when he was arrested were a Tecno Cq phone, an LG 3 Phone; One mobile phone; 2 Wrist watches, a Canon camera Eo87D; one neck lace, one Sony laptop, a rap of Indian Hemp and an ash colour Altima salon car, with the registration No. APP 493 EH.
http://www.freshvibesblog.com/2017/03/police-arrests-uniben-graduate-3-others.html?m=1
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Airborne02: 7:39pm On Mar 31
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by nepapole(m): 8:08pm On Mar 31
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Homeboiy(m): 8:14pm On Mar 31
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by NCANChairman(m): 9:47pm On Mar 31
Homeboiy:Wilfred Ehis, 30; Bright Eloho, 24, Emeka Egbemedu, 22 and Olanrewaju Kamilu, 33
In all my years of name checking I have never seen this before. One Isan, one urhobo, one igbo, and one yoruba.
Only a union like this can perpetrate such daring well planned crimes. Wonder what positive unity would achieve.
Anyways I only came to check names.
NCANChairman
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by brostheo(m): 9:51pm On Mar 31
Must you emphasis on "uniben" just to get your message passed?
Anyways everybody they thief for naija, even oga at the top thrh thief too
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by uvie66: 6:29am
This online shopping will never work in Nigeria, because we are dishonest and lack integrity. Here in the UK, you pay for the goods or services online before delivery, and 99% of the time you get what you paid for. I suppose that is why ebay have barred us.
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Whoeppme(m): 10:29am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by alphaconde(m): 10:30am
Great uniben great
Dem go de form soft boys whereas dem be thief. Rot in jail
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by momodub: 10:30am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Themind: 10:30am
Waste them, they are of no important value to the nation
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 10:30am
you go to jail
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by chukslawrence(m): 10:31am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by dbynonetwork: 10:31am
The oldest OLARENWAJU KAMULUDEEN from OGUN state has ritualism running in his veins.
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by generalbush: 10:32am
Unified crime!!
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Diplomaticbeing(m): 10:32am
Perfidiousness is one of the major banes of our retrogression as a nation. A people that mistakes perfidiousness for cleverness can never experience true prosperity.
There's an urgent need for a change in our ethical leanings, my people. Ours is a fundamental problem, anyway, the good thing is that its malleable. . . If only at least 10 percent of the nation's citizens can embrace this change, for a start, then we can be certain of leaving a sane and sound environment for the next generation.
The most obvious difference between a successful person/nation and a retrogressive person/nation is firstly found in their contrary ideologies and principles.
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:32am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by lazsnaira(m): 10:32am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by burkingx(f): 10:33am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by marcoreus(m): 10:33am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Godprotectigbo5(f): 10:33am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by nigconnect(m): 10:34am
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by profhezekiah: 10:34am
All south partner in crime
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Tenim47(m): 10:34am
and i laff in japanese,
I bet he wil stil rub judge in court
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Temptee101(m): 10:35am
As a die-hard NCAN member, i feel very much disappointed
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by Abudu2000(m): 10:35am
funny enough, these ones are the guys constituting nusance in iba new site, good for them...
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by alphaconde(m): 10:35am
Rayes390:
They will soon arrest u like these robbers. Keep stealing peoples money, Ur end is near
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by babseg(m): 10:35am
uvie66:
Yeah are very right
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by ibiyemi93: 10:35am
Awon werey...'e ni bo ni be'
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by emeijeh(m): 10:36am
Why tag UNIBEN to him na?!
|Re: Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing by rusher14: 10:36am
Fake ass graduate of chemical engineering.
I'm sure he could only have graduated by way of exam malpractice.
Thunder fire him and his gang.
