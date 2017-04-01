Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Is This Genuine Or Fake Interview Nairalanders? (3262 Views)

Sequel to your response to the published job for customer service duty, Nitro Gas Limited in affiliation with ACR GROUP NIGERIA, have considered you to have an interview session with ACR GROUP.





This interview session is going to be of two phases, a written test and oral session, which would last for about 2 hours.



Should you have any suggestion, inconvinience date for the interview, kindly write us to know when to reschedule you if the vacant position still available.



The interview is going to be with Deputy Managing Director, Human Resources Manager and the Managing Director.



Date: Monday, 3rd April , 2017.

Time: 9 am prompt

Venue: No 95, Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi bus/stop, Fadeyi Lagos State.



Human Resources Desk

Anne Adekunle

acrng.com.

Baba na big scam oooooo!



Infact dis people r spoiling ikorodu road! Most invite from dat area na pure scam except d one wit a legit website! 11 Likes

Na scam! don't bother your head

Gnld things.



No long thing. Just google the address. 1 Like

Original scam

@Egbon OP, biko, Run for ya life 1 Like

If the address is closes to you, go there with someone, before that date and observe things for yourself. 1 Like

Scam everywhere, GNLD

GNLD all the way 1 Like

yes it is. They will pay u 1millionaira a month yes it is. They will pay u 1millionaira a month

anything fadeyi bus stop abeg na scam....delete sharply 3 Likes

My brother please go to the interview, you have nothing to lose. While I suggest you be very vigilant, however, as long as they did not ask you to pay money, just go. So many people have missed golden opportunities due to lack of trust and bundle of scams that have permeated our today society. Please give it a shot. 1 Like

You know it's a scam when they tell you to write them to reschedule to your convenient time.. Which geniue firm does that? When they even looking for way to reduce the applicant 4 Likes

FAKE

This is serious sha... What do people stand to gain prowling on the predicament of others gan self? Fake registration, Fake result, fake admission, Fake certoficate::: person go come hustle jump pass these nonsense and you go come still dey try him head with fake interview alert... Toh, God dey.

Flexherbal:

If the address is closes to you, go there with someone, before that date and observe things for yourself. good suggestion. If there is any number there, simply call same with another number and form as if you're a customer . Ask them about the deal that you had about delivery of Gas, if the person sounds confused and is telling you wrong number, bust am. good suggestion. If there is any number there, simply call same with another number and form as if you're a customer . Ask them about the deal that you had about delivery of Gas, if the person sounds confused and is telling you wrong number, bust am. 2 Likes

Scam, period.





Their English structure is terrible and people are not generally told in an invite that they are meeting DMD. At best you are told to ask of.......when you arrive.



Poorly planned scam but illiterates. 2 Likes

Nigerians will never learn!!! Mtchwwww.... 1 Like

Can't people just get all those involved in sending these scam alert arrested? I mean why will they send you a message claiming to be a company when they are another. What is wrong in coming clean. I just wish they mess with the wrong guy who will have there asses fried

This useless People don scam me before......



Since then, I no dey apply for online job again expect it genuine

coolest0:

You know it's a scam when they tell you to write them to reschedule to your convenient time.. Which geniue firm does that? When they even looking for way to reduce the applicant

I have gone for a genuine interview in the past that they asked me if I want a reschedule.



bro give it a try but DON'T PAY CHICHI to anyone of you are asked to I have gone for a genuine interview in the past that they asked me if I want a reschedule.bro give it a try but DON'T PAY CHICHI to anyone of you are asked to 1 Like

lexzylee:

My advice:

Do your due diligence

1. Check out the website. Does it look legit? Does it look professional?

2. Visit the location before the interview date, preferably on a weekend and take a look around. Does it look like a place an oil and gas firm would use as an office? Ask the Okayama guys , mallams, shop owners around the place " what kind of business goes on there during the week?"



All this is to convince YOU of my next statement: IT IS A SCAM!!!



Why?



No HR department of a serious company invites you for an interview with an SMS. PERIOD.



Any company that does that is either a scam or the company is too nprpfessional to go by standard recruiting norms. Either way this is trouble down the line.



SHOPPERS:

This is serious sha... What do people stand to gain prowling on the predicament of others gan self? Fake registration, Fake result, fake admission, Fake certoficate::: person go come hustle jump pass these nonsense and you go come still dey try him head with fake interview alert... Toh, God dey.



They gain your money They gain your money

Goodmorning everyone. Happy new month. Please op, don't let them start your new month with bad luck

big time scam since 1800

coolest0:

You know it's a scam when they tell you to write them to reschedule to your convenient time.. Which geniue firm does that? When they even looking for way to reduce the applicant

Gbam!

End of story! Gbam!End of story!

my brother go there and wait...if someone comes up in a car and tell you to enter. ..just know say na ritual dey wan use u do.

be very vigilant....for port harcourt here they are usin all these fakes interviews to kidnap people and use them for ritual 1 Like

Hope this helps. Fidelity bank invited with sms. Different company different methods. But this smells like scan tho. Fidelity bank invited with sms. Different company different methods. But this smells like scan tho.