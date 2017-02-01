Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? (3260 Views)

Eviddy, Tallest Student In The University Of Abuja (Evidence Ebuka) / How I Used What I Had To Get What I Wanted In The University / Share The Crazy Funny Things That Happened While In Boarding School (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Share your memories and experiences!! What's the most unforgettable experience you had in the University?Share your memories and experiences!!

After endless number of night classes, u still end up with 40E! So painful ehn! 1 Like 1 Share

Ncsamuel:

After endless number of night classes, u still end up with 40E! So painful ehn! Jeezz! so 40 is E in some schools, while here E has been scrapped, anything below 45 is an F... Jeezz! so 40 is E in some schools, while here E has been scrapped, anything below 45 is an F... 3 Likes



‎

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUrkmVbnNp6J40H8pu76n6Mm0VRxfZQJ9mpvUkOUq7lFNW0w/viewform?usp=sf_link Please help fill this questionnaire, its part of my GIS MSc thesis on "Integration of Geospatial data and Social media data for Emergency Management." Thanks in anticipation. One love! 1 Like





Time: Around 11:30 pm sometime in early 2009.







When I was a fresher, I had sex with my girlfriend who was also a fresher, in the roadside gutter right outside the female hostel name Mozambique hall





The gutter was dry and kinda clean tho...After a lot of heavy smooching while sitting under a covered structure there, we excused ourselves into sitting in the open gutter, because just like ourselves, many other couples were heavily making out under that covered structure. ...from sitting in the gutter while still smooching, konji tool over, and we slid right into the gutter and had sex right there



As if that one was not enough, after the do, we got up and both strolled to the school's sports complex, and had another round of sex on the football field, after we had both eaten "risky" ( bread and fried egg), which we had bought outside my own hostel, which was Angola Hall.



Whenever I remember that day, I go just dey shake head for myself...Thank God I am now more responsible Location: Anglomoz Car park, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State, Nigeria.Time: Around 11:30 pm sometime in early 2009.When I was a fresher, I had sex with my girlfriend who was also a fresher, in the roadside gutter right outside the female hostel name Mozambique hallThe gutter was dry and kinda clean tho...After a lot of heavy smooching while sitting under a covered structure there, we excused ourselves into sitting in the open gutter, because just like ourselves, many other couples were heavily making out under that covered structure. ...from sitting in the gutter while still smooching, konji tool over, and we slid right into the gutter and had sex right thereAs if that one was not enough, after the do, we got up and both strolled to the school's sports complex, and had another round of sex on the football field, after we had both eaten "risky" ( bread and fried egg), which we had bought outside my own hostel, which was Angola Hall.Whenever I remember that day, I go just dey shake head for myself...Thank God I am now more responsible 11 Likes 1 Share

thinking

My graduation!



I finally graduated with the grade i wanted. 4 Likes

.

the day I went home half Unclad, after the senior bois collected my polo, watch, and jean 2 Likes

I was an SU boy throughout my stay. On the night of our final exams in the final year I attended the class party. Mehn my first Rock experience was a blast. For now it is my most memorable. 2 Likes

My most memorable experience has to be when i was in 100level, then as a bigboy fresher, university dey "shark" me for heard. It shocked me after 100lvl 2nd semester i had 1.2 cgpa and was asked to withdraw, my world shattered right before my face.



I had to pick up another jamb form, same school, same department, same course but different mentality.



2 years after graduating now and it feels just like yesterday. 9 Likes

....

Ncsamuel:

After endless number of night classes, u still end up with 40E! So painful ehn!

Night Class or Night Club ?



Say the truth jaree ... Night Class or Night Club ?Say the truth jaree ... 4 Likes 1 Share

Being called to the VC's office and awarded 100k for being the best student in my class by a firm who has interests in my course of study (petroleum engineering). 5 Likes

still typing

I can't remember any for now

In my final year I had A in all my courses except a Prof 's course I had a B and I wasn't expecting one A...

Chai.. na God but by the way



I was just feeling like. 2 Likes

Going to night class to teach my girlfriend all the principles of calculus, differentiation and statistics, then risking my admission to write an exam for her.



And at last she came out with a first class while I came out with a third class ..and the worst part is that I never even got to see the colour of this girls pant for any day., the girl use me fry Akara, chei



I felt like jumping off third mainland bridge.,



She is now working in one oil company like that, while I own a company of my own...not too big but we shall get there 11 Likes 1 Share

waiting

That kiss on that fateful evening was lit AF



Also check This Out



Top 10 Professional Courses In Nigeria

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/top-10-professional-courses-in-nigeria/



TEN [10] THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE GRADUATING AS A STUDENT

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/ten-10-things-to-know-before-graduating-as-a-student/



Eleven (11) Toughest Course To Study In The University

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/eleven-11-toughest-course-to-study-in-the-university/ hmmmAlso check This OutTop 10 Professional Courses In NigeriaTEN [10] THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE GRADUATING AS A STUDENTEleven (11) Toughest Course To Study In The University

The most memorable is that it killed my creativity, my dreams and the life i wished to live.

During Maths Exams in the University

1. When a bright student tells the invigilator that

question 4 has a problem, but you have already

answered it...

2. When a fellow student asks for a graph paper,

but you are finished and did not see anywhere

where it was required...

3. When the invigilator says jump question 6 we

will rectify it later, but it was the question you

enjoyed most when answering..

4. When you see people busy using rulers and

you are wondering what is going on...

5. When you hear your friends arguing after the

exam whether the answer to question 5 was

35.5% or 36% and your answer was -45000

My memorable experience in the university is math test/exam 19 Likes 1 Share

slick1:

Being called to the VC's office and awarded 100k for being the best student in my class by a firm who has interests in my course of study (petroleum engineering). it's a lie it's a lie 2 Likes

Marcelo290:

Jeezz! so 40 is E in some schools, while here E has been scrapped, anything below 45 is an F...

You gained admission from at least 2014. It was scrapped then. You gained admission from at least 2014. It was scrapped then.

MhizGracie:

What's the most unforgettable experience you had in the University? Share your memories and experiences!! Share urs,bae Share urs,bae

I did terrible things

geezz HALL4 LAWBASEMENT.. LOL.. AMD HOW I TOOK TAXY TO MAIN AUDITORIUM THAT WAS JUST A STONE TROW DISTANCE.. UNIBEN IS GREAT... D DRIVER TOOK #500, THATS OFCOS AFTER SEVERAL PLEADING... SMH... AM STILL HOPING TO MEET D MAN AGAIN AFTER 3YEARS... 3 Likes

My Second day at school, I wore red and black ignorantly.... That was the last day i saw my precious cell phone.... Vikings una well done oooo 4 Likes

tmgold007:

During Maths Exams in the University 1. When a bright student tells the invigilator that question 4 has a problem, but you have already answered it... 2. When a fellow student asks for a graph paper, but you are finished and did not see anywhere where it was required... 3. When the invigilator says jump question 6 we will rectify it later, but it was the question you enjoyed most when answering.. 4. When you see people busy using rulers and you are wondering what is going on... 5. When you hear your friends arguing after the exam whether the answer to question 5 was 35.5% or 36% and your answer was -45000 My memorable experience in the university is math test/exam LOL savage LOL savage

slick1:

Being called to the VC's office and awarded 100k for being the best student in my class by a firm who has interests in my course of study (petroleum engineering). guess u re now group manager of NNPC..... guess u re now group manager of NNPC.....