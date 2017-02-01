₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by MhizGracie(f): 11:30pm On Mar 31
What's the most unforgettable experience you had in the University? Share your memories and experiences!!
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Ncsamuel(m): 11:34pm On Mar 31
After endless number of night classes, u still end up with 40E! So painful ehn!
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Marcelo290(m): 12:23am
Ncsamuel:Jeezz! so 40 is E in some schools, while here E has been scrapped, anything below 45 is an F...
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by ycmdng(m): 12:36am
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by buygala(m): 7:29am
Location: Anglomoz Car park, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State, Nigeria.
Time: Around 11:30 pm sometime in early 2009.
When I was a fresher, I had sex with my girlfriend who was also a fresher, in the roadside gutter right outside the female hostel name Mozambique hall
The gutter was dry and kinda clean tho...After a lot of heavy smooching while sitting under a covered structure there, we excused ourselves into sitting in the open gutter, because just like ourselves, many other couples were heavily making out under that covered structure. ...from sitting in the gutter while still smooching, konji tool over, and we slid right into the gutter and had sex right there
As if that one was not enough, after the do, we got up and both strolled to the school's sports complex, and had another round of sex on the football field, after we had both eaten "risky" ( bread and fried egg), which we had bought outside my own hostel, which was Angola Hall.
Whenever I remember that day, I go just dey shake head for myself...Thank God I am now more responsible
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Chukabiz(m): 7:30am
thinking
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Flexherbal(m): 7:30am
My graduation!
I finally graduated with the grade i wanted.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by geopreneur(m): 7:30am
.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by guywitzerogal(m): 7:30am
the day I went home half Unclad, after the senior bois collected my polo, watch, and jean
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Rapuru14: 7:30am
I was an SU boy throughout my stay. On the night of our final exams in the final year I attended the class party. Mehn my first Rock experience was a blast. For now it is my most memorable.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by beardlessdude(m): 7:31am
My most memorable experience has to be when i was in 100level, then as a bigboy fresher, university dey "shark" me for heard. It shocked me after 100lvl 2nd semester i had 1.2 cgpa and was asked to withdraw, my world shattered right before my face.
I had to pick up another jamb form, same school, same department, same course but different mentality.
2 years after graduating now and it feels just like yesterday.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Divay22(f): 7:31am
....
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by emmabest2000(m): 7:31am
Ncsamuel:
Night Class or Night Club ?
Say the truth jaree ...
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by slick1(m): 7:31am
Being called to the VC's office and awarded 100k for being the best student in my class by a firm who has interests in my course of study (petroleum engineering).
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by ellahzy(f): 7:31am
still typing
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by richommie(m): 7:32am
I can't remember any for now
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by itzmarvyx(m): 7:32am
In my final year I had A in all my courses except a Prof 's course I had a B and I wasn't expecting one A...
Chai.. na God but by the way
I was just feeling like.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Japhet04(m): 7:32am
Going to night class to teach my girlfriend all the principles of calculus, differentiation and statistics, then risking my admission to write an exam for her.
And at last she came out with a first class while I came out with a third class ..and the worst part is that I never even got to see the colour of this girls pant for any day., the girl use me fry Akara, chei
I felt like jumping off third mainland bridge.,
She is now working in one oil company like that, while I own a company of my own...not too big but we shall get there
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by afm4ever(m): 7:33am
waiting
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Liljeez(m): 7:34am
That kiss on that fateful evening was lit AF
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Enibiokan: 7:34am
hmmm
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Luukasz: 7:34am
The most memorable is that it killed my creativity, my dreams and the life i wished to live.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by tmgold007(f): 7:34am
During Maths Exams in the University
1. When a bright student tells the invigilator that
question 4 has a problem, but you have already
answered it...
2. When a fellow student asks for a graph paper,
but you are finished and did not see anywhere
where it was required...
3. When the invigilator says jump question 6 we
will rectify it later, but it was the question you
enjoyed most when answering..
4. When you see people busy using rulers and
you are wondering what is going on...
5. When you hear your friends arguing after the
exam whether the answer to question 5 was
35.5% or 36% and your answer was -45000
My memorable experience in the university is math test/exam
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by sollybaby: 7:35am
slick1:it's a lie
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by boostdom: 7:36am
Marcelo290:
You gained admission from at least 2014. It was scrapped then.
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by PunterTim(m): 7:36am
MhizGracie:Share urs,bae
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by xynerise(m): 7:37am
I did terrible things
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by Ijehk7(m): 7:37am
geezz HALL4 LAWBASEMENT.. LOL.. AMD HOW I TOOK TAXY TO MAIN AUDITORIUM THAT WAS JUST A STONE TROW DISTANCE.. UNIBEN IS GREAT... D DRIVER TOOK #500, THATS OFCOS AFTER SEVERAL PLEADING... SMH... AM STILL HOPING TO MEET D MAN AGAIN AFTER 3YEARS...
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by walcut(m): 7:37am
My Second day at school, I wore red and black ignorantly.... That was the last day i saw my precious cell phone.... Vikings una well done oooo
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by PunterTim(m): 7:38am
tmgold007:LOL savage
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by guywitzerogal(m): 7:38am
slick1:guess u re now group manager of NNPC.....
|Re: What's The Most Memorable Thing That Happened To You In The University? by megareal(f): 7:39am
Becoming the best graduating student in my set. Felt good.
