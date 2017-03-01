₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by chie8: 7:47am
As shared by Joseph......
'Urgent identification.
The Benz (car) with the plate number involved in a nasty accident about two hours ago along Etim Ekpo road precisely the bending corner of St. Anthony Catholic church Nkwot Ikono, Etim Ekpo local government area.
As at the scene of the incident three died at the spot while some were rushed to the nearby hospital, the victims that died at the spot are;
1. Chief Justice ameachi lived at number 264 ph road aba.
2. Essien Ubong Sunday Timothy from Ikot Akpan Eda Ekpad akwa in oruk anam LGA Aks.
Note,
The urgent identification and information is needed to salvage the treatment of those in the hospital.
Thanks'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fatal-accident-in-akwa-ibom3-deadothers.html
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by chie8: 7:47am
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Epositive(m): 7:54am
will a day go by without any accident occuring?
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:09am
May their souls rest in peace
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by carahop: 1:35pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Dottore: 1:35pm
It's a pity
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by talk2archy: 1:36pm
May God have mercy on us. RIP!
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Hades2016(m): 1:36pm
Epositive:I swear the tin just tire me
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by tolexy123: 1:36pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by younghartz(m): 1:36pm
Oh my God
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 1:36pm
Pls what's bending corner
me I am not not understanding
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by ngoben(f): 1:37pm
rip......
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by modestofynest(m): 1:37pm
The blood of Pharaoh
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by akolade4god: 1:38pm
RIP
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 1:39pm
This is bad
one of my most worrisome thought is death, not dying itself but the fact that I don't know when its the last time I've done something
the last time I'll eat pounded yam and edikaikong soup
the last time I'll eat hamburger and other favourite snacks of mine
the last time I'll have a steak
the last time I'll see my loved ones
the last time I'll watch Real Madrid play
the last time I'll have sex
the last time I'll laugh
the last time I'll cry
the last time I'll hear a Michael Jackson song
the last time I'll visit my hometown
the last time I'll play a videogame
the last time I'll play football
the last time I'll visit the gym
the list goes on and on about things that are so common in my life that I've taken many of them for granted
these "fears" became worse when I became an atheist cuz I don't think there's another life where I'll do those things after I'm dead
there was a time this fear was so crippling that it'll overwhelm me
later though it became better, I realised life is to be lived once so I started doing those things as though it were my last time doing them
I now enjoy every pounded yam and edikaikong soup as though I ain't gonna eat it again
I smile at loved ones and neighbours as though it might be the last time I'll see them
I laugh as though I'm gonna be dead minutes later
I watch Real Madrid as though I'll never watch them again, celebrate each goal as though I won't have that chance again
I have sex as though it were my last cuz it could be
I visit my hometowns (both in Nigeria and Norway) visit their monuments, learn more about their history and myths cuz each visit might be my last
I play and enjoy my favourite MJ songs as though I'll never hear it again
these made me even enjoy those activities more because I no longer take such things for granted
Please Nairalanders, take a time to do those things you enjoy doing cuz you'll most likely never know the last time you're doing them
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by bleskid(m): 1:40pm
New mouth .... Bad thinx.... Lord hav' mercy.....rip
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by marysyviabrown(f): 1:40pm
may they soul rest in perfect peace,Amen,God please protect us.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by mkpuruma: 1:42pm
ufuosman:oh! my God,these people left home with the intension coming back home.ooo.may their souls rest in peace
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by MrUgoo121231: 1:42pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by godonzoki(m): 1:44pm
Lord have mercy. In this new month any body that likes this post shall not die nor loose any family member this 2nd quater of the year In Jesus Name.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by adorable29(f): 1:44pm
Fifthcolumnist:
You lack intelligence. Most especially Emotional Intelligence!
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Mekanus(m): 1:45pm
The rate of accident in this country is so alarming, I don't think it's like this in other parts of the world. Nigeria is one hell of a country, we're all screwed in this nation. Nobody dies a virgin in this country because life screws us everyday in this hell hole called Nigeria.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 1:47pm
God help us...
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by godonzoki(m): 1:47pm
MrUgoo121231:
If you make as much as 300k, y do you still sell this games? You should give it out free.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by 2shur: 1:50pm
He is a scammer.
Avoid hin
godonzoki:
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by joinnow: 1:50pm
For this new month
RIP
God na beg I dey beg
Pls protect US.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 1:52pm
adorable29:
Get out of my face!
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Mznaett(f): 1:54pm
Abasi mmi mbok... This life is a total mess Rip to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Josephamstrong1(m): 1:54pm
Just like that. "lemme go, I'll be back soon"
Here is it. Amend ur ways oh ye men. Y brag? Y kill? Y the dupe. Y Sin? Amidst life is death.
RIP.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Aagadingo(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by adorable29(f): 1:56pm
Fifthcolumnist:
Shouting ontop your keyboard doesn't erase the fact that your IQ is very very very very very low! .
That is a sincere fact. I really am not in the mood to come down to your level and play in the gutter with you. Especially on a thread like this, so this is my last reply....... But you are inherently a very senseless nattering nitwit.
So you quickly removed the 3 laughing emoticons after I called out your foolishness.
Who makes tasteless dry jokes over a post like this expect a born throway like you..... Tufiakwa!
|Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:02pm
hmm
