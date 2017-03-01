This is bad



one of my most worrisome thought is death, not dying itself but the fact that I don't know when its the last time I've done something



the last time I'll eat pounded yam and edikaikong soup



the last time I'll eat hamburger and other favourite snacks of mine



the last time I'll have a steak



the last time I'll see my loved ones



the last time I'll watch Real Madrid play



the last time I'll have sex



the last time I'll laugh



the last time I'll cry



the last time I'll hear a Michael Jackson song



the last time I'll visit my hometown



the last time I'll play a videogame



the last time I'll play football



the last time I'll visit the gym



the list goes on and on about things that are so common in my life that I've taken many of them for granted







these "fears" became worse when I became an atheist cuz I don't think there's another life where I'll do those things after I'm dead





there was a time this fear was so crippling that it'll overwhelm me





later though it became better, I realised life is to be lived once so I started doing those things as though it were my last time doing them



I now enjoy every pounded yam and edikaikong soup as though I ain't gonna eat it again



I smile at loved ones and neighbours as though it might be the last time I'll see them



I laugh as though I'm gonna be dead minutes later



I watch Real Madrid as though I'll never watch them again, celebrate each goal as though I won't have that chance again



I have sex as though it were my last cuz it could be



I visit my hometowns (both in Nigeria and Norway) visit their monuments, learn more about their history and myths cuz each visit might be my last



I play and enjoy my favourite MJ songs as though I'll never hear it again







these made me even enjoy those activities more because I no longer take such things for granted







Please Nairalanders, take a time to do those things you enjoy doing cuz you'll most likely never know the last time you're doing them