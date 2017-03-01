₦airaland Forum

Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by chie8: 7:47am
As shared by Joseph......

'Urgent identification.

The Benz (car) with the plate number involved in a nasty accident about two hours ago along Etim Ekpo road precisely the bending corner of St. Anthony Catholic church Nkwot Ikono, Etim Ekpo local government area.

As at the scene of the incident three died at the spot while some were rushed to the nearby hospital, the victims that died at the spot are;
1. Chief Justice ameachi lived at number 264  ph road aba.
2.  Essien Ubong Sunday Timothy from Ikot Akpan Eda Ekpad akwa in oruk anam LGA Aks.

Note,
The urgent identification and information is needed to salvage the treatment of those in the hospital.

Thanks'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fatal-accident-in-akwa-ibom3-deadothers.html

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Epositive(m): 7:54am
will a day go by without any accident occuring? sad
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:09am
May their souls rest in peace
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by carahop: 1:35pm
Lord have mercy

2 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Dottore: 1:35pm
It's a pity
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by talk2archy: 1:36pm
May God have mercy on us. RIP!
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Hades2016(m): 1:36pm
Epositive:
will a day go by without any accident occuring? sad
I swear the tin just tire me cry
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by tolexy123: 1:36pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by younghartz(m): 1:36pm
Oh my God
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 1:36pm
Pls what's bending corner
grin

me I am not not understanding grin

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by ngoben(f): 1:37pm
rip......
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by modestofynest(m): 1:37pm
The blood of Pharaoh

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by akolade4god: 1:38pm
RIP
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 1:39pm
This is bad

one of my most worrisome thought is death, not dying itself but the fact that I don't know when its the last time I've done something

the last time I'll eat pounded yam and edikaikong soup

the last time I'll eat hamburger and other favourite snacks of mine

the last time I'll have a steak

the last time I'll see my loved ones

the last time I'll watch Real Madrid play

the last time I'll have sex

the last time I'll laugh

the last time I'll cry

the last time I'll hear a Michael Jackson song

the last time I'll visit my hometown

the last time I'll play a videogame

the last time I'll play football

the last time I'll visit the gym

the list goes on and on about things that are so common in my life that I've taken many of them for granted



these "fears" became worse when I became an atheist cuz I don't think there's another life where I'll do those things after I'm dead


there was a time this fear was so crippling that it'll overwhelm me


later though it became better, I realised life is to be lived once so I started doing those things as though it were my last time doing them

I now enjoy every pounded yam and edikaikong soup as though I ain't gonna eat it again

I smile at loved ones and neighbours as though it might be the last time I'll see them

I laugh as though I'm gonna be dead minutes later

I watch Real Madrid as though I'll never watch them again, celebrate each goal as though I won't have that chance again

I have sex as though it were my last cuz it could be

I visit my hometowns (both in Nigeria and Norway) visit their monuments, learn more about their history and myths cuz each visit might be my last

I play and enjoy my favourite MJ songs as though I'll never hear it again



these made me even enjoy those activities more because I no longer take such things for granted



Please Nairalanders, take a time to do those things you enjoy doing cuz you'll most likely never know the last time you're doing them
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by bleskid(m): 1:40pm
New mouth .... Bad thinx.... Lord hav' mercy.....rip
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by marysyviabrown(f): 1:40pm
may they soul rest in perfect peace,Amen,God please protect us.
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by mkpuruma: 1:42pm
ufuosman:
May their souls rest in peace
oh! my God,these people left home with the intension coming back home.ooo.may their souls rest in peace
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by MrUgoo121231: 1:42pm
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by godonzoki(m): 1:44pm
Lord have mercy. In this new month any body that likes this post shall not die nor loose any family member this 2nd quater of the year In Jesus Name.
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by adorable29(f): 1:44pm
Fifthcolumnist:
Pls what's bending corner

grin


me I am not not understanding grin

You lack intelligence. Most especially Emotional Intelligence!

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Mekanus(m): 1:45pm
The rate of accident in this country is so alarming, I don't think it's like this in other parts of the world. Nigeria is one hell of a country, we're all screwed in this nation. Nobody dies a virgin in this country because life screws us everyday in this hell hole called Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 1:47pm
God help us...
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by godonzoki(m): 1:47pm
MrUgoo121231:
TO GET TODAY'S FIXED GAME, CALL OR WHATSAPP MR. UGOO ON 08122298319
CONGRATS TO YESTERDAY'S SUBSCRIBERS

If you make as much as 300k, y do you still sell this games? You should give it out free.
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by 2shur: 1:50pm
He is a scammer.
Avoid hin
godonzoki:


If you make as much as 300k, y do you still sell this games? You should give it out free.
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by joinnow: 1:50pm
For this new month
RIP

God na beg I dey beg
Pls protect US.
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 1:52pm
adorable29:


You lack intelligence. Most especially Emotional Intelligence!

Get out of my face!
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Mznaett(f): 1:54pm
Abasi mmi mbok... This life is a total messsad Rip to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Josephamstrong1(m): 1:54pm
cry
Just like that. "lemme go, I'll be back soon"
Here is it. Amend ur ways oh ye men. Y brag? Y kill? Y the dupe. Y Sin? Amidst life is death.
RIP.

Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Aagadingo(m): 1:54pm
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by adorable29(f): 1:56pm
Fifthcolumnist:


Get out of my face! idiot!

Shouting ontop your keyboard doesn't erase the fact that your IQ is very very very very very low! .

That is a sincere fact. I really am not in the mood to come down to your level and play in the gutter with you. Especially on a thread like this, so this is my last reply....... But you are inherently a very senseless nattering nitwit.

So you quickly removed the 3 laughing emoticons after I called out your foolishness.


Who makes tasteless dry jokes over a post like this expect a born throway like you..... Tufiakwa!
Re: Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom, 3 Dead, Others Injured (Disturbing Photos) by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:02pm
hmm

