Pastor David Ibiyeomie Vs Kemi Olunloyo: Forgiveness Is Unnegotiable.

Luke 9:51-56



51 When the days were approaching for His ascension, He was determined to go to Jerusalem;

52 and He sent messengers on ahead of Him, and they went and entered a village of the Samaritans to make arrangements for Him.

53 But they did not receive Him, because He was traveling toward Jerusalem.

54 When His disciples James and John saw this, they said, “Lord, do You want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them?”

55 But He turned and rebuked them, [and said, “You do not know what kind of spirit you are of;

56 for the Son of Man did not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them.” And they went on to another village.





Did you read the above passage? Do you know why Christ rebuked his disciples when they wanted to command fire from heaven to consume the Samaritans?



Christ said that we Christians are of a different spirit. What do you think he would look like today if he had commanded fire to burn down the same people he came to save?



Since the Kemi Olunloyo and Pastor Ibiyeomie saga became a police affair, I've read several comments from supposed Christians urging the pastor on. When it is made clear to them that a preacher is not to react in the manner Pastor Ibiyeomie did, in that he ought to overlook the matter by forgiving her without taking action, like Christ would, , they shift the goal post to saying that Kemi Olunloyo didn't ask for forgiveness.



Did the people that were killing Jesus ask for forgiveness before he said "Father forgive them for they know not what they do"? Now, tell me, a crime of killing you versus a crime of defaming you, which is more easy to forgive without taking action?



Pastor Ibiyeomie calls himself a Christian i.e like Christ, yet he isn't acting like one. He has enjoyed all the good side of being a Christian. But now that it is time to suffer for Christ, he can't even face the suffer of defamation. What if he had existed in the days of the early apostles when Christians where arrested and fed to lions in gladiator arenas? Those disciple's still prayed for their persecutors.



I don't know whether Kemi Olunloyo deserves whatever she's going through cos we don't know whether she has proof of her claims. One thing i do know is that her punishment shouldn't come from a man who is supposed to preach to her. Having her locked up doesn't prove he's innocent of the allegation.



Some would argue that his silence would have made many people to leave his church. The silence that Jesus and his disciples maintained when they were persecuted is one of the reasons why Christianity is major today. If they had attacked their attackers, Christianity would have been tagged a terrorist religion.



Let's remember how Peter reacted when he cut off the ear of one of those that came to arrest Jesus. Most importantly, let's remember how the man they came to arrest reacted to the situation. He rebuked Peter and went ahead to heal the ear. But Christianity of today is "attack me, I attack you", thanks to the years of prosperity preaching which has turned man away from God and made them love self than others.



You can continue to argue in favour of the pastor, but the Bible will always condemn his actions. God has given you an hint to free you from the shackles of those that have been misleading you. Instead of following it, Christians of today have chosen to stand with the same evil men. Below is what Christ will say..



But He turned and rebuked them, [and said, “You do not know what kind of spirit you are of; Luke 9:55





Do you know why many Christians will accept the mark of the Antichrist? It is because they choose man over God and His Word. It's not too late for you today.



then Moses stood in the gate of the camp and said, "Who is on the LORD's side? Come to me."

My brother i will comment on ur post

Pastor Ibiyeome did nothing wrong.

Reason being dat: kemi is not a Christian and d bible only says dnt take ur brother to court. Dat means it will be wrong for pst David to do dat if d lady was a Christian.

Remember wat is happening to apostle Suleiman do u know how many souls dat must have been lost because of dat. If Kemi succeeds in diverting d pastor's attention into defending himself even though he did nothing do u know how d matter will excavate and how many souls will be lost?

Sometimes we need to shut d devil's vessel 33 Likes 3 Shares

Lying against a man of God in the first place is terrible.

I doubt u checked that before making claims.



Moreover, since he's not acting Christlike, u can act. Abi did he stopped u from acting?



Y are u this hypocrite? 15 Likes 2 Shares

zionmade:

My brother i will comment on ur post

Pastor Ibiyeome did nothing wrong.

Reason being dat: kemi is not a Christian and d bible only says dnt take ur brother to court. Dat means it will be wrong for pst David to do dat if d lady was a Christian.

l Your response shows you didn't read my post where I said that he's suppose to save her as a Christian Should, not have her arrested. Christ had the ability to destroy his killers, but he didn't. If pastor Ibiyeomie calls himself a follower of Christ, he ought to have emulated that.

zionmade:



Remember wat is happening to apostle Suleiman do u know how many souls dat must have been lost because of dat. If Kemi succeeds in diverting d pastor's attention into defending himself even though he did nothing do u know how d matter will excavate and how many souls Weill be lost?

Sometimes we need to shut d devil's vessel Do you know that amount of souls that were won and are still being won an a result of Christ not retaliating against his persecutors? Your response shows you didn't read my post where I said that he's suppose to save her as a Christian Should, not have her arrested. Christ had the ability to destroy his killers, but he didn't. If pastor Ibiyeomie calls himself a follower of Christ, he ought to have emulated that.Do you know that amount of souls that were won and are still being won an a result of Christ not retaliating against his persecutors? 16 Likes

ozohtony:

Lying against a man of God in the first place is terrible.

I doubt u checked that before making claims.



Moreover, since he's not acting Christlike, u can act. Abi did he stopped u from acting?



Y are u this hypocrite? Lying against a man of God is indeed terrible cos God will fight for them, not them fighting for themselves by arresting those they are suppose to preach to. Lying against a man of God is indeed terrible cos God will fight for them, not them fighting for themselves by arresting those they are suppose to preach to. 14 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

Lying against a man of God is indeed terrible cos God will fight for them, not them fighting for themselves by arresting those they are suppose to preach to.

Elijah could have allowed the fifty so God will fight for em instead of raining fire.



Besides Christ didn't condemn d law. The pastor only used the law.



In short I sign out of this.



Short sighted ppl just everywhere.

Jesus death seemed not to b enough. Make una go kill d Pastor. Elijah could have allowed the fifty so God will fight for em instead of raining fire.Besides Christ didn't condemn d law. The pastor only used the law.In short I sign out of this.Short sighted ppl just everywhere.Jesus death seemed not to b enough. Make una go kill d Pastor. 6 Likes

alBHAGDADI:



Your response shows you didn't read my post where I said that he's suppose to save her as a Christian Should, not have her arrested. Christ had the ability to destroy his killers, but he didn't. If pastor Ibiyeomie calls himself a follower of Christ, he ought to have emulated that.

Do you know that amount of souls that were won and are still being won an a result of Christ not retaliating against his persecutors? Do u think Jesus wanted Judas to perish? If yes is Judas to be blamed for wat he did?

If no den why didnt Jesus convert J. Do u think Jesus wanted Judas to perish? If yes is Judas to be blamed for wat he did?If no den why didnt Jesus convert J. 6 Likes

There's nothing wrong in taking her to court as long as it is done with a right motive and a pure heart.



You're here talking about winning her soul and others but have you considered how many people that will leave the Church and possibly Christianity completely had the pastor kept quiet?



Many will assume he's guilty and depart, Nairaland atheist will mock others until they quit.



Some will be disappointed in him, his church and Christianity.



Winning souls is important but keeping a good name is important too because it wins souls even when you're not working.



Even when the Romans wanted to beat Paul, he said

"Is it legal for you to whip a Roman citizen who hasn't even been tried"



Tried where? In Roman court I guess.



Kemi and deep freezer are stumbling block to many pastors and Christians and it's a good thing that one of them is being shut up. 4 Likes

Some Pastors In Nigeria, takes money from the poor and still oppress the contributors....Lol

Its becoming clear Politicians are holier than pastors 2 Likes

Kemi deserves this treatment but not from a man of God

If he had kept quiet, its still same you that would say he's guilty that's why he can't talk.



That is defamation of his character and his person.

If it was a land matter, I'm sure you would have said he should leave it cos that's what Christ will do.



We are all humans abeg and we've all got our differences and that makes us who we are.



The best of men is still a man with flesh and blood. 6 Likes

alBHAGDADI,u know little about the words of God,So dont be quick to judge a man of God.



1 Tim 5:20 says,them that sin rebuke before all,that others also may fear. The pastor has the right to rebuke her so others won't do the same. Let her be jailed. 1 Like

When you are about to blast op but you smell something from the kitchen... 1 Like

Many fail to realise it's not about the Pastor. It's about a woman who has committed a crime and has to face the law. The pastor has forgiven, it's left for the law to take it course.

Has kemi apologised? Has she pleaded gulity and sought compassion? What if she gets to court and pleads not guilty? 2 Likes

if d pastor had kept quiet people will come out and say he is guity that is why he is silent..let kemi oluloyo face d music 1 Like

you attack someone and then run and hide behind the bible. let her defend herself in court, Ibeoyimie(or whatever his mane is) didn't send a firing squad after her. 1 Like

Is the Nigerian Judiciary now in Ibiyeomie's hands, let the law take its course, being a christian doesn't make anyone stupid





This is my opinion, read other people's own below

Abegi. What is this na. So, he should keep quiet so that more Kemi Olunloyos will be empowered to rubbish more fellow humans.





Do you know how many people would choose to believe a lie even without any evidence and what it does to the image of the person at the receiving end.



I am not a fan of many pastors in this country, but Ibiyomie is only trying to clear his name.



What he's simply saying is , okay, Kemi you said I slept with so and so, abeg come and tell the public when and where you saw me and what I was doing.



I pity Kemi though, not because she deserves it, but because she needs help. She should be in a rehab getting treatment for her mental issues.





By the way, Kemi is not a journalist. So, those who are trying to ride on that , should note.





Let her face the law. At least, Ibiyomie has not sent assassins to go kill her, he has only taken legal action, which is a good thing.





Pastors, judges and the likes thrive on morality. Once you succeed in smearing them, then nothing remains.



I can't, for example attend a church or listen to a cleric who is accused of specific moral misdeeds like Kemi just did. He must be able to defend himself legally. 2 Likes 1 Share

how does he xpect his members to practice forgiveness? 1 Like

This OP no sabi anything .

He is typing this long poo but cannot stand when a girl calls him a short man that he naturally is 2 Likes 1 Share

So many sides...being a Christian is not easy. Those you are trying to help would be pulling you down.

This is my problem with indomie xtians who don't know how to put two scriptures together.

Being a Christian is not an initiation to be a mor0n or a dunce.

See ehn, one scripture I love so much is : "God has given us authority to trample on snakes and scorpions, and to overcome all the powers of the enemy "

If Kemi wants to be a snake, smash her head otherwise she would ruin your ministry. It's not everything you would tackle with prayer and fasting, it's not all situations you would be spiritual about 2 Likes 1 Share

So he would have been the second Christ,by keeping​ quiet and allow his family to face an unnecessary shame because she's a journalist​, suffer not the witch to live, and for every sin there's a price kemi it's time to pay urs 2 Likes

These are one of the reasons why Christians are mocked. The Pastor is an hupocrite. 1 Like



Except the spiritualy taggedl ones.



Forgive and blah blah blah...







Spits Christians don't defend themselves from all kind of attacks...Except the spiritualy taggedl ones.Forgive and blah blah blah...Spits