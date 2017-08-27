₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,531 members, 3,751,644 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 05:01 PM

Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) (13401 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo: Pastor Ibiyeomie Has Acted Unchrist-like / Lincoln Navigator Jeep A Poor Widow Got From Omega Power Ministries As Gift(Pic) / Omega Power Ministries Weds 140 Couples Same Day (photos/video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Lordflexy007(m): 7:52pm On Aug 26
The city of Port Harcourt is still witnessing a brewing ‘war’ between two popular men of God, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries OPM and Senior Pastor David Ibiyeomie founder of Salvation Ministries.

First was the silent move by Pastor David Ibiyeomie in destroying brothels, Night Clubs and joints that house prostitutes and adjoining businesses associated with weird life style.

Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor then took it upon himself to preach to the sex workers, baptize them and even join them in marriage.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, during a recent program at his church in Port Harcourt, has declared that anyone that is 35 of age and is still unmarried is irresponsible.

According to him, “If you are still single at 35, you are an irresponsible person.” Adding that it is not the will God.

Well, Apostle Chibuzor chinyere didn’t agree with him, hence the shade below….

2 Shares

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:59pm On Aug 26
You mean "HOLY WAR" is about to begin?


Lemme spread my mat here and observe. Can anyone volunteer popcorn or any cold drink?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Lordflexy007(m): 8:04pm On Aug 26
decatalyst:
You mean "HOLY WAR" is about to begin?


Lemme spread my mat hear and observe. Can anyone volunteer popcorn or any cold drink?

Bro.. at your service

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:05pm On Aug 26
Lordflexy007:


Bro.. at your service


Hmmm...sweet combo. Make Una come join me nah

4 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by MasterRahl(m): 12:54am
Lalasticlala, I command ye to move this topic to front page. Like decatalyst said, it may indeed be a holy war grin
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:48pm
I watched the wedding ceremony yesterday on TV and I must confess, this pastor tried.

He sponsored virtually everything, even to their suits and gowns

2 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Afam4eva(m): 3:48pm
Pastor Ibiyeomie spoke out of turn. I don't understand how pastors cannot keep their personal opinions to themselves and preach what the bible says.

23 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by EponOjuku: 3:48pm
Apostle Shinyere Shibuzo

1 Like

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by chibike69: 3:49pm
space bookers
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:49pm
cry cry
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by aku626(m): 3:49pm
I'd be back
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 3:49pm
Is this Christianity !
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Chascop: 3:50pm
JESUS is everywhere.

Everybody mustn't marry. It's a matter of choice
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by nkhay(f): 3:50pm
I see
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:50pm
See people wey supposed dey settle fights grin

3 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 3:50pm
shame.
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Sniper12: 3:50pm
All about the money for these cunts
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by lucrownt(m): 3:50pm
Respect these businessmen called Men of God at your own peril.. Attention seeking men of devil....

1 Like

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by oglalasioux(m): 3:50pm
Hostile takeover.
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by jetbomber17: 3:51pm
Now they have leave Muslims and face themselves.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Chukazu: 3:52pm
undecided verily verily I say... They have seen the better part of their lives
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Rett0: 3:52pm
Just views. No war...
Depends on your point of view...
I still can't find any shade.
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Hier(m): 3:52pm
There is a man for every woman and a woman for everyman.

Genesis 1:26 Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all b the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.

Jesus came back and said, the same thing,
Matthew 19:4 And He answered and said to them, “Have you not read that He who made a them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ b 5 and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’  ?

and God cannot lie

It says male not males and it says female not females, Muslims ladies dress decently and they get married. Even with their coverings, they still get married. I think the church is quiet on this matter and they need to educate boys and girls aright on relationship matters
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by UnknownT: 3:52pm
But Ibiyomie was wrong saying that

5 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by officialteemi(m): 3:52pm
politicians go beef.
musicians go beef
producers go beef
NOW pastors don join....
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by NothingDoMe: 3:52pm
Nawao
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Adezzy007: 3:52pm
Nonsense no � for this now.
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 0temAtum: 3:52pm
The prophecy of Knoliud is coming to pass
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 3:54pm
lol
Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by venai(m): 3:54pm
Isaac married at 40,was he irresponsible �

9 Likes

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 1kingwriter: 3:54pm
This is the pastors personal opinion.
It's neither an accepted law nor principle.

1 Like

Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by SirJeffry(m): 3:54pm
One is a strict christian like Apostle Paul who direct christians not to deal with non believers and the other is accommodating like Jesus himself.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Facts in Koran Muslim, Jesus Is Your God, And He Is Your Only Way To Escape Hell / Was Jesus Christ Crucified? / Faithful See Virgin Mary Image In Hospital Window

Viewing this topic: ossaii(m), francisbarrack(m), Danybest, Swaycater(m), sly100, Chuksaluta(m), Estellar, clemsajayi07(m), packaging, bamzyboa(m), babadee1(m), nakamora, joinnow, Partyrider(m), zikter(m), omosuper(m), bhayorking007, ehis010(m), Ziluxger, ifynwa002, toluwatos(m), tukdi, caesaraba(m), Hbaba, oroagba121(m), Pascakkonsult(m), sydneyobioha(m), oluwamaich(m), prinzstiles(m), Nobleman4l(m), Successdude(m), sleemchoko(m), systematica(m), zerozeroseven(m), highskies(m), AVISENNA, adexchamp(m), EmilyNte1988(f), Depreacherman(m), Kfed4ril(m), Tshendy(m), dsavant, Falcon(m), Nathseun(m), lincontee(m), oldskul(m), quality01, cumbak60, Hadeyeancah(m), Romeo3(m), Trustme2(m), jayjayjay, farellstone, kibra4u(m), Elseductive, ccudoye(m), Chris4sure(m), wizzyenya(m), tobilinoP(m), iamozipatrick(m), Nmaudu, SoNature(m), Raphchuks, efonat(m), agbonkamen(f), Aaronwyze(m), dbabacertified(m), ikukuhero, kennosman(m), emmatan4, OLEBRUKU(m), wintersnow(m), Adeemi2(f), ststyreal(f), caruzo(m), Yomit2(m), Mudarris, ashewoboy(m), Adaomalight(f), BCISLTD, dijon, nelsonose, georgebruno(m), klasiknonie(f), tbanty1, HARDDON, ayuspin, prettimoi(f), Richdipo(m), Stormyharper(m), Biggiestep(m), daviefm(m), Doneze, nikki44, dokie, benangor(m), knaa, jakpowa, 1bunne4lif(m), Ogunleti01, denigma2(m), bodex196(m), rayenigma, Namzy(m), mumbimumbi(m), ayamLekan(m), AshamkonyeOF(m), iceman1993, W3xy1(m), Odingo1, uchebe, LIFEisSIMPLE, Jojone, Gozieekenkwo(m), Udeh402017(m), saucepan, TobyEze, kenosky, eksammy(m), vhickky(f), davodyguy, nekib89, proffc, maxdosh(m), slickkay(m), PUSH1(m) and 196 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.