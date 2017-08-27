The city of Port Harcourt is still witnessing a brewing ‘war’ between two popular men of God, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries OPM and Senior Pastor David Ibiyeomie founder of Salvation Ministries. First was the silent move by Pastor David Ibiyeomie in destroying brothels, Night Clubs and joints that house prostitutes and adjoining businesses associated with weird life style. Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor then took it upon himself to preach to the sex workers, baptize them and even join them in marriage. Pastor David Ibiyeomie, during a recent program at his church in Port Harcourt, has declared that anyone that is 35 of age and is still unmarried is irresponsible. According to him, “If you are still single at 35, you are an irresponsible person.” Adding that it is not the will God. Well, Apostle Chibuzor chinyere didn’t agree with him, hence the shade below….





Genesis 1:26 Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all b the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.



Jesus came back and said, the same thing,

Matthew 19:4 And He answered and said to them, “Have you not read that He who made a them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ b 5 and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’ ?

and God cannot lie



