|Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Lordflexy007(m): 7:52pm On Aug 26
The city of Port Harcourt is still witnessing a brewing ‘war’ between two popular men of God, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries OPM and Senior Pastor David Ibiyeomie founder of Salvation Ministries.
First was the silent move by Pastor David Ibiyeomie in destroying brothels, Night Clubs and joints that house prostitutes and adjoining businesses associated with weird life style.
Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor then took it upon himself to preach to the sex workers, baptize them and even join them in marriage.
Pastor David Ibiyeomie, during a recent program at his church in Port Harcourt, has declared that anyone that is 35 of age and is still unmarried is irresponsible.
According to him, “If you are still single at 35, you are an irresponsible person.” Adding that it is not the will God.
Well, Apostle Chibuzor chinyere didn’t agree with him, hence the shade below….
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:59pm On Aug 26
You mean "HOLY WAR" is about to begin?
Lemme spread my mat here and observe. Can anyone volunteer popcorn or any cold drink?
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Lordflexy007(m): 8:04pm On Aug 26
decatalyst:
Bro.. at your service
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:05pm On Aug 26
Lordflexy007:
Hmmm...sweet combo. Make Una come join me nah
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by MasterRahl(m): 12:54am
Lalasticlala, I command ye to move this topic to front page. Like decatalyst said, it may indeed be a holy war
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:48pm
I watched the wedding ceremony yesterday on TV and I must confess, this pastor tried.
He sponsored virtually everything, even to their suits and gowns
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Afam4eva(m): 3:48pm
Pastor Ibiyeomie spoke out of turn. I don't understand how pastors cannot keep their personal opinions to themselves and preach what the bible says.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by EponOjuku: 3:48pm
Apostle Shinyere Shibuzo
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by chibike69: 3:49pm
space bookers
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by aku626(m): 3:49pm
I'd be back
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 3:49pm
Is this Christianity !
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Chascop: 3:50pm
JESUS is everywhere.
Everybody mustn't marry. It's a matter of choice
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by nkhay(f): 3:50pm
I see
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:50pm
See people wey supposed dey settle fights
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 3:50pm
shame.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Sniper12: 3:50pm
All about the money for these cunts
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by lucrownt(m): 3:50pm
Respect these businessmen called Men of God at your own peril.. Attention seeking men of devil....
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by oglalasioux(m): 3:50pm
Hostile takeover.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by jetbomber17: 3:51pm
Now they have leave Muslims and face themselves.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Chukazu: 3:52pm
verily verily I say... They have seen the better part of their lives
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Rett0: 3:52pm
Just views. No war...
Depends on your point of view...
I still can't find any shade.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Hier(m): 3:52pm
There is a man for every woman and a woman for everyman.
Genesis 1:26 Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all b the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.
Jesus came back and said, the same thing,
and God cannot lie
It says male not males and it says female not females, Muslims ladies dress decently and they get married. Even with their coverings, they still get married. I think the church is quiet on this matter and they need to educate boys and girls aright on relationship matters
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by UnknownT: 3:52pm
But Ibiyomie was wrong saying that
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by officialteemi(m): 3:52pm
politicians go beef.
musicians go beef
producers go beef
NOW pastors don join....
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by NothingDoMe: 3:52pm
Nawao
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Adezzy007: 3:52pm
Nonsense no � for this now.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 0temAtum: 3:52pm
The prophecy of Knoliud is coming to pass
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 3:54pm
lol
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by venai(m): 3:54pm
Isaac married at 40,was he irresponsible �
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by 1kingwriter: 3:54pm
This is the pastors personal opinion.
It's neither an accepted law nor principle.
|Re: Omega Power Ministry Shades Pastor Ibiyeomie (photos) by SirJeffry(m): 3:54pm
One is a strict christian like Apostle Paul who direct christians not to deal with non believers and the other is accommodating like Jesus himself.
