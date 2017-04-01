₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,134 members, 3,453,012 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) (11262 Views)
'One Chance' Syndicate Caught In Rivers (Photos) / Thief "Emma-B" Burnt Alive In Warri (Graphic Photos, Video) / Lawyer Caught manipulating a 9-yr-old Girl In Court Premises (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by timidapsin(m): 10:56am
It is believed that the Lawyer is from DC Congo.
He was caught on camera watching pornographic movie in the courtroom.
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUcqMYPhomQ
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by timidapsin(m): 10:56am
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by darioNaharis: 11:10am
It's a twerk video
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by lonelydora(m): 3:02pm
The person who took that video is a badt guy. See nailing
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by iamnicer: 3:02pm
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by nairalandfreak: 3:02pm
Na exhibit
5 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by pecoprince: 3:02pm
Objection my lord
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Esepayne(f): 3:02pm
y this na
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by engrpheleeks(m): 3:03pm
I can't believe my eyes
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Znowcream: 3:03pm
You don't even know if he's watching a clip of the accused maybe it's a mother vs state case
3 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by BruzMoney(m): 3:03pm
such is life
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by skitkid2(m): 3:03pm
Wow
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by babasolo(m): 3:03pm
nairalandfreak:
hahahahqhahahahahahahahahahahahhqha
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by oshe11(m): 3:03pm
the ladies yansh look watery like yoruba ogbono soup
5 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by olrotimi(m): 3:03pm
Charge and bail lawyer to jasi
Omo wake up gan
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by demolinka(m): 3:04pm
Konji why na
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by BOWOTO(m): 3:04pm
Haha,he's got a huge problem.
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by XaintJoel20(m): 3:04pm
uhy
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by SolexxBarry(m): 3:04pm
konji na bloody bastard
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by kaymart(m): 3:04pm
not a fan of news such as this but the mod that moves this to the front-page might be.
more power to ur elbow mod.....
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by frannyfat: 3:05pm
lol.. body nor b firewood
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Ayblaize(m): 3:05pm
Mr lawyer..
2 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by olrotimi(m): 3:05pm
Omo see azz like bulon bulo
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Deefuray(f): 3:06pm
Hmmm..... Nawa o
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by EzigboNwanma(f): 3:06pm
Konji in courtroom
1 Like
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Dandsome: 3:07pm
When you think you've seen it all, then you see another one from a different perspective
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Kobicove(m): 3:07pm
Wow!
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:08pm
It is noted.
|Re: Lawyer Caught In A Courtroom Watching Video Of A Lady Twerking (Photos, Video) by davodyguy: 3:08pm
So?
Has he broken any known law?
Answer is No
2 Likes
Grim Tales Of Rape, Child Trafficking In Nigeria’s Displaced Persons Camps / Gunmen Snatch Channels TV Bus In Benin, Beat & Tie Up Driver / Dasukigate: Ex-pdp Chairman’s Trial Begins Tuesday
Viewing this topic: austinepreshyus(m), Brigadier7(m), mayree2t9(f), Alexk2(m), iksmoore(m), kfrosh, sunvick(m), uzzy73(m), keter, Tiredoffakeshit(m), dave07(m), olalekan90(m), daprince4u, cashkid, richommie(m), Maduhuman(m), geobaks(m), lanzemo33, soberdrunk(m), nothingmega122(m), comradejudism, RantiFadahunsi, tk4rd, Timzyatcool24(m), dreamchaser90, lAlAsTiCa2, unite4real, salamudeen(m), TonyeBarcanista(m), peterpen(m), otosa(m), ajieeunice, Eephanyi(m), Mokuwe, eosigwe(m), OneManLegion(m), NosaHenry(m), Raymondfayowole(m), PrinceZahzah(m), oyienootieno, Bashir75, maxiuc(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9