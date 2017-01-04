₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by lalasticlala: 4:05pm
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/04/nigerian-escapes-indian-cell-avoid-deportation/
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by mamatayour(f): 4:07pm
Prison break
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
mamatayour:SEASON 7
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by jazinogold(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Fairgodwin(m): 4:11pm
I
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Oyind17: 4:11pm
JOHN OKORO
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by veekid(m): 4:11pm
awon eyan Pablo Escobar
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by samsadeyemo(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ckmayoca(m): 4:12pm
Sorting don take place.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Mille: 4:12pm
Representing our brothers. Keep the flag flying high
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by wristbangle(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ephi123(f): 4:12pm
Ncan gonna flood this thread in a sec and half.
Say No to Drugs!
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by henryobinna(m): 4:12pm
el chapo
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by sirOrubebe: 4:12pm
Huyd
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by KingyKing: 4:12pm
Omo nna no dey carry last..
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:12pm
whyn any way i came to check name not suprise with what i saw na dem the hard woking people
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by rheether(f): 4:13pm
Why not come back home in one piece?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Femich18(m): 4:13pm
Name Checkers over to you
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by idupaul: 4:13pm
So he prefers to stay in India as a fugitive instead of being deported back home ? I am deeply confused ..Abeg who did this to us as a people ?
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ramdris(m): 4:13pm
Looking at the name...
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by MadJay: 4:14pm
:DDude is talented long jumper
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by SirHouloo(m): 4:14pm
What's the name again?
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by paschal47(m): 4:14pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Janetessy(f): 4:14pm
Obiara ije nwe una
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by safarigirl(f): 4:14pm
Baddest guy...only uoi drug peddler, only you fugitive. You deserve a show on ID Extra....
Even Pablo Escobar no escape from prison...instead make you calm down for deportation, you dey find execution
|Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by sod09(m): 4:14pm
Flat head nd drugs
