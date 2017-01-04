₦airaland Forum

A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro, who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Okoro, 35, had sought permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2am Wednesday, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.


The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured. He is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad Maidan office is barely 15 feet from the local police station. The office shares a wall with the police station’s detection room. The Esplanade court is in the same compound.


An alert has been issued for Okoro, who was convicted for trying to selling banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.

Before his conviction, the 35-year-old Nigerian lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. After his prison sentence ended, he was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31 and he was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.

“Around 2 am, Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said, adding “he ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

Another officer said a manhunt had been launched and the Anti-Narcotics Cell had asked informers to be on the lookout for Okoro last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and slippers.

Fresh charges over his daring escape have been registered at the Azad Maidan police again.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/04/nigerian-escapes-indian-cell-avoid-deportation/
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by mamatayour(f): 4:07pm
Prison break
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
mamatayour:
Prison break
SEASON 7 grin
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by jazinogold(m): 4:10pm
angry
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Fairgodwin(m): 4:11pm
I
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Oyind17: 4:11pm
JOHN OKORO shocked

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by veekid(m): 4:11pm
awon eyan Pablo Escobar
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by samsadeyemo(m): 4:12pm
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ckmayoca(m): 4:12pm
Sorting don take place.
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Mille: 4:12pm
Representing our brothers. Keep the flag flying high
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by wristbangle(m): 4:12pm
shocked
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ephi123(f): 4:12pm
Ncan gonna flood this thread in a sec and half.

Say No to Drugs!
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by henryobinna(m): 4:12pm
el chapo
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by sirOrubebe: 4:12pm
Huyd
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by KingyKing: 4:12pm
Omo nna no dey carry last.. grin cheesy
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:12pm
whyn embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed any way i came to check name not suprise with what i saw na dem the hard woking people

Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by rheether(f): 4:13pm
Why not come back home in one piece?

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Femich18(m): 4:13pm
Name Checkers over to you
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by idupaul: 4:13pm
So he prefers to stay in India as a fugitive instead of being deported back home ? I am deeply confused ..Abeg who did this to us as a people ?
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by ramdris(m): 4:13pm
Looking at the name...

Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by MadJay: 4:14pm
:DDude is talented long jumper
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by SirHouloo(m): 4:14pm
What's the name again?
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by paschal47(m): 4:14pm
.
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by Janetessy(f): 4:14pm
Obiara ije nwe una grin
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by safarigirl(f): 4:14pm
Baddest guy...only uoi drug peddler, only you fugitive. You deserve a show on ID Extra....

Even Pablo Escobar no escape from prison...instead make you calm down for deportation, you dey find execution
Re: Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation by sod09(m): 4:14pm
Flat head nd drugs

