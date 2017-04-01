Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) (4798 Views)

A 34-year old woman, Gloria Moses has been arrested and charged before Ogba Magistrate’s court for allegedly attacking his neighbour, Gift Augustine with shovel in Lagos.



P.M EXPRESS gathered that fight broke out between the women after Gloria refused Gift’s children from plucking unriped mango fruit from their compound.



The incident happened at 55 Ige Faniran Street, Command area, Ipaja where they reside with their families.



The two women from Ebonyi State, it was gathered had been at loggerheads before the incident, engaged in public fight over the refusal of the victim to allow the suspect’s children to pluck the fruits which resulted to exchange of words.



In the process, the suspect allegedly carried a shovel and hit Gift’s jaw which fell off and she was rushed to hospital.



The matter was reported at Meiran Police division and the woman was arrested along with her husband’s friend, David Nwoha and detained over the assault.



They were charged with conspiracy and serious assault on the victim .

They pleaded not guilty .



They presiding Magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail conditions.



The matter was adjourned till 30 April 2017.



Too much of vandame movies dey cause this

All these chattabox women brings inn trouble for the men on flimsy excuses instead blessing they choose to remain perpetual curse.. tell me what is the value of that mango seed proportional to the trouble you have attracted.. Next time when you see well dressed devil you can easily identify it..





Poverty no good oo....unripe mango. Chai. Poverty no good oo....unripe mango. Chai.

because of mango



Afonjas fighting over food since 1945 3 Likes

The poor especially having suffered so much are ruthless and barbaric.

it was gathered had been at loggerheads before the incident.

The above explains why she did what she did. she was looking for an opportunity to express her hatred and the mango provided her one. Psychopath! The above explains why she did what she did. she was looking for an opportunity to express her hatred and the mango provided her one. Psychopath!

Fantastic!

Are you sure it because of the physical mango or.. .. . The real man.....

Lagos .. A place of many wonders

Finish her....... FATALITY

Fela was rite the after effects of suffering and smiling nigerians have become beasts

Mouthgag:

Fantastic! frutastic frutastic

MrEgbegbe:



Afonjas fighting over food since 1945 I'm sure you didn't read the story. Idiot I'm sure you didn't read the story. Idiot 3 Likes

Married women! Fighting! They simply self control and no respect for their husbands and children.

MrEgbegbe:



Afonjas fighting over food since 1945 The last time I checked, Ebonyi is a FLATRON state. The last time I checked, Ebonyi is a FLATRON state. 3 Likes 1 Share

MrEgbegbe:



Afonjas fighting over food since 1945 You,finding your brain since 1999. You,finding your brain since 1999. 4 Likes 1 Share

MrEgbegbe:



Afonjas fighting over food since 1945

If you are not being sarcastic then I would suggest the mods do the needful by placing you on psychiatric ban which requires urgent psychological rehabilitation. To start with, she is from Ebonyi state and what she did portray bad parenting. If you are not being sarcastic then I would suggest the mods do the needful by placing you on psychiatric ban which requires urgent psychological rehabilitation. To start with, she is from Ebonyi state and what she did portray bad parenting. 2 Likes

okogan 1 Like

Unripe mango?



I thought it was fruit of the womb sef

Over fruits?!

Mortal Kombat in 4D

FOr blessed are the name checkers, for they shall not be disappointed.



I knew they will be Osus. 2 Likes

When are exposed to too much of wrestlemamia Tables, Ladders and chair..TLC

this is usually the outcome...