|Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Islie: 12:09pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-breaks-neighbours-jaw-shovel-fruit/
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by qualityovenbake(m): 12:12pm
In the process, the suspect allegedly carried a shovel and hit Gift’s jaw which fell off and she was rushed to hospital.. The gory sight would have been unpleasant. It's good to always involve the police once you notice any sign of trouble coming your way.
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 12:18pm
Too much of vandame movies dey cause this
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Jabioro: 12:19pm
All these chattabox women brings inn trouble for the men on flimsy excuses instead blessing they choose to remain perpetual curse.. tell me what is the value of that mango seed proportional to the trouble you have attracted.. Next time when you see well dressed devil you can easily identify it..
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by yomi007k(m): 12:19pm
Poverty no good oo....unripe mango. Chai.
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:39pm
because of mango
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by MrEgbegbe(m): 1:32pm
Afonjas fighting over food since 1945
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by modelsms10: 1:33pm
The poor especially having suffered so much are ruthless and barbaric.
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by ekmike(m): 1:33pm
it was gathered had been at loggerheads before the incident.
The above explains why she did what she did. she was looking for an opportunity to express her hatred and the mango provided her one. Psychopath!
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Mouthgag: 1:33pm
Fantastic!
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Naughtytboy: 1:34pm
Are you sure it because of the physical mango or.. .. . The real man.....
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by carahop: 1:34pm
Lagos .. A place of many wonders
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by akolade4god: 1:34pm
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by younghartz(m): 1:34pm
Hmmm
fell off
issokay
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by MrUgoo121231: 1:35pm
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by princechurchill(m): 1:35pm
Finish her....... FATALITY
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by naijacentric(m): 1:35pm
Fela was rite the after effects of suffering and smiling nigerians have become beasts
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Naughtytboy: 1:36pm
Mouthgag:frutastic
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Marcus01: 1:36pm
MrEgbegbe:I'm sure you didn't read the story. Idiot
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by flyDixon: 1:36pm
Married women! Fighting! They simply self control and no respect for their husbands and children.
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by FearlessDapsin: 1:37pm
MrEgbegbe:The last time I checked, Ebonyi is a FLATRON state.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Yinkatolu: 1:38pm
lol
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Cyberrex(m): 1:38pm
this one weak me
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by bayinq25(m): 1:38pm
MrEgbegbe:You,finding your brain since 1999.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by wristbangle(m): 1:40pm
MrEgbegbe:
If you are not being sarcastic then I would suggest the mods do the needful by placing you on psychiatric ban which requires urgent psychological rehabilitation. To start with, she is from Ebonyi state and what she did portray bad parenting.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by noziz(m): 1:40pm
okogan
1 Like
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by hakeem4(m): 1:43pm
Unripe mango?
I thought it was fruit of the womb sef
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Moving4: 1:44pm
Over fruits?!
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by Polyphony(m): 1:46pm
Mortal Kombat in 4D
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by papparatzzi2013: 1:46pm
FOr blessed are the name checkers, for they shall not be disappointed.
I knew they will be Osus.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by chuksjuve(m): 1:50pm
When are exposed to too much of wrestlemamia Tables, Ladders and chair..TLC
this is usually the outcome...
|Re: Woman Breaks Neighbour’s Jaw With Shovel Over Fruit (photo) by chuksjuve(m): 1:50pm
space booked
OMG: Zobo Drink Was Brought In Instead Of Blood At Hospital? / Fleek News Updates / Are You Ready For A Serious Hooks Up Well Contact Mr Okobi On 08167172339
