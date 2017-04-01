Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) (18141 Views)

Savage

I dun die. send am na ..make them verify ur account for u ..

epic 9 Likes

send his mat no for wat?



diz one is risky o!

lmao!!! if dem born ur papa well, send am

Nice reply

Who knows, he might help him check his results if he sends him the matric number.







I like people with that kind of charisma. Someone like that makes a good Lecturer. 7 Likes 1 Share

GetUmad:

Who knows, he might help him check his results if he sends him the matric number.







prof ezeh is a very nice lecturer oooo...he lectured me phy501

versashee:

Savage this kin thing

Send your Matric no

Second check notice board

( you have been invited to face panel)

Facing pnel is every student's nightmare

this kin thing

Send your Matric no

Second check notice board

( you have been invited to face panel)

Facing pnel is every student's nightmare

You go come by yourself verify if truly,he is the vc when una jam for panel







And if the guy has a schoolmate whose fvck-up he needs to treat......Na to forward that his enemy's Matric number to the VC......and then sit down and watch the unfolding season film

Daddy pretending to be mummy

lol 5 Likes 2 Shares

D vc is jst trying to say..'COME AND SIGN UR DEATH WARRANT'

He may be a sadistic VC so the guy might get rusticated 1 Like

hmmm

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

.

THIS IS SAVAGERY.

So, OP, did you send your matric no?

Yawns.... I don't see d savagery in d comment.

him get right to ask na 1 Like

nnamdiokere45:

For ur extra year abi?

NujiPressy:

Fine geh

OYO &AYOP







IF U SEND IT









ON YOUR OWN AND AT YOUR OWN PERIL.







DRABEEY WAS HERE

nnamdiokere45:

prof ezeh is a very nice lecturer oooo...he lectured me phy501

quantized fellow.which set? I finish from futo too,IPH

I go send am

prof francis Eze

Ghen Ghen

He can send it and noting will happen....in a sane world tho

joshboss:

For ur extra year abi?

are you a quantized fellow too?

This one na donjazzy VC.

This one na donjazzy VC.

If u send d matric Nö u don enta 1 chance be dat