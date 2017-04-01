₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by versashee: 12:24pm
Savage
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Judasjudas(m): 12:26pm
I dun die. send am na ..make them verify ur account for u ..
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:34pm
epic
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by sinaj(f): 12:43pm
send his mat no for wat?
diz one is risky o!
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by naughtyDiana: 12:53pm
lmao!!! if dem born ur papa well, send am
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Cajetanspeaks(m): 1:17pm
Nice reply
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by GetUmad: 3:45pm
Who knows, he might help him check his results if he sends him the matric number.
I like people with that kind of charisma. Someone like that makes a good Lecturer.
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by nnamdiokere45(m): 4:24pm
GetUmad:prof ezeh is a very nice lecturer oooo...he lectured me phy501
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Perfecttouch(m): 4:32pm
versashee:this kin thing
Send your Matric no
Second check notice board
( you have been invited to face panel)
Facing pnel is every student's nightmare
You go come by yourself verify if truly,he is the vc when una jam for panel
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by buygala(m): 4:43pm
And if the guy has a schoolmate whose fvck-up he needs to treat......
Na to forward that his enemy's Matric number to the VC ......and then sit down and watch the unfolding season film
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by nuti(m): 4:44pm
Daddy pretending to be mummy
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 4:44pm
lol
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by destiny322(m): 4:44pm
D vc is jst trying to say..'COME AND SIGN UR DEATH WARRANT'
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by skarz: 4:45pm
He may be a sadistic VC so the guy might get rusticated
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Akinola2543(m): 4:45pm
hmmm
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 4:45pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
.
THIS IS SAVAGERY.
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by NujiPressy(f): 4:45pm
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Abbeyme: 4:46pm
So, OP, did you send your matric no?
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Nma27(f): 4:46pm
Yawns.... I don't see d savagery in d comment.
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by zadok60: 4:46pm
him get right to ask na
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by joshboss(m): 4:47pm
nnamdiokere45:For ur extra year abi?
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by joshboss(m): 4:48pm
NujiPressy:Fine geh
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 4:48pm
OYO &AYOP
IF U SEND IT
ON YOUR OWN AND AT YOUR OWN PERIL.
DRABEEY WAS HERE
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by incredibleace(m): 4:48pm
nnamdiokere45:
quantized fellow.which set? I finish from futo too,IPH
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by jomoh: 4:48pm
I go send am
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by sirvvy: 4:48pm
prof francis Eze
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by amSammie(m): 4:48pm
Ghen Ghen
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by nNEOo(m): 4:49pm
He can send it and noting will happen ....in a sane world tho
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by incredibleace(m): 4:50pm
joshboss:
are you a quantized fellow too?
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by generalbush: 4:50pm
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by Drabrah(m): 4:51pm
This one na donjazzy VC.
If u send d matric Nö u don enta 1 chance be dat
|Re: FUTO VC Gave A Student A Funny Reply On Twitter (Photo) by joshboss(m): 4:51pm
incredibleace:
Gini bu quantized?
