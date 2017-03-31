Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live (4343 Views)

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 1) On 17th April 2016 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) On 29th August 2015 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 0) On 3rd May 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Kick-off Saturday 3pm



Venue Stamford Bridge



Last season Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2



Referee Craig Pawson



This season G19, Y74, R3, 4.05 cards per game



Odds H 3-10 A 13-1 D 5-1



Chelsea

Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Aina, Matic, Aké, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Chalobah, Willian, Musonda



Doubtful Costa (ankle), Courtois (hip), Hazard (calf), Moses (calf)



Injured None



Suspended None



Form DWDWWW



Discipline Y53 R0



Leading scorer Costa 17



Crystal Palace

Subs from Speroni, Mandanda, Kelly, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Fryers, Ledley, Flamini, Lee, Kaikai, Sako, Campbell



Doubtful Campbell (match fitness), Flamini (thigh), McArthur (back)



Injured Van Aanholt (ankle, 10 Apr), J Benteke (knee, May), Wickham (knee, Aug), Souaré (leg, unknown)

Suspended None



Form WLLWWW

Discipline Y62 R0



Unavailable Rémy (terms of loan)

Leading scorer C Benteke 9



Antonio Conte said the build-up to this game had been difficult, with fitness doubts surrounding a quartet of players, but he will be privately confident all four will be available as the leaders seek a 14th consecutive home victory. “This is a game of fundamental importance for us,” he offered, albeit with Manchester City due in west London on Wednesday. Crystal Palace’s issues are just as pressing, even after three successive wins and clean sheets. Their win at Stamford Bridge last season was a first since 1982. Even a point this time round would feel like a triumph. Dominic FifieldKick-off Saturday 3pmVenue Stamford BridgeLast season Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2Referee Craig PawsonThis season G19, Y74, R3, 4.05 cards per gameOdds H 3-10 A 13-1 D 5-1ChelseaSubs from Begovic, Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Aina, Matic, Aké, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Chalobah, Willian, MusondaDoubtful Costa (ankle), Courtois (hip), Hazard (calf), Moses (calf)Injured NoneSuspended NoneForm DWDWWWDiscipline Y53 R0Leading scorer Costa 17Crystal PalaceSubs from Speroni, Mandanda, Kelly, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Fryers, Ledley, Flamini, Lee, Kaikai, Sako, CampbellDoubtful Campbell (match fitness), Flamini (thigh), McArthur (back)Injured Van Aanholt (ankle, 10 Apr), J Benteke (knee, May), Wickham (knee, Aug), Souaré (leg, unknown)Suspended NoneForm WLLWWWDiscipline Y62 R0Unavailable Rémy (terms of loan)Leading scorer C Benteke 9

Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.



I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.



#blue is the colour

we dey win,

see my signature

Cool

eternalcity:

Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.



I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.



#blue is the colour

Chelsea don already lose this one Chelsea don already lose this one

Puncheon go punch some people today with goals

Tuham:





Chelsea don already lose this one I know say even your heart dey beat faster and irregularly as you dey talk. Your mind no dey in agreement with your hands sef.



We are winning this one. I know say even your heart dey beat faster and irregularly as you dey talk. Your mind no dey in agreement with your hands sef.We are winning this one. 1 Like

What about the thread for Man utd and West Brom?

chai! moses still out with a calf injury





One major hurdle to be crossed by Alladyce is to knock Chelsea In the teeth with a sucker punch by winning this match! Unfortunately the Blues have proven themselves to be up against anyone and hardly lose matches.

Crystal Palace campaign to remain in the Premier League will likely suffer a bit of interlude tomorrow as Conte’s juggernauts are tough as steel and will claim maximum points at the Bridge!





http://9jafans.com/2017/03/31/premier-league-preview-week-30-hostilities/ Runaway league leaders and champions in waiting, Chelsea host a resurgent Crystal Palace. Under their new manager, Sam Alladyce, the Eagles have turned it round by clawing their way out of relegation zone into relative safety. With three wins on the bounce, who will bet against an upset at Stamford Bridge tomorrow?One major hurdle to be crossed by Alladyce is to knock Chelsea In the teeth with a sucker punch by winning this match! Unfortunately the Blues have proven themselves to be up against anyone and hardly lose matches.Crystal Palace campaign to remain in the Premier League will likely suffer a bit of interlude tomorrow as Conte’s juggernauts are tough as steel and will claim maximum points at the Bridge!

We need to watch out for Zaha and Townsend. Those guys are pacy and strong.



Puncheon too is not a pushover

Game On!

chai! moses still out with calf injury

RaeMystix:

What about the thread for Man utd and West Brom? you are still asking about Man utd? They are bound to lose Na. Without Jones, smallings, ibrahimovic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba. you are still asking about Man utd? They are bound to lose Na. Without Jones, smallings, ibrahimovic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba.

eternalcity:

Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.



I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.



#blue is the colour

It's our game It's our game 1 Like





Fabregas!









1-0 GoallllllllllllllFabregas!1-0 2 Likes

Chelsea fans will be disappointed today.





1-1

edwife:

Goallllllllllllll



Hazard!









1-0 They've equalized it They've equalized it

Real

person wen no b chelsea fan na fan he be

What's happening?

Kondomatic:

They've equalized it

And Benteke has scored a second goal for them. And Benteke has scored a second goal for them.

Kondomatic:

They've equalized it 1-2 1-2

edwife:

What's happening? 1 Like

just a game without moses and our defence is being exposed See defensive blunder tori olorun!just a game without moses and our defence is being exposed

Choi!



akant believe warris happening now!

NaWaOoo

Heheheh!!!! 1-2

Nice one 1 Like

Where are them haterzzz.