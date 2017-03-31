₦airaland Forum

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by donjazet(m): 12:52pm
Antonio Conte said the build-up to this game had been difficult, with fitness doubts surrounding a quartet of players, but he will be privately confident all four will be available as the leaders seek a 14th consecutive home victory. “This is a game of fundamental importance for us,” he offered, albeit with Manchester City due in west London on Wednesday. Crystal Palace’s issues are just as pressing, even after three successive wins and clean sheets. Their win at Stamford Bridge last season was a first since 1982. Even a point this time round would feel like a triumph. Dominic Fifield

Kick-off Saturday 3pm

Venue Stamford Bridge

Last season Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G19, Y74, R3, 4.05 cards per game

Odds H 3-10 A 13-1 D 5-1

Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Aina, Matic, Aké, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Chalobah, Willian, Musonda

Doubtful Costa (ankle), Courtois (hip), Hazard (calf), Moses (calf)

Injured None

Suspended None

Form DWDWWW

Discipline Y53 R0

Leading scorer Costa 17

Crystal Palace
Subs from Speroni, Mandanda, Kelly, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Fryers, Ledley, Flamini, Lee, Kaikai, Sako, Campbell

Doubtful Campbell (match fitness), Flamini (thigh), McArthur (back)

Injured Van Aanholt (ankle, 10 Apr), J Benteke (knee, May), Wickham (knee, Aug), Souaré (leg, unknown)
Suspended None

Form WLLWWW
Discipline Y62 R0

Unavailable Rémy (terms of loan)
Leading scorer C Benteke 9

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 1:17pm
Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.

I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.

#blue is the colour
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by winkmart: 2:54pm
we dey win,
see my signature
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Phiniter(m): 2:56pm
Cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Tuham(m): 2:57pm
eternalcity:
Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.

I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.

#blue is the colour

Chelsea don already lose this one
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Victornezzar(m): 2:59pm
Puncheon go punch some people today with goals
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:00pm
Tuham:


Chelsea don already lose this one
I know say even your heart dey beat faster and irregularly as you dey talk. Your mind no dey in agreement with your hands sef. grin

We are winning this one.

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by RaeMystix(f): 3:01pm
What about the thread for Man utd and West Brom?
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by rasazee(m): 3:01pm
chai! moses still out with a calf injury
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by sshalom(m): 3:01pm
Runaway league leaders and champions in waiting, Chelsea host a resurgent Crystal Palace. Under their new manager, Sam Alladyce, the Eagles have turned it round by clawing their way out of relegation zone into relative safety. With three wins on the bounce, who will bet against an upset at Stamford Bridge tomorrow?

One major hurdle to be crossed by Alladyce is to knock Chelsea In the teeth with a sucker punch by winning this match! Unfortunately the Blues have proven themselves to be up against anyone and hardly lose matches.
Crystal Palace campaign to remain in the Premier League will likely suffer a bit of interlude tomorrow as Conte’s juggernauts are tough as steel and will claim maximum points at the Bridge!


http://9jafans.com/2017/03/31/premier-league-preview-week-30-hostilities/
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:01pm
We need to watch out for Zaha and Townsend. Those guys are pacy and strong.

Puncheon too is not a pushover
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:02pm
Game On!
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by rasazee(m): 3:02pm
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:03pm
RaeMystix:
What about the thread for Man utd and West Brom?
you are still asking about Man utd? They are bound to lose Na. Without Jones, smallings, ibrahimovic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba.
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:04pm
eternalcity:
Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.

I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.

#blue is the colour

It's our game

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:05pm
Goallllllllllllll

Fabregas!




1-0

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by EmmaOgbu(m): 3:07pm
Chelsea fans will be disappointed today.
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:09pm
1-1

angry angry
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:09pm
edwife:
Goallllllllllllll

Hazard!




1-0
They've equalized it cry
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by TeleboiZ005(m): 3:10pm
Real
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by oshe11(m): 3:11pm
person wen no b chelsea fan na fan he be
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:11pm
What's happening? sad
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:12pm
Kondomatic:
They've equalized it cry

And Benteke has scored a second goal for them.
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by vampire2020: 3:12pm
Kondomatic:
They've equalized it cry
1-2 cheesy
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:12pm
edwife:
What's happening? sad

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by dacovajnr: 3:12pm
See defensive blunder tori olorun! embarassed just a game without moses and our defence is being exposed embarassed
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by TeleboiZ005(m): 3:13pm
Choi!

akant believe warris happening now!
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by neighy(m): 3:13pm
NaWaOoo
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Bossontop(m): 3:14pm
Heheheh!!!! 1-2
Nice one

Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by goonsmi: 3:15pm
Where are them haterzzz.
Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Ifeanyi4491(m): 3:15pm
1:2

