Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by donjazet(m): 12:52pm
Antonio Conte said the build-up to this game had been difficult, with fitness doubts surrounding a quartet of players, but he will be privately confident all four will be available as the leaders seek a 14th consecutive home victory. “This is a game of fundamental importance for us,” he offered, albeit with Manchester City due in west London on Wednesday. Crystal Palace’s issues are just as pressing, even after three successive wins and clean sheets. Their win at Stamford Bridge last season was a first since 1982. Even a point this time round would feel like a triumph. Dominic Fifield
Kick-off Saturday 3pm
Venue Stamford Bridge
Last season Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G19, Y74, R3, 4.05 cards per game
Odds H 3-10 A 13-1 D 5-1
Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Aina, Matic, Aké, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Chalobah, Willian, Musonda
Doubtful Costa (ankle), Courtois (hip), Hazard (calf), Moses (calf)
Injured None
Suspended None
Form DWDWWW
Discipline Y53 R0
Leading scorer Costa 17
Crystal Palace
Subs from Speroni, Mandanda, Kelly, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Fryers, Ledley, Flamini, Lee, Kaikai, Sako, Campbell
Doubtful Campbell (match fitness), Flamini (thigh), McArthur (back)
Injured Van Aanholt (ankle, 10 Apr), J Benteke (knee, May), Wickham (knee, Aug), Souaré (leg, unknown)
Suspended None
Form WLLWWW
Discipline Y62 R0
Unavailable Rémy (terms of loan)
Leading scorer C Benteke 9
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 1:17pm
Crystal palace are known to be spoilers. But we should be able to handle this one.
I just hope Hazard is fit enough for this because Belgium struggled last week in his absence.
#blue is the colour
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by winkmart: 2:54pm
we dey win,
see my signature
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Phiniter(m): 2:56pm
Cool
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Tuham(m): 2:57pm
eternalcity:
Chelsea don already lose this one
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Victornezzar(m): 2:59pm
Puncheon go punch some people today with goals
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:00pm
Tuham:I know say even your heart dey beat faster and irregularly as you dey talk. Your mind no dey in agreement with your hands sef.
We are winning this one.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by RaeMystix(f): 3:01pm
What about the thread for Man utd and West Brom?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by rasazee(m): 3:01pm
chai! moses still out with a calf injury
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by sshalom(m): 3:01pm
Runaway league leaders and champions in waiting, Chelsea host a resurgent Crystal Palace. Under their new manager, Sam Alladyce, the Eagles have turned it round by clawing their way out of relegation zone into relative safety. With three wins on the bounce, who will bet against an upset at Stamford Bridge tomorrow?
One major hurdle to be crossed by Alladyce is to knock Chelsea In the teeth with a sucker punch by winning this match! Unfortunately the Blues have proven themselves to be up against anyone and hardly lose matches.
Crystal Palace campaign to remain in the Premier League will likely suffer a bit of interlude tomorrow as Conte’s juggernauts are tough as steel and will claim maximum points at the Bridge!
http://9jafans.com/2017/03/31/premier-league-preview-week-30-hostilities/
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:01pm
We need to watch out for Zaha and Townsend. Those guys are pacy and strong.
Puncheon too is not a pushover
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:02pm
Game On!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by rasazee(m): 3:02pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by eternalcity(m): 3:03pm
RaeMystix:you are still asking about Man utd? They are bound to lose Na. Without Jones, smallings, ibrahimovic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:04pm
eternalcity:
It's our game
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:05pm
Goallllllllllllll
Fabregas!
1-0
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by EmmaOgbu(m): 3:07pm
Chelsea fans will be disappointed today.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:09pm
1-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:09pm
edwife:They've equalized it
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by TeleboiZ005(m): 3:10pm
Real
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by oshe11(m): 3:11pm
person wen no b chelsea fan na fan he be
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:11pm
What's happening?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by edwife(f): 3:12pm
Kondomatic:
And Benteke has scored a second goal for them.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by vampire2020: 3:12pm
Kondomatic:1-2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Kondomatic(m): 3:12pm
edwife:
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by dacovajnr: 3:12pm
See defensive blunder tori olorun! just a game without moses and our defence is being exposed
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by TeleboiZ005(m): 3:13pm
Choi!
akant believe warris happening now!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by neighy(m): 3:13pm
NaWaOoo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Bossontop(m): 3:14pm
Heheheh!!!! 1-2
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by goonsmi: 3:15pm
Where are them haterzzz.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) - Live by Ifeanyi4491(m): 3:15pm
1:2
