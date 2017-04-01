Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live (997 Views)

Manchester united take on West Bromwich Albion in their be to push for a champions league place.

man utd refusal to sign enough defenders could ultimately determine their position at the end of the season, playing ashley young as a wing back could backfire, especially against our today opponent,

GGMU

Up Man U!

So far, so good

Man U needs more defender

Chelsea 1 -2 cry

aieromon:

Why your thread is dry like this? Just like your game? Why your thread is dry like this? Just like your game?

Any link for live streaming please?

At the end Manu 1 - Westbrom 2 At the end Manu 1 - Westbrom 2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10uD7FcQY1s 1 Like

Am a chelsea fan but, I want a team that will rep. Us well in Europe. Unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.. so an tipping Man U to come out strong

Liverpool? Team you couldn't beat. [quote author=chamillitary64 post=55164464]Am a chelsea fan but, I want a team that will rep. Us well in Europe. Unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.. so an tipping Man U to come out strong[/quotLiverpool? Team you couldn't beat.

Hehehe Time dey, at least we are playing soccer, what about y'all? Hehehe Time dey, at least we are playing soccer, what about y'all?

Time wey dey for you full ground for us Time wey dey for you full ground for us

United to lose dis one

cmon, manchester united. love you guys.

What a boring game

chamillitary64:

Am a chelsea fan but, I want a team that will rep. Us well in Europe. Unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.. so an tipping Man U to come out strong just say ur a man u fan ah..shey u dey fear backlash? just say ur a man u fan ah..shey u dey fear backlash?

Following



MODS una doh o... Na half time una dey push our thread for front page...MODS una doh o...

Half time



MUN 0-0 WBA

Man utd wants d devil to use them today

Very boring match

hello . . hello . .

MoneyDude:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10uD7FcQY1s Guy abeg I no understand that kind cooking style. Na kolomental him be? Guy abeg I no understand that kind cooking style. Na kolomental him be?

Just one goal manutd n d match wud end



Thanks

How come no much comments on this thread? Or abi Man U fans no get data? Or have you people decamp to Eyimba UTD? I'm confuse. Anyway, lemme leave this thread

I hope I don't get to say "I miss Pogba"

We go win by force