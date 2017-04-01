₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by donjazet(m): 2:59pm
Manchester united take on West Bromwich Albion in their be to push for a champions league place.
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by SUPERPACK: 3:24pm
man utd refusal to sign enough defenders could ultimately determine their position at the end of the season, playing ashley young as a wing back could backfire, especially against our today opponent,
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Drabrah(m): 3:25pm
Up Man U!
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:27pm
So far, so good
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by veekid(m): 3:28pm
Man U needs more defender
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by hakeem4(m): 3:29pm
Chelsea 1 -2 cry
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:29pm
aieromon:
Why your thread is dry like this? Just like your game?
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by kstan(m): 3:30pm
Any link for live streaming please?
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Nairalodge(m): 3:30pm
At the end Manu 1 - Westbrom 2
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by MoneyDude: 3:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by chamillitary64(m): 3:31pm
Am a chelsea fan but, I want a team that will rep. Us well in Europe. Unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.. so an tipping Man U to come out strong
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:34pm
edwife:
Go deal with Zaha and Benteke. Leave my dry thread
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by tobey55(m): 3:36pm
[quote author=chamillitary64 post=55164464]Am a chelsea fan but, I want a team that will rep. Us well in Europe. Unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.. so an tipping Man U to come out strong [/quot
Liverpool? Team you couldn't beat.
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:36pm
aieromon:
Hehehe Time dey, at least we are playing soccer, what about y'all?
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:38pm
edwife:
Time wey dey for you full ground for us
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Sammypedro18(m): 3:43pm
United to lose dis one
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Amarabae(f): 3:43pm
cmon, manchester united. love you guys.
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 3:44pm
What a boring game
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Oreoo(m): 3:45pm
chamillitary64:just say ur a man u fan ah..shey u dey fear backlash?
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by RaeMystix(f): 3:46pm
Following
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by potbelly(m): 3:46pm
Na half time una dey push our thread for front page...
MODS una doh o...
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:53pm
Half time
MUN 0-0 WBA
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Nma27(f): 3:53pm
Man utd wants d devil to use them today
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Chukwu94: 3:55pm
Very boring match
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:56pm
aieromon:
hello . .
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by smartty68(m): 4:02pm
MoneyDude:Guy abeg I no understand that kind cooking style. Na kolomental him be?
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 4:08pm
Just one goal manutd n d match wud end
Thanks
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by smartty68(m): 4:13pm
How come no much comments on this thread? Or abi Man U fans no get data? Or have you people decamp to Eyimba UTD? I'm confuse. Anyway, lemme leave this thread
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by SirElaw(m): 4:13pm
I hope I don't get to say "I miss Pogba"
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 4:16pm
We go win by force
|Re: Manchester United Vs West Bromwich (0 - 0) - Live by Britain4(m): 4:16pm
I feel for man u
