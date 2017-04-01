₦airaland Forum

Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos)

Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by zoba88: 3:42pm
Billionaire & business woman Folorunso Alakija yesterday gave a keynote address titled "Africa: The Renaissance of a New Continent via Collaborative Efforts of Member States" at the opening of African Development Conference 2017 held at Harvard University.She said...

"Why am I so positive about Africa's transformation? I believe in my heart that we can make this change. Let the collaborations begin!"


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/billionaire-business-woman-folorunso.html?m=1

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/billionaire-business-woman-folorunso.html?m=1

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by youngest85(m): 3:43pm
Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
Omoluabi Always leading the path

Am Glad am Omoluabi

Am Glad Am A Nigerian

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
You know the truth You deserves Another one

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by youngest85(m): 3:50pm
Biko what did I did?

Oh sorry, what did I done

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 3:51pm
If Dino Melaye was an audience he would say he bagged another degree.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 3:52pm
okay. cool style from her.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:53pm
Money speaking lipsrsealed


Lord, please engrace me richly.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 3:53pm
I like her legs cool is that her natural legs or is she wearing a pantyhose?

Please keep believing in Africa and in Nigeria. The Transformation that we all seek is can be achieved if we keep working towards it.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 6:54pm
cool

MEANWHILE


Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 6:55pm
Babangida money smh

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:55pm
Yeah!!!

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:55pm
How exactly will this lecture help the lives of helpless Nigerian youth on the streets

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 6:55pm
Hmmm

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:55pm
Richest black woman in the world.
Thank you for making us proud. cool

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by merits(m): 6:55pm
Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:55pm
TimeManager:
Ipob slaves could be tempted to jump in the Lagoon seeing this. If it was iweala on the podium, the generation of peasants would have drenched this thread with loads of ejaculation as though it changes their slavish status in modern Nigeria.

Truth is mine!
L.A.M.E!

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by datopaper(m): 6:56pm
Africa, my Africa - the woman is the pride of Africa women.

Keep on.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:56pm
Is Deno there?

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by point5: 6:56pm
So how e take concern me

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Adelawysb: 6:56pm
So proud of her

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Newbiee: 6:57pm
Hmmmm! Dino come see another certificate.
Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:57pm
So Dino wasn't invited to attend the event? Na wa o wey them for invite am so that after the seminar them go issue am another seminar certificate make him for claim say him graduate for Havard University again

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 6:58pm
Nnah see hot legs at sixty something

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 6:59pm
Oh lord help me
Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:59pm
Mèhn.....
I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe


I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.togrin
Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 7:00pm
Richest woman in Africa yet she's not loud,dresses decently and serves her God quietly..God bless ur humbleness ma.

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by admax(m): 7:00pm
We like to pose with good institutions, products or things other built but can't pose with ours because it's nothing to write home about.

Buhari enjoyed the best medical facilities in London, you would have expected him to increase allocations to the comatose health sector in Nigeria but no, he went comatose too.

We run to Harvard, Cambridge and other best university in the world to acquire certification but not education.

What's wrong with we Nigerians sef?

Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by arsenal33: 7:00pm
Was dino melaiye there?

