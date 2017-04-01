₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by zoba88: 3:42pm
Billionaire & business woman Folorunso Alakija yesterday gave a keynote address titled "Africa: The Renaissance of a New Continent via Collaborative Efforts of Member States" at the opening of African Development Conference 2017 held at Harvard University.She said...
"Why am I so positive about Africa's transformation? I believe in my heart that we can make this change. Let the collaborations begin!"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/billionaire-business-woman-folorunso.html?m=1
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by zoba88: 3:42pm
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by zoba88: 3:42pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by youngest85(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
Omoluabi Always leading the path
Am Glad am Omoluabi
Am Glad Am A Nigerian
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
youngest85:
You know the truth You deserves Another one
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by youngest85(m): 3:50pm
sarrki:
Biko what did I did?
Oh sorry, what did I done
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 3:51pm
If Dino Melaye was an audience he would say he bagged another degree.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 3:52pm
okay. cool style from her.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:53pm
Money speaking
Lord, please engrace me richly.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 3:53pm
I like her legs is that her natural legs or is she wearing a pantyhose?
Please keep believing in Africa and in Nigeria. The Transformation that we all seek is can be achieved if we keep working towards it.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 6:54pm
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 6:55pm
Babangida money smh
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:55pm
Yeah!!!
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:55pm
How exactly will this lecture help the lives of helpless Nigerian youth on the streets
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 6:55pm
Hmmm
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:55pm
Richest black woman in the world.
Thank you for making us proud.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by merits(m): 6:55pm
. .
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:55pm
TimeManager:L.A.M.E!
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by datopaper(m): 6:56pm
Africa, my Africa - the woman is the pride of Africa women.
Keep on.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:56pm
Is Deno there?
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by point5: 6:56pm
So how e take concern me
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Adelawysb: 6:56pm
So proud of her
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Newbiee: 6:57pm
Hmmmm! Dino come see another certificate.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:57pm
So Dino wasn't invited to attend the event? Na wa o wey them for invite am so that after the seminar them go issue am another seminar certificate make him for claim say him graduate for Havard University again
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 6:58pm
Nnah see hot legs at sixty something
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 6:59pm
Oh lord help me
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:59pm
Mèhn.....
I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe
I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.to
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 7:00pm
Richest woman in Africa yet she's not loud,dresses decently and serves her God quietly..God bless ur humbleness ma.
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by admax(m): 7:00pm
We like to pose with good institutions, products or things other built but can't pose with ours because it's nothing to write home about.
Buhari enjoyed the best medical facilities in London, you would have expected him to increase allocations to the comatose health sector in Nigeria but no, he went comatose too.
We run to Harvard, Cambridge and other best university in the world to acquire certification but not education.
What's wrong with we Nigerians sef?
|Re: Folorunso Alakija Speaks At Harvard University (Photos) by arsenal33: 7:00pm
Was dino melaiye there?
