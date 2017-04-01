



As shared by Deniz ...



Time to get real.

Someone would wonder what kind of a thing is this, it's simple, this is a makeup done by two sisters, graduates of Unizik, I met them on my radio tour and I said to them you both will go places, and they said to me we don't want to be idle and we love what we do, trust me that is the most important thing In life.

Share these pictures until they are recognized.

Can I get some likes for them. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/01/two-sisters-from-unizik-do-crazy-make-ups-so-as-to-have-a-career/ As shared by Deniz ... 29 Likes 4 Shares