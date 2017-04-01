₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 5:08pm
Time to get real.
Someone would wonder what kind of a thing is this, it's simple, this is a makeup done by two sisters, graduates of Unizik, I met them on my radio tour and I said to them you both will go places, and they said to me we don't want to be idle and we love what we do, trust me that is the most important thing In life.
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by INTROVERT(f): 5:11pm
Exceptional work
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by IamJix: 5:16pm
irritating as 4ck.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Oblitz(m): 5:17pm
nice work
3 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Martinez19(m): 5:30pm
These girls should be taken to nollywood ASAP especially the yoruba movie industry whose best graphic is the native doctor's shrine.
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by umarshehu58: 5:31pm
They gonna make it for sure.
well maybe.
2 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:44pm
Scary!!!
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 6:18pm
See Talent.
Please add graphic warning. They look so real.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by generalbush: 7:21pm
Commot this thing na Op!!
What is all this?
2 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by adeadeyera(m): 7:21pm
Hell of a makeup.
Crazy indeed
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Afam4eva(m): 7:21pm
This is definitely Hollywood standard.
Here's more
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by kenbee(m): 7:22pm
Cool concept
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by segebase(m): 7:23pm
this one pass horror
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by oseka101(m): 7:23pm
Nollywood will not see this now o... Brilliant work!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Ayoswit(f): 7:23pm
Great concept
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by hakeem4(m): 7:23pm
Ok
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by MrTypist: 7:24pm
They should contact amc for a role in the production of the walking dead series.
1 Like
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by ednut1(m): 7:24pm
Why are we so much obsessed with the word graduate in these parts self
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Psyrus(m): 7:24pm
Crazy
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by ajalawole(m): 7:24pm
jez.......... Am not eating this food again
3 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by ReaLFuckingOG: 7:24pm
Op shoulda added graphic warning indeed
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by LaDivva(f): 7:24pm
OMG!!!
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by IMASTEX: 7:24pm
Nice one. This is really creative of them.
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by absoluteSuccess: 7:25pm
Ehyah.
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 7:25pm
Damn! sh*t looks so REAL!!!
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:25pm
#funfact: In Nigeria everyone knows someone who is a makeup-artist..
2 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by ajalawole(m): 7:26pm
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by Aderola15(f): 7:26pm
Op
*Runs outta thread to vomit*
2 Likes
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by nigconnect(m): 7:26pm
..kini gbogbo radarada yi Op? Haha really scary but kodus to the artist
|Re: Sisters who are graduates from Unizik do crazy make-ups for a career (Pics) by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
Mèhn.....
I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe
I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.to
1 Like
