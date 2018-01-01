Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) (21012 Views)

According to reports, the lovely ladies are set to leave for abroad in a bid to further their studies.



Source;



A proud Nigerian family is being celebrated for producing two female pilots, 23-year-old Efe and 21-year-old Precious. According to reports, the ladies who are from Delta state and based in Abuja - were hosted by a Kogi State government official who recognized and honored them in government House some months ago.

My kids too will be sucessful IJN Amen 56 Likes 5 Shares

These to me are the real slay queens 45 Likes 3 Shares

they get family back up, I have been hustling (living alone) since am 14years old. I thank God now because am now a CEO in my early 20s 107 Likes 2 Shares

Beauty’s with Brains . 1 Like

Make I Go Get One Of Dem As Babymama 1 Like 3 Shares

I just finished reading the ten commandents.Not even one said men should give Women money.My brother are you sure we are not committing sin 50 Likes 3 Shares

Brights

aahhbeg this pilot of a tin, them dey learn am for primary school?

just asking for a friend....

two female pilots, 23-year-old Efe and 21-year-old Precious

Both delta state girls. Isoko/uhrobo by tribe and very beautiful.



God bless delta state people



God bless nigerdelta people Both delta state girls. Isoko/uhrobo by tribe and very beautiful.God bless delta state peopleGod bless nigerdelta people 8 Likes 3 Shares

adetoroamos:

they get family back up, I have been hustling (living alone) since am 14years old. I thank God now because am now a CEO in my early 20s

Who knows you?



CEO of nairaland thread Who knows you?CEO of nairaland thread 14 Likes 1 Share

Power of money and family support 1 Like 1 Share

Nice career with little prospects in 9ja except u hv madt connects!

23 and 21?



hmm, why am i doubting that age. 8 Likes 1 Share

Money is good 1 Like

Fine babe's you no fit see dis kain beauty afonja land I spit on their heads nonsense things mtcheeew

YOUNGELDER1:

Beauty’s with Brains .

God really bless both of them. God really bless both of them. 1 Like

how much is aviation school fee.... see them and kogi former governor wada and presently with kogi deputy governor achuba abi na government sponsor these warri chic's?

This is the real definition of SLAY QUEENS 4 Likes

gunuvi:

My kids too will be sucessful IJN Amen

AMEN, & Mine too! AMEN, & Mine too! 3 Likes 2 Shares

ok





Pretty girls... Makin parent proud



Slay Queens with Brain Pretty girls... Makin parent proudSlay Queens with Brain 1 Like 1 Share





This is lovely

GODS doing.

I've found my wife ooo....

The elder sister. Please op I need her contact asap

adetoroamos:

they get family back up, I have been hustling (living alone) since am 14years old. I thank God now because am now a CEO in my early 20s You are the real MVP You are the real MVP 1 Like

1 Share

veli1:

Make I Go Get One Of Dem As Babymama Receive brain in Jesus name Receive brain in Jesus name