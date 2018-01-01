₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:55pm On Feb 15
A proud Nigerian family is being celebrated for producing two female pilots, 23-year-old Efe and 21-year-old Precious. According to reports, the ladies who are from Delta state and based in Abuja - were hosted by a Kogi State government official who recognized and honored them in government House some months ago.
According to reports, the lovely ladies are set to leave for abroad in a bid to further their studies.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/efe-and-precious-female-pilots-from-delta-state.html
Credit; FC Mbabie
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by gunuvi(m): 9:03pm On Feb 15
My kids too will be sucessful IJN Amen
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by niggi4life(m): 9:05pm On Feb 15
These to me are the real slay queens
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 9:13pm On Feb 15
they get family back up, I have been hustling (living alone) since am 14years old. I thank God now because am now a CEO in my early 20s
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 9:13pm On Feb 15
Beauty’s with Brains .
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by veli1(m): 9:18pm On Feb 15
Make I Go Get One Of Dem As Babymama
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by princepeter566: 9:19pm On Feb 15
I just finished reading the ten commandents.Not even one said men should give Women money.My brother are you sure we are not committing sin
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Brymo: 9:19pm On Feb 15
Brights
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by obynocute(m): 9:41pm On Feb 15
aahhbeg this pilot of a tin, them dey learn am for primary school?
just asking for a friend....
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 10:27pm On Feb 15
two female pilots, 23-year-old Efe and 21-year-old Precious
Both delta state girls. Isoko/uhrobo by tribe and very beautiful.
God bless delta state people
God bless nigerdelta people
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 10:28pm On Feb 15
adetoroamos:
Who knows you?
CEO of nairaland thread
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:28pm On Feb 15
Power of money and family support
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:28pm On Feb 15
Nice career with little prospects in 9ja except u hv madt connects!
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by mikebrown92: 10:29pm On Feb 15
23 and 21?
hmm, why am i doubting that age.
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 10:29pm On Feb 15
Money is good
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:30pm On Feb 15
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Lothario(m): 10:30pm On Feb 15
Fine babe's you no fit see dis kain beauty afonja land I spit on their heads nonsense things mtcheeew
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 10:30pm On Feb 15
YOUNGELDER1:God really bless both of them.
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by utenwuson: 10:31pm On Feb 15
how much is aviation school fee.... see them and kogi former governor wada and presently with kogi deputy governor achuba abi na government sponsor these warri chic's?
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by livinus009(m): 10:32pm On Feb 15
This is the real definition of SLAY QUEENS
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 10:32pm On Feb 15
gunuvi:
AMEN, & Mine too!
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:32pm On Feb 15
ok
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 10:32pm On Feb 15
Pretty girls... Makin parent proud
Slay Queens with Brain
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by MissOpe(f): 10:33pm On Feb 15
God bless dem....
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:34pm On Feb 15
This is lovely
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by segunblessing12: 10:34pm On Feb 15
GODS doing.
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Iceman2017(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
I've found my wife ooo....
The elder sister. Please op I need her contact asap
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 10:39pm On Feb 15
adetoroamos:You are the real MVP
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Mezzah: 10:39pm On Feb 15
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:39pm On Feb 15
veli1:Receive brain in Jesus name
|Re: Two Nigerian Sisters Who Are Pilots (Photos) by Schoolingtips: 10:40pm On Feb 15
A proud Nigerian family is being celebrated for producing two female pilots
Wow
