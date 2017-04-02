₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by jiggaz(m): 6:17pm On Apr 01
1 Thessalonians 4:16
For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first.
All over the world, Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Occurring usually in the month of September, this feast is celebrated with the blowing of trumpets—the shofar or ram’s horn. That is why it is also called the Feast of Trumpets.
The Jews observe seven feasts: The Passover, Unleavened Bread, Firstfruits, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement and Tabernacles. The first four have been fulfilled literally by Jesus. He was the Passover Lamb (1 Corinthians 5:7), the bread of life (John 6:35) and the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. (1 Corinthians 15:20) And when Pentecost had fully come after His ascension, He sent us the Holy Spirit. (Acts 2:1–4)
So the next feast that we are waiting for Jesus to fulfill literally is the Feast of Trumpets. Why is this feast significant to us? Because when Jesus fulfills it, it means that we are going up to meet Him in the clouds!
I am talking about the rapture of the church. When the trumpet sounds, “in the twinkling of an eye”, we who are alive will be changed. We will put on new bodies that will be like Jesus’! Those who are dead in Christ will rise and also receive new bodies. They will go up first followed by us who are alive, and we will all meet the Lord in the air. (1 Corinthians 15:51–55)
This means that there is a possibility that you might not see death! The Bible says, “Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air.” (1 Thessalonians 4:17) It is one thing to happen to be alive, but quite another to remain alive.
I believe that there is a generation of Christians who know the resurrection power of the Lord. They know how to walk in their inheritance and put off sickness and death until the coming of the Lord. My friend, may you be counted as one of them as you take the Lord Jesus and His finished work as your victory over sickness and death!
Thought For The Day
When the trumpet sounds, we who are alive will put on new bodies like Jesus'!
http://www.josephprince.org/daily-grace/grace-inspirations/single/a-brand-new-body-at-the-blast-of-a-trumpet/
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Tazdroid(m): 7:55am
Thought provoking
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by tetula123(m): 7:55am
this man on top of me u fall ur hand big time.. u hear me u fall ur hand
2 Likes
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Japhet04(m): 7:55am
Fables
2 Likes
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by emmayayodeji(m): 7:56am
You go wait taya
Trumpet ko donald trump ni
4 Likes
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by generaluthman: 7:56am
Okay
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by marvwhite: 7:58am
a
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Tazdroid(m): 7:58am
emmayayodeji:I think the op may be referring to the end of time or don't you believe in that occurrence?
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by MrHighSea: 7:59am
Didn't read dt. Hustling for FP. If e pain u, I'm in my house, come n beat me.
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by emmayayodeji(m): 7:59am
Tazdroid:
Whatever he is refering to
He gl still wait taya
End thyme ko
End curry ni
3 Likes
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Ayoswit(f): 7:59am
Ok
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by emmayayodeji(m): 8:00am
Tazdroid:No i dont
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Immorttal: 8:00am
lmao. which trumpet keep deluding unaselfs. outgrow religion,it is for kids.
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by nairalandfreak: 8:00am
The trumpet sounds everyday
... When you die your trumpet is up
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by rattlesnake(m): 8:01am
tetula123:I will so?
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by teemanbastos(m): 8:01am
Hmmm
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by SalamRushdie: 8:02am
Another human fantasy that has found is way into the message of God ..what do you need a new body or any body for in heaven
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Immorttal: 8:02am
Tazdroid:a confirm sheeple spotted
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by BrightAhiah: 8:03am
I dnt hv anything to say buh jst one question to ask
Pls, hw does one make it to FTC?
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by AndFlexy: 8:04am
Hey...
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Ppresh2017(f): 8:06am
See my signature , if you need genuine extra source of income to sustain you before the trumpet sound.
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by felixomor: 8:07am
Japhet04:
Nobody ask u.
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by lonelydora(m): 8:08am
Please non-christians should not comment.
|Re: A Brand New Body At The Blast Of A Trumpet - Joseph Prince by Tazdroid(m): 8:10am
Immorttal:u r more confused than this animal
