₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,604 members, 3,454,308 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 02:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication (216 Views)
Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) / Rachael Bakam: John Fashanu Loves Me More Than My Ex-Husband / Divorce Saga Gets Messier As Abigail Igwe Takes John Fashanu To The Cleaners (1) (2) (3) (4)
|John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by AlexReports(m): 12:36am
Nigeria's famous sports ambassador and anchor of Africa's fast rising Cable network - ARISE TV, John Fashanu earlier today received the publisher of ATTENTION Magazine at his gigantic apartment. Fashanu whose story on his recent doctorate honours was featured on the blue impression edition, congratulated the Alex Nwankwo for the quality and rich content publication.
Speaking to the editorial crew that visited, John Fashanu said he was not only impressed with the reach and visibility of the publication but will ensure he gets the Magazine reviewed on air during one of his programmes in the coming day. ARISE TV is seen as Africa and Black telecast like CNN which is showing on international cables as well as DSTV.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/must-see-john-fashanu-poses-with.html?m=0
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by AlexReports(m): 12:41am
IG: @alexreports
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by simijimi: 12:53am
nice development
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by damilolammm(m): 2:30pm
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by CriticMaestro: 2:30pm
s;kk;g
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by joshboss(m): 2:30pm
2nd to comment
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by Vickiweezy(m): 2:30pm
joshboss:
Wetin you smoke. April fool never pass
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by joshboss(m): 2:30pm
Whr all dis pple cm from?
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by Makavelli099(m): 2:31pm
h
|Re: John Fashanu Poses With ATTENTION Magazine, Commends Publication by Olasco93: 2:31pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Ghana Or Cameroun Is The African Country Anointed To Win The World Cup / FIFA Warns Nigeria Again / Sport Forum
Viewing this topic: Classyzi(f), sweetbby, damilolammm(m), jossiesnow15, claremont(m), dack7(m), Darlx(m), headboiy, yinparc, micronut(m), ehimadominic, bosunayoola, Makavelli099(m), jazinogold(m), ak27pumpin, CriticMaestro, Bleon99, Olasco93, cashberry(m), Vickiweezy(m), Khenfshore and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15