http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/must-see-john-fashanu-poses-with.html?m=0 Nigeria's famous sports ambassador and anchor of Africa's fast rising Cable network - ARISE TV, John Fashanu earlier today received the publisher of ATTENTION Magazine at his gigantic apartment. Fashanu whose story on his recent doctorate honours was featured on the blue impression edition, congratulated the Alex Nwankwo for the quality and rich content publication.Speaking to the editorial crew that visited, John Fashanu ‎said he was not only impressed with the reach and visibility of the publication but will ensure he gets the Magazine reviewed on air during one of his programmes in the coming day. ARISE TV is seen as Africa and Black telecast like CNN which is showing on international cables as well as DSTV.