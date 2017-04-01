₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by dailyguide(m): 7:38am
Seriously I can't say it is funny but on a side it is. In my little study or observation, I have seen people skip church services for different reasons which are mostly not genuine.
Most of us are guilty of some of these excuses and repentance form this act will help us.
Below I will be pointing out 7 common and unworthy excuses people give for skipping church services.
1. Films Watching
2. No offering to pay
3. Cloth unironed
4. Their favorite pastor will not be preaching
5. Opportunity to rest
6, No water to bathe
7. Unable to locate Bible
There are more to this but no matter what, let nothing stop you from going to the presence of God on a sunday.
It is one day you have to appreciate your maker for the previous week and to commit the coming one in to his hands.
Happy sunday.
http://www.dailyguide.com.ng/2017/04/7-excuses-people-give-for-skipping.html?m=1
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 7:41am
I was charging my phone. It didn't get full. Can't worship God with half-charge.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by hopefulLandlord: 7:42am
My excuse
Yahweh does not exist, if he does he's definitely not as described in the Bible
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Epositive(m): 7:45am
i'm having fever (na lie o)
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by BrightEye(m): 7:46am
lol... seriously I wish I had an excuse for not going to church, but taaaaa, I have none. No church, no mosque, nothing...
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by edlion57(m): 7:46am
C
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by baylord101(m): 7:46am
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by tetula123(m): 7:46am
OP u missed one... in a bid to get FTC in Nairaland...psychos full here.. look properly na them comment for ur thread
Am exempted though.. lol
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by candidbabe(f): 7:46am
Flimsy excuses for not wanting to serve GOD
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by DeBlessedOne(m): 7:46am
Shhhhh!! I'm in church, dnt disturb!
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by dailyguide(m): 7:46am
hopefulLandlord:
Prove he does not exist.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Lanceslot(m): 7:46am
^^^ See dem.. Deputy Jesus.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by olrotimi(m): 7:47am
Yes I'm skipping church today and Number 5 is as close to it as I can give (not an excuse, a reason).
A brother needs some rest, as I'd still have to work today, after working yesterday, and work tomorrow and all through the week.
Pray for us who can't make it to church.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by ndiko: 7:47am
3 & 5 mostly.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Freethought(m): 7:47am
Well, I don't go to church at all cos I believe most of the people in church if not all are hypocrites.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by KennyMiles(m): 7:48am
None of the above is an excuse,if u wanna worship God you will..chikina
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by rudestmcblaze(m): 7:48am
DeBlessedOne:are u sh*tting me?
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by sakalisis(m): 7:49am
Okay
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by peacettw(f): 7:49am
Add to that lack of stable electricity....cooking and storing of cooked food will be so much easier and fun with it.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by kevoh(m): 7:49am
Opportunity to rest is a good excuse! When you jam physically exerting installations at site for two straight weeks, body go tell you !
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Freethought(m): 7:49am
candidbabe:
Don't be a primitive xtian my dear. Going 2 church every sunday doesn't mean yu serve God
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Betsee: 7:49am
my excuse today is " I dont have clothes to wear to church today".. now am feeling guilty becos, when it comes to my job, there's no excuse of what to wear
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by soberdrunk(m): 7:50am
Cramps, car refusing to start, our pastor travelled with church key......
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Bigsteveg(m): 7:50am
Back then growing up in Ibadan, because TV starts their films by 10am every sundays. Is that not wickedness? i just have to form sickness so i could watch, the most annoying part is they wont even finish showing the film, by 12 e don finish
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Braden7(m): 7:50am
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by kingsinhno1: 7:50am
OP U R RIGHT BUT DAT OFFERING THING GO MAKE ME STAY BACK TODAY... IT IS WELL.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by emmayayodeji(m): 7:52am
*lights cigar*
Waiting for the christian vs athiest arguement
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by Braden7(m): 7:52am
-
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by emmayayodeji(m): 7:53am
hopefulLandlord:u just read my mind
Same excuse
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by hopefulLandlord: 7:53am
dailyguide:
as shown in the Bible? that's easy
read the creation story attributed to Yahweh in Genesis 1
read the contradictory creation story attributed to the same Yahweh in Genesis 2
I'll make it easy for you by giving you a link
http://www.leighb.com/genesis.htm
the holy bible is an insult to intellect
secondly, Yahweh came down to earth as himself to say the below words
And Jesus answered and said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,’ it will happen. “And all things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22)
Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:19-20)
Amen, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it shall be done for him. Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24-25)
And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it. (John 14:13-14)
With all these passages claiming that if you have even the smallest amount of faith (Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.) then whatever you ask for in prayer will be granted,
a simple look at the real world shows those verses don't work
so there are obviously only a few options available for you to chose from, feel free to chose
1) the Bible is wrong, Jesus never said these things
2) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus was wrong
3) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus lied
4) no one who prayed for anything that actually required god's intervention had any faith
5) the Bible is just a collection of myths & fables & Yahweh, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Satan doesn't exist
Yahweh is fictional
a Jew can't die for the sins of a Nigerian
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by kerryjossy(f): 7:54am
Going to church on sundays is a good thing. But i for one does not see anything wrong with not going if u dont want to. Sundays are not the only day one 'fellowships with the brethen'. I go to the house of the Lord any time and any day i feel like. The bible doesnt make it mandatory to go to church on sundays.
|Re: 7 Excuses People Give For Skipping Sunday Services by generaluthman: 7:55am
People ehn!!!
