Most of us are guilty of some of these excuses and repentance form this act will help us.



Below I will be pointing out 7 common and unworthy excuses people give for skipping church services.



1. Films Watching



2. No offering to pay



3. Cloth unironed



4. Their favorite pastor will not be preaching



5. Opportunity to rest



6, No water to bathe



7. Unable to locate Bible



There are more to this but no matter what, let nothing stop you from going to the presence of God on a sunday.



It is one day you have to appreciate your maker for the previous week and to commit the coming one in to his hands.



Happy sunday.



I was charging my phone. It didn't get full. Can't worship God with half-charge. 1 Like

My excuse

Yahweh does not exist, if he does he's definitely not as described in the Bible 2 Likes

i'm having fever (na lie o)

lol... seriously I wish I had an excuse for not going to church, but taaaaa, I have none. No church, no mosque, nothing... 1 Like

OP u missed one... in a bid to get FTC in Nairaland...psychos full here.. look properly na them comment for ur thread







Am exempted though.. lol

Flimsy excuses for not wanting to serve GOD

Shhhhh!! I'm in church, dnt disturb!

^^^ See dem.. Deputy Jesus. 2 Likes

Yes I'm skipping church today and Number 5 is as close to it as I can give (not an excuse, a reason).

A brother needs some rest, as I'd still have to work today, after working yesterday, and work tomorrow and all through the week.

Pray for us who can't make it to church.

3 & 5 mostly.

Well, I don't go to church at all cos I believe most of the people in church if not all are hypocrites. 1 Like



None of the above is an excuse,if u wanna worship God you will..chikina

Okay

Add to that lack of stable electricity....cooking and storing of cooked food will be so much easier and fun with it.

Opportunity to rest is a good excuse! When you jam physically exerting installations at site for two straight weeks, body go tell you !

my excuse today is " I dont have clothes to wear to church today".. now am feeling guilty becos, when it comes to my job, there's no excuse of what to wear

Cramps, car refusing to start, our pastor travelled with church key......

Back then growing up in Ibadan, because TV starts their films by 10am every sundays. Is that not wickedness? i just have to form sickness so i could watch, the most annoying part is they wont even finish showing the film, by 12 e don finish





Your great grand children will think very differently from the way you do today,just as you think differently from your great grand parents. Your christian or Islamic religious outlook is as a result of events which played out just over 100 years ago :COLONIZATION.

Think about it with an open mind for a moment. Your great grand father who likely lived within the last 120 years was not a christian or Muslim like you are today . In fact,neither Jesus Christ nor Moses nor David ever came to mind at all . How come ? Well,you were colonized by a group of men who forced their religion on you. Remember ,every society has their religion. Japanese has,Chinese have theirs ,Indians have theirs ,,Arabs have theirs. they all maintain their religions and names today because they wee never colonized and enslaved .



The southern part of west Africa are Christians simply because they were colonized . The northern part of west Africa are Muslims because they were colonized by the Arabs. If the southern part had also been colonized by Arabs ,they too would be Muslims . If the northern part had not resisted Christianity due to already having Islam, they would be Christians.

The Asians and Indians weren't severely colonized nor enslaved that's why they maintain their religion. If Japan had colonized and enslaved Africa, all Africans today would be Buddhist , and Christianity would seem like a strange idea. Africans and blacks are the only ones who bear European names and also adhere to their slave religion which was forced upon them. They defend it and fight for it.



What makes you a christian?What makes you think Christianity is the all in all ? Is it because that's what you've been indoctrinated to believe from childhood? if you were born into a Muslim family and society ,you would be Muslim. If you were born into a Buddhist family,the names "Moses" or 'Lazarus" would not come to mind .



for more information: If Blacks Weren't Colonized & Enslaved Would Africans Be Christians And Muslim?Your great grand children will think very differently from the way you do today,just as you think differently from your great grand parents. Your christian or Islamic religious outlook is as a result of events which played out just over 100 years ago :COLONIZATION.Think about it with an open mind for a moment. Your great grand father who likely lived within the last 120 years was not a christian or Muslim like you are today . In fact,neither Jesus Christ nor Moses nor David ever came to mind at all . How come ? Well,you were colonized by a group of men who forced their religion on you. Remember ,every society has their religion. Japanese has,Chinese have theirs ,Indians have theirs ,,Arabs have theirs. they all maintain their religions and names today because they wee never colonized and enslaved .The southern part of west Africa are Christians simply because they were colonized . The northern part of west Africa are Muslims because they were colonized by the Arabs. If the southern part had also been colonized by Arabs ,they too would be Muslims . If the northern part had not resisted Christianity due to already having Islam, they would be Christians.The Asians and Indians weren't severely colonized nor enslaved that's why they maintain their religion. If Japan had colonized and enslaved Africa, all Africans today would be Buddhist , and Christianity would seem like a strange idea. Africans and blacks are the only ones who bear European names and also adhere to their slave religion which was forced upon them. They defend it and fight for it.What makes you a christian?What makes you think Christianity is the all in all ? Is it because that's what you've been indoctrinated to believe from childhood? if you were born into a Muslim family and society ,you would be Muslim. If you were born into a Buddhist family,the names "Moses" or 'Lazarus" would not come to mind .for more information: http://www.nairaland.com/3716569/blacks-werent-colonized-enslaved-africans 3 Likes

OP U R RIGHT BUT DAT OFFERING THING GO MAKE ME STAY BACK TODAY... IT IS WELL. 1 Like



Prove he does not exist.

as shown in the Bible? that's easy



read the creation story attributed to Yahweh in Genesis 1



read the contradictory creation story attributed to the same Yahweh in Genesis 2



I'll make it easy for you by giving you a link



http://www.leighb.com/genesis.htm



the holy bible is an insult to intellect





secondly, Yahweh came down to earth as himself to say the below words





And Jesus answered and said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,’ it will happen. “And all things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22)



Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:19-20)



Amen, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it shall be done for him. Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24-25)



And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it. (John 14:13-14)



With all these passages claiming that if you have even the smallest amount of faith (Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.) then whatever you ask for in prayer will be granted,



a simple look at the real world shows those verses don't work



so there are obviously only a few options available for you to chose from, feel free to chose



1) the Bible is wrong, Jesus never said these things

2) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus was wrong

3) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus lied



4) no one who prayed for anything that actually required god's intervention had any faith

5) the Bible is just a collection of myths & fables & Yahweh, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Satan doesn't exist









Yahweh is fictional





Going to church on sundays is a good thing. But i for one does not see anything wrong with not going if u dont want to. Sundays are not the only day one 'fellowships with the brethen'. I go to the house of the Lord any time and any day i feel like. The bible doesnt make it mandatory to go to church on sundays.