Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) (6330 Views)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Supports Dino Melaye's Anti-Tribal Mark Bill / Saint Obi Steps Out For AFRIMMA Awards In Lagos (Photos) / Pela Okiemute Builds A House In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Nigeria’s controversial senator, Dino Melaye was in Lagos this weekend. He was spotted at Eko Hotels where he attended the Corporate Elite event and ran into Five Star Music’s Kcee. Together they took photos and made snapchat videos.







Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-kcee-dino-melaye-in-lagos/ Nigeria’s controversial senator, Dino Melaye was in Lagos this weekend. He was spotted at Eko Hotels where he attended the Corporate Elite event and ran into Five Star Music’s Kcee. Together they took photos and made snapchat videos.

Havard guy! lol 6 Likes

Dino the clown 3 Likes

4 Likes

Dino Bambino 1 Like

Yolobads will be hiding right now, but when he leaves for Abuja, they will start beating their chest. 13 Likes

jimi4us:

Yolobads will be hiding right now, but when he leaves for Abuja, they will start beating their chest. wat is dis one saying wat is dis one saying 4 Likes 1 Share

folarinmiles:



wat is dis one saying I'm saying you people are cowards as usual I'm saying you people are cowards as usual 15 Likes 1 Share

jimi4us:

I'm saying you people are cowards as usual did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.





Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce 21 Likes

Badman Dino

folarinmiles:



did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.





Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce

You sound pained You sound pained 13 Likes 1 Share

okay

Dino! The slayer of Tinubu, Remi, Magu, Hameed Ali, Smart Adeyemi.....



The list is endless.. 7 Likes

why Kcee they bleach like this why Kcee they bleach like this 5 Likes

FP? 1 Like

Like play Like play dino don turn celebrity because of the foolishness of that evil party APC.



In another news, i heard he has released a single and is working with kecee to do a Remix

U mean Ex singer and comedian Senator ?

good for them.



Both of them have one thing in common. if you can predict it, will dash you an airtime

Collabo go feat them wella. A song against shameful afonjas that are against him.



most overatted Dam in kcee voice the common things have be discommonmost overatted Dam

Dino my guy.



After all, certificate is just a paper though.

Only Dino in the history of Nigeria Knows the function of a camera but have less idea about the function of a Senator. Abegs likes for am! 2 Likes

The ajekun iya star

DIKEnaWAR:

Dino! The slayer of Tinubu, Remi, Magu, Hameed Ali, Smart Adeyemi.....



The list is endless.. keep joking. It's too early to celebrate against BAT keep joking. It's too early to celebrate against BAT

MOSICATED5:

U mean Ex singer and comedian Senator ?

D; D;

No one noticed the spelling 'Milaye' 1 Like

jimi4us:

I'm saying you people are cowards as usual

Just like Ojuiku that ran away after causing the deaths of his kingsmen. Just like Ojuiku that ran away after causing the deaths of his kingsmen. 9 Likes

Aje kun iya Remix. (Dino feat. Kcee)

argon500:

good for them.



Both of them have one thing in common. if you can predict it, will dash you an airtime Them no go school lol. Dino Milaye Kcee spelling, hahaha bor abeg rush me my airtime sharply.

Baba is planning the remix of his song..

aurxtino:

Them no go school lol. Dino Milaye Kcee spelling, hahaha bor abeg rush me my airtime sharply.

Not the right answer..seriously Not the right answer..seriously