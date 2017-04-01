₦airaland Forum

Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos)

Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 9:25am



Nigeria’s controversial senator, Dino Melaye was in Lagos this weekend. He was spotted at Eko Hotels where he attended the Corporate Elite event and ran into Five Star Music’s Kcee. Together they took photos and made snapchat videos.



Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 9:26am
Havard guy! lol

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 9:27am
Dino the clown grin

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:30am
smiley

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by villareal15(m): 9:32am
Dino Bambino

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by jimi4us: 9:32am
Yolobads will be hiding right now, but when he leaves for Abuja, they will start beating their chest.

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 9:43am
jimi4us:
Yolobads will be hiding right now, but when he leaves for Abuja, they will start beating their chest.
wat is dis one saying

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by jimi4us: 9:48am
folarinmiles:

wat is dis one saying
I'm saying you people are cowards as usual

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 10:15am
jimi4us:
I'm saying you people are cowards as usual
did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.


Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21am
Badman Dino
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:23am
folarinmiles:

did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.


Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce

You sound pained tongue tongue

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by ayatt(m): 10:38am
okay
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:38am
Dino! The slayer of Tinubu, Remi, Magu, Hameed Ali, Smart Adeyemi.....

The list is endless..

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:39am
grin why Kcee they bleach like this undecided

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Day11(m): 10:40am
FP? shocked

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:40am
Like play Like play dino don turn celebrity because of the foolishness of that evil party APC.

In another news, i heard he has released a single and is working with kecee to do a Remix
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by MOSICATED5(m): 10:41am
U mean Ex singer and comedian Senator ? kiss
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by argon500: 10:41am
good for them.

Both of them have one thing in common. if you can predict it, will dash you an airtime
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Igboesika: 10:42am
Collabo go feat them wella. A song against shameful afonjas that are against him.
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:42am
in kcee voice the common things have be discommon grin
most overatted Dam
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:42am
Dino my guy.

After all, certificate is just a paper though.
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:43am
Only Dino in the history of Nigeria Knows the function of a camera but have less idea about the function of a Senator. Abegs likes for am!

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by shadrach77: 10:43am
The ajekun iya star grin grin
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:43am
DIKEnaWAR:
Dino! The slayer of Tinubu, Remi, Magu, Hameed Ali, Smart Adeyemi.....

The list is endless..
keep joking. It's too early to celebrate against BAT
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:44am
MOSICATED5:
U mean Ex singer and comedian Senator ? kiss

D; grin
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Blanc8(m): 10:44am
No one noticed the spelling 'Milaye'

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:44am
jimi4us:
I'm saying you people are cowards as usual

Just like Ojuiku that ran away after causing the deaths of his kingsmen.

Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Trone: 10:45am
Aje kun iya Remix. (Dino feat. Kcee)
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by aurxtino(m): 10:47am
Them no go school lol. Dino Milaye Kcee spelling, hahaha bor abeg rush me my airtime sharply.
argon500:
good for them.

Both of them have one thing in common. if you can predict it, will dash you an airtime
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Aikaybadex(m): 10:49am
Baba is planning the remix of his song..
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by argon500: 10:50am
aurxtino:
Them no go school lol. Dino Milaye Kcee spelling, hahaha bor abeg rush me my airtime sharply.

Not the right answer..seriously
Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:52am
Blanc8:
No one noticed the spelling 'Milaye'
Blanc8:
No one noticed the spelling 'Milaye'
The guy na miss use aiye

