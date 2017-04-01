₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,504 members, 3,454,064 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 11:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) (6330 Views)
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Supports Dino Melaye's Anti-Tribal Mark Bill / Saint Obi Steps Out For AFRIMMA Awards In Lagos (Photos) / Pela Okiemute Builds A House In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 9:25am
Nigeria’s controversial senator, Dino Melaye was in Lagos this weekend. He was spotted at Eko Hotels where he attended the Corporate Elite event and ran into Five Star Music’s Kcee. Together they took photos and made snapchat videos.
Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-kcee-dino-melaye-in-lagos/
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 9:26am
Havard guy! lol
6 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 9:27am
Dino the clown
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:30am
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by villareal15(m): 9:32am
Dino Bambino
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by jimi4us: 9:32am
Yolobads will be hiding right now, but when he leaves for Abuja, they will start beating their chest.
13 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 9:43am
jimi4us:wat is dis one saying
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by jimi4us: 9:48am
folarinmiles:I'm saying you people are cowards as usual
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 10:15am
jimi4us:did he say he came to fight in Lagos. If so, who is fighting with him or who is he fighting with.
Seriously guy, you lack a well functioning brain. You just type like a dunce
21 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21am
Badman Dino
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:23am
folarinmiles:
You sound pained
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by ayatt(m): 10:38am
okay
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:38am
Dino! The slayer of Tinubu, Remi, Magu, Hameed Ali, Smart Adeyemi.....
The list is endless..
7 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:39am
why Kcee they bleach like this
5 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Day11(m): 10:40am
FP?
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:40am
Like play Like play dino don turn celebrity because of the foolishness of that evil party APC.
In another news, i heard he has released a single and is working with kecee to do a Remix
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by MOSICATED5(m): 10:41am
U mean Ex singer and comedian Senator ?
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by argon500: 10:41am
good for them.
Both of them have one thing in common. if you can predict it, will dash you an airtime
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Igboesika: 10:42am
Collabo go feat them wella. A song against shameful afonjas that are against him.
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:42am
in kcee voice the common things have be discommon
most overatted Dam
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:42am
Dino my guy.
After all, certificate is just a paper though.
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:43am
Only Dino in the history of Nigeria Knows the function of a camera but have less idea about the function of a Senator. Abegs likes for am!
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by shadrach77: 10:43am
The ajekun iya star
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:43am
DIKEnaWAR:keep joking. It's too early to celebrate against BAT
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:44am
MOSICATED5:
D;
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Blanc8(m): 10:44am
No one noticed the spelling 'Milaye'
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:44am
jimi4us:
Just like Ojuiku that ran away after causing the deaths of his kingsmen.
9 Likes
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Trone: 10:45am
Aje kun iya Remix. (Dino feat. Kcee)
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by aurxtino(m): 10:47am
Them no go school lol. Dino Milaye Kcee spelling, hahaha bor abeg rush me my airtime sharply.
argon500:
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Aikaybadex(m): 10:49am
Baba is planning the remix of his song..
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by argon500: 10:50am
aurxtino:
Not the right answer..seriously
|Re: Kcee & Dino Melaye Meet In Lagos (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:52am
PHOTOS: Davido's Cousin 'B RED' Flaunts His Tattoos / Who Rocked The Corncrow Hairstyle Better Between Tiwa Save & Tonto Dikeh / Juliet Ibrahim And Her STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL Sisters
Viewing this topic: potterpeters(m), Jerryojozy(m), genteelo(m), successtar(m), holywahala19(m), chuuxxy, Mzthowxeen(f), Chudichu(m), tosin139044(m), tubouncen(m), ojei10, hbof(m), tballeyy, sulex2020(m), klobman, Byggshoes(m), mostHandsome01, Chimaritoponcho, omitade123, SEXONLY, bayusman, uminem02(m), Stevolarlah(m), Tfbaby(m), alonzoiv(m), Cholls(m), prospero5(m), ho69, jieta, ricknol, KingHenry2, ipodstinks, DESTINY41(m), OmoAje1, menace001(m), APCPDP, AmuDimkpa, VOICEOFTHEMASES, Missy00, Donsammi(m), olumzzz(m), BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, Odani, Respect01, ritux, Mannylex(m), estrong, Naijahelm, sweerychick(f), okeynelson, Tnicemario(m), philkay(m), Ideagatesauto, EvaVerdure(m), chrisley, LuckyLadolce(m), sixtusn, Arebey, yadnus1(m), PHILipu1(m), dolandi and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11