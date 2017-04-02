Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Reliable Are Hearing Aids? (4068 Views)

I'm a tinnitus patient of over 25 year now. By tinnitus, I mean noise in single or both ears. Though, the real cause and solution is unknown. I had been managing this issue without the use of hearing aid for almost 25 years now. Since last year, things get worse. I could hardly perceived what someone is saying clearly. Right from onset, my ENT doctor prescribed for drugs such as Neurobion, Prednisolone and Vitamin B-complex, unfortunately those couldn't stop the noise nor improves my ears perception to sounds. Three weeks ago, I went for an audiometry test at a reputable teaching hospital in South western part of Nigeria. The doctor diagnose me of Profound hearing loss with tinnitus. He advised that I should purchase a digital hearing aid with sophisticated technologies that even work with phones. He made mention of products such as Siemens Signia, starkey hearing aids. Although, I had contacted most of these companies in nigeria and I received a shocker of my life. The prices of this aids were just too outrageous. The cheapest I heard of cost three hundred and fifty thousand naira (350,000). There are other products from companies such as widex and audifon, but my doctor warned me against them. If there is anyone who had encountered this ailment with relevant prescription or direction to the right dealers/sellers should please share your advise with me. Please, help a brother 4 Likes







I sincerely hope you get the solution you seek Op, sorry about your ailmentBut I have no idea about the cost or effectiveness of hearing aidsI sincerely hope you get the solution you seek 3 Likes

sorry to hear about your tinnitus...mine seems to have stopped,lasted for about three weeks...guess i'm lucky 2 Likes

I bought one online from konga and it works perfectly. Less than 15k 3 Likes

My sis had one for years but got rid of it last 2 years as her hearing got better and she had no further use for it. If she hadn't given it out I'd have sent it to you. Quite unfortunate the healthcare system is shite in naija cah stuffs like this should be given out free or at a really really subsidised rate. I sincerely hope you find the help you seek. 8 Likes

The Lord is your strength. It's not easy suffering from something like that, I tell you. The embarrassment and shame of not hearing what others are saying can bring profound sadness. 6 Likes

The great thing about hearing aids is when Ure tired of hearing people's bullshit U just turn it off and have a good sleep 7 Likes 1 Share

MTN Foundation distributes hearing aids free of charge to Nigerians. make enquiries. 7 Likes 1 Share

i'm sorry to hear about your ear Mr. op.

hearing aids are bulshit! so long it SHNL there is no certainty wether a hearing aid will work. that is because hearing aid works as sound amplifier; it's just like increasing the volume of your radio. that doctor maybe giving you a false hope.

and if you buy the hearing aid and they don't work, return would not be accepted.



your ultimate solution is colchear implant. but it's very expensive. upto 5million naira



I've SHNL too. i've been there, right now i've two hearing aid in my drawer. each for about 200k.



I don't want you to waste your money but, most importantly, i don't want you to feel sad over your hearing loss.



Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional - BUDDHA i'm sorry to hear about your ear Mr. op.hearing aids are bulshit! so long it SHNL there is no certainty wether a hearing aid will work. that is because hearing aid works as sound amplifier; it's just like increasing the volume of your radio. that doctor maybe giving you a false hope.and if you buy the hearing aid and they don't work, return would not be accepted.your ultimate solution is. but it's very expensive. upto 5million nairaI've SHNL too. i've been there, right now i've two hearing aid in my drawer. each for about 200k.I don't want you to waste your money but, most importantly, i don't want you to feel sad over your hearing loss. 3 Likes 1 Share

search the internet extensive you will get something cheaper and stronger 3 Likes

My brother all hope is not lost. God has ear spare parts in heaven's storehouse if and only if you care to believe him for a miracle. 3 Likes

I'm in church praying for all Nairalanders. Will comment later. 2 Likes

Sorry bout your hearing disability. With God all things are posible brother . 3 Likes

IT all depends in the product 1 Like

Sorry man ,, God will heal ya.... 1 Like

i also suffer from a mild hearing loss.

i manage by closing or dimming my eyes to increase hearing concentration. i have considered hearing aids too and i found them to be very expensive just like you discovered.

siemens, philip and some renown brands of hearing aid are very good and safe. but others especially chineses brand is very dangerous as it can worsen your hearing condition. i will advice you to try to get a very good one if you can afford it. it will serve you well. 1 Like

How can i give advice! am a Art student, But if u want to Draw mad? there is advise for that some people sometimes reason with their anus. Someday, sometime, someone will say something worst than this to you. It may be your turn tomorrow. some people sometimes reason with their anus. Someday, sometime, someone will say something worst than this to you. It may be your turn tomorrow. 14 Likes

some people sometimes reason with their anus. Someday, sometime, someone will say something worst than this to you. It may be your turn tomorrow. who u hep who u hep

MTN Foundation distributes hearing aids free of charge to Nigerians. make enquiries. For where, MTN is the biggest scam I have ever known. The hearing aids they are giving out is substandard, its not for anyone with acute hearing deficiency. The hearing aids the gave out last year were for few people as such many were not contacted to collect after wasting time with tests and some rigorous formality. To get good hearing aids in Nigeria, u must be rich or else u are on ur own. The better option is corclear implant which is in millions of naira. I'm facing the same challenges, its not easy at all. U can contact me so that we can rub mind together. Mine became worse after graduation but I have been managing myself ever since. I believe all hope is not lost. For where, MTN is the biggest scam I have ever known. The hearing aids they are giving out is substandard, its not for anyone with acute hearing deficiency. The hearing aids the gave out last year were for few people as such many were not contacted to collect after wasting time with tests and some rigorous formality. To get good hearing aids in Nigeria, u must be rich or else u are on ur own. The better option is corclear implant which is in millions of naira. I'm facing the same challenges, its not easy at all. U can contact me so that we can rub mind together. Mine became worse after graduation but I have been managing myself ever since. I believe all hope is not lost. 7 Likes

How can i give advice! am a Art student, But if u want to Draw mad? there is advise for that Are you the only one on this forum? Are you the only one on this forum? 5 Likes

Hearing aids are expensive. Don't make the mistake of using any inferior hearing aids. Tried to use in primary school but the cost was something else. It was till my final year in university that my family were able to raise fund for my both ears. One lasted me for 5 years and the other for 7 years. Had to manage using only one hearing aids and then raised sponsors to purchase another set. Now that dollars exchange rate is a bit on the high side I can't say how much it cost now because quality ones are usually 250k and above for each



I suffer from profound hearing loss too. I was told by my doctor to go for hearing. 1 Like 1 Share

i also suffer from a mild hearing loss.

i manage by closing or dimming my eyes to increase hearing concentration. i have considered hearing aids too and i found them to be very expensive just like you discovered.

siemens, philip and some renown brands of hearing aid are very good and safe. but others especially chineses brand is very dangerous as it can worsen your hearing condition. i will advice you to try to get a very good one if you can afford it. it will serve you well. I thought I was the only one who could do that dimming ish but mine I can dim my right eye to boost the left one I suffered from quint eyes "half past 4 eyes "after my surgery to correct it i developed that diming ability... I thought I was the only one who could do that dimming ish but mine I can dim my right eye to boost the left one I suffered from quint eyes "half past 4 eyes "after my surgery to correct it i developed that diming ability...

Just a layman. .. from my little knowledge and reasoning...if I understand you correctly you are hearing 'noise'.... like if I'm speaking to you...what I'm saying is blended with all other sounds around and poured into your ears so you can't single out what I'm saying. Hearing aids are like microphones... some microphones can pick up sounds all around them while other microphones can pick sounds coming from directly in front only... and that would be from the speaker/singer. From this my reasoning would suggest you get a hearing aid that would cancel out the surrounding sounds. Some brands are better than others...so my suggestion is first find the aid that serves the purpose then the best brand you can afford. A good specialist should be advising you along these lines and not just giving you name brands. 1 Like