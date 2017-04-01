₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,476 members, 3,456,772 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 07:29 PM

This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral (18683 Views)

See This Make-up Transformation Photo That Got People Talking / Checkout This Complete Makeup Transformation (photo) / Make-up Transformation Of A Lady With Scars On The Face (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by PapiNigga: 3:35pm On Apr 02
Which do you think is better; the before or after...?


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/this-lady-make-up-transformation-photo.html?m=1

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by DjAndroid: 3:37pm On Apr 02
Lol @ women. This painting is just for one occasion not even a whole day but just one occasion and everything will be washed off.

In my next life, (if Na true) I will still be a man.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:42pm On Apr 02
grin



Her eyebrows tho...now she look like she's mad angry


And wait...why she turned so white? undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by xqzytchyca(f): 3:45pm On Apr 02
the MUA still dey learn work! see her brows grin

12 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by bjt(m): 3:48pm On Apr 02
I hope skin cancer cases will not be on the rise in the next decade because of all this face painting

1 Like 1 Share

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by femolacqua(m): 3:49pm On Apr 02
Na wha oh, Women!!!. This is serious grin
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by EbukaHades10(m): 3:54pm On Apr 02
Why do i refuse to believe that the two women are one and the same?

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by JacksonD7: 4:15pm On Apr 02
Is Michaelangelo back from the dead

1 Like

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by policy12: 6:09pm On Apr 02
..someone close to this woman will still go ahead and tell her she is beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm On Apr 02
Her natural look is much much better... In her transformation, she looks like a white walker in game of thrones grin grin

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by keni315(f): 7:19pm On Apr 02
Wawuuuh!

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by potbelly(m): 7:48pm On Apr 02
Check this one out...
Make up deceiving niggas since 19bc

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Oppypoppy: 9:17pm On Apr 02
Women with Cement and Oil paint.

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Dfinex(f): 9:20pm On Apr 02
that make up looks very shabby.....the artiste is a bad workman

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by adorablepepple(f): 5:00pm
smiley the eyebrow be saying "I believe I can fly"

1 Like

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Debaddest(m): 5:01pm
More reason why I don't go for ladies that apply much make up cos I don't know who be who?

3 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by engrrichie92(m): 5:01pm
make-up artistes wont make heaven...what's this now?

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:01pm
Not fine on both cases.. I see no transformation

Next!!! angry
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Friedyokes: 5:02pm
SEEN NEXT

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by martineverest(m): 5:02pm
Before is better
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by AlexCk: 5:02pm
shocked shocked

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by cosmatika(m): 5:02pm
Why didn't dey get Julius Berger to sandfill the gully on her jaw. It's high time makeup is added as a sin in d koran and Bible

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Slonge2(m): 5:03pm
ma niggaS AINT THIS FRAUD?
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by nextstep(m): 5:03pm
Haba! shocked

So ladies should not vex if I pad my wallet with fake paper money oh... since we're all doing ojoro

2 Likes

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Izzystevens: 5:03pm
Wow! Amazing transformation. Even the mouth reduced in width .

Brows made her look permanently surprised sha

1 Like

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Benita27(f): 5:04pm
Tazdroid:
Her natural look is much much better... In her transformation, she looks like a white walker in game of thrones grin grin
Now, I miss Game of thrones. grin

1 Like

Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Alitair(m): 5:05pm
Before and after. No one is fine. smh
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by rattlesnake(m): 5:06pm
Mama ogbanje
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by PunterTim(m): 5:07pm
Light n darkness!
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by oshe11(m): 5:07pm
DAYUUUUUUM
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by JustinSlayer69: 5:09pm
potbelly:
Check this one out...
Make up deceiving niggas since 19bc

Dafuq!!!! shocked shocked shocked

Na divorce straight the morning after! It is pure cheating nahangry angry angry

"We will not take it" in Orubebe's voice angry
Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Lukasemela(m): 5:10pm
jjj

(0) (1) (Reply)

Girls' New Dress Code: Wear Your Trousers To Show Your Underpants! / How To Acheive A Black Afro Hairstyle / Damiete Charles-Granville At The 2012 Miss-World Pageant (Pics)

Viewing this topic: nizetee, nelszx, greatwin100, boneyard, Salym(m), fattbabakay(m), tsolution, Mylana87(m), Onyeasi(m), Qaisar1, Mintus(m), AdaNdigwe, monsieurp, Bonga4, teabully(m), oluwatobi75, prettyblaqy(f), deepwater(f), haryeeshar(f), blossom2(m), asdfjklhaha(f), olumideoyedeji, cathodekazim, zswq(f), KBdownloads(m), otokx(m), oluspicy(m), DazzlinPearl(f), bobeefc(f) and 45 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.