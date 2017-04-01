Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral (18683 Views)

Which do you think is better; the before or after...?

Lol @ women. This painting is just for one occasion not even a whole day but just one occasion and everything will be washed off.



In my next life, (if Na true) I will still be a man.









Her eyebrows tho...now she look like she's mad





the MUA still dey learn work! see her brows

I hope skin cancer cases will not be on the rise in the next decade because of all this face painting

Na wha oh, Women!!!. This is serious

Why do i refuse to believe that the two women are one and the same?

Is Michaelangelo back from the dead

..someone close to this woman will still go ahead and tell her she is beautiful.

Her natural look is much much better... In her transformation, she looks like a white walker in game of thrones

Wawuuuh!

Make up deceiving niggas since 19bc

Women with Cement and Oil paint. 2 Likes

that make up looks very shabby.....the artiste is a bad workman

More reason why I don't go for ladies that apply much make up cos I don't know who be who?

make-up artistes wont make heaven...what's this now?





SEEN NEXT 2 Likes

Before is better

Why didn't dey get Julius Berger to sandfill the gully on her jaw. It's high time makeup is added as a sin in d koran and Bible

ma niggaS AINT THIS FRAUD?





So ladies should not vex if I pad my wallet with fake paper money oh... since we're all doing ojoro Haba!

Wow! Amazing transformation. Even the mouth reduced in width .



Brows made her look permanently surprised sha

Now, I miss Game of thrones.

Before and after. No one is fine. smh

Mama ogbanje

Light n darkness!

DAYUUUUUUM

Dafuq!!!!



Na divorce straight the morning after! It is pure cheating nah



"We will not take it" in Orubebe's voice