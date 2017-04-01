₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,476 members, 3,456,772 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 07:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral (18683 Views)
See This Make-up Transformation Photo That Got People Talking / Checkout This Complete Makeup Transformation (photo) / Make-up Transformation Of A Lady With Scars On The Face (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by PapiNigga: 3:35pm On Apr 02
Which do you think is better; the before or after...?
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/this-lady-make-up-transformation-photo.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by DjAndroid: 3:37pm On Apr 02
Lol @ women. This painting is just for one occasion not even a whole day but just one occasion and everything will be washed off.
In my next life, (if Na true) I will still be a man.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:42pm On Apr 02
Her eyebrows tho...now she look like she's mad
And wait...why she turned so white?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by xqzytchyca(f): 3:45pm On Apr 02
the MUA still dey learn work! see her brows
12 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by bjt(m): 3:48pm On Apr 02
I hope skin cancer cases will not be on the rise in the next decade because of all this face painting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by femolacqua(m): 3:49pm On Apr 02
Na wha oh, Women!!!. This is serious
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by EbukaHades10(m): 3:54pm On Apr 02
Why do i refuse to believe that the two women are one and the same?
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by JacksonD7: 4:15pm On Apr 02
Is Michaelangelo back from the dead
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by policy12: 6:09pm On Apr 02
..someone close to this woman will still go ahead and tell her she is beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm On Apr 02
Her natural look is much much better... In her transformation, she looks like a white walker in game of thrones
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by keni315(f): 7:19pm On Apr 02
Wawuuuh!
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by potbelly(m): 7:48pm On Apr 02
Check this one out...
Make up deceiving niggas since 19bc
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Oppypoppy: 9:17pm On Apr 02
Women with Cement and Oil paint.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Dfinex(f): 9:20pm On Apr 02
that make up looks very shabby.....the artiste is a bad workman
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by adorablepepple(f): 5:00pm
the eyebrow be saying "I believe I can fly"
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Debaddest(m): 5:01pm
More reason why I don't go for ladies that apply much make up cos I don't know who be who?
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by engrrichie92(m): 5:01pm
make-up artistes wont make heaven...what's this now?
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:01pm
Not fine on both cases.. I see no transformation
Next!!!
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Friedyokes: 5:02pm
SEEN NEXT
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by martineverest(m): 5:02pm
Before is better
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by AlexCk: 5:02pm
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by cosmatika(m): 5:02pm
Why didn't dey get Julius Berger to sandfill the gully on her jaw. It's high time makeup is added as a sin in d koran and Bible
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Slonge2(m): 5:03pm
ma niggaS AINT THIS FRAUD?
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by nextstep(m): 5:03pm
Haba!
So ladies should not vex if I pad my wallet with fake paper money oh... since we're all doing ojoro
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Izzystevens: 5:03pm
Wow! Amazing transformation. Even the mouth reduced in width .
Brows made her look permanently surprised sha
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Benita27(f): 5:04pm
Tazdroid:Now, I miss Game of thrones.
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Alitair(m): 5:05pm
Before and after. No one is fine. smh
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by rattlesnake(m): 5:06pm
Mama ogbanje
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by PunterTim(m): 5:07pm
Light n darkness!
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by oshe11(m): 5:07pm
DAYUUUUUUM
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by JustinSlayer69: 5:09pm
potbelly:
Dafuq!!!!
Na divorce straight the morning after! It is pure cheating nah
"We will not take it" in Orubebe's voice
|Re: This Lady's Make-up Transformation Photo Is Going Viral by Lukasemela(m): 5:10pm
jjj
Girls' New Dress Code: Wear Your Trousers To Show Your Underpants! / How To Acheive A Black Afro Hairstyle / Damiete Charles-Granville At The 2012 Miss-World Pageant (Pics)
Viewing this topic: nizetee, nelszx, greatwin100, boneyard, Salym(m), fattbabakay(m), tsolution, Mylana87(m), Onyeasi(m), Qaisar1, Mintus(m), AdaNdigwe, monsieurp, Bonga4, teabully(m), oluwatobi75, prettyblaqy(f), deepwater(f), haryeeshar(f), blossom2(m), asdfjklhaha(f), olumideoyedeji, cathodekazim, zswq(f), KBdownloads(m), otokx(m), oluspicy(m), DazzlinPearl(f), bobeefc(f) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16