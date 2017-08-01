₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by PapiNigga: 8:09pm On Aug 30
The young lady's 'before meets after' transformation photo has got the media buzzing as online users are left in shock over her missing tribal marks.
the MUA deserves an Oscar tho...
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by soberdrunk(m): 8:11pm On Aug 30
Kai!! From Rihanatu to Rihana in a jiffy......
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Victornezzar: 8:12pm On Aug 30
Blood of Aitophel !!!!!!!!
Dat makeup artist need 2 be sent 2 jail
Dis ow most of dis girls do dcv us
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Davash222(m): 8:14pm On Aug 30
See her afonjastic trademark
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Lothario(m): 8:14pm On Aug 30
heeeeeeeeeeeeyyyyy daylight media robbery
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Rapoo(m): 8:16pm On Aug 30
deception in the highest order. I don't trust girls' looks any more
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by apexJ(m): 8:16pm On Aug 30
chai......no wonder wen i see Shantel i no recongnize her again......dis is fraud....she go jst mislead 1 innocent guy
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Kondomatic(m): 8:18pm On Aug 30
Jesus
Nah this one person go see for club carry go house and when she shower finish come out, you begin wonder how the stranger manage enter your bathroom.
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by RoyalBlak007: 8:22pm On Aug 30
♤ True! the makeup artist
♤should be jailed
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by drunkcow(m): 8:38pm On Aug 30
I think i jst died
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Ever8054: 8:41pm On Aug 30
pick her from club to your house,after shower you come face to face with those gutters on her face....
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by dacblogger(f): 9:02pm On Aug 30
Whoever gave her those marks must ve had serious beef with her cos this is pure wickedness...
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:05pm On Aug 30
never underestimate the power of makeup
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by iamJ(m): 9:06pm On Aug 30
ibadan
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by indodon(m): 9:12pm On Aug 30
iamJ:kogi
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by iamJ(m): 9:13pm On Aug 30
indodon:very sure that she is egun
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Burgerlomo: 9:39pm On Aug 30
But na who come design this fine babe face like this? Well Julius Berger did a great job on her, I thought it was only the roads they're good in plastering
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by shurley22(f): 10:08pm On Aug 30
Highest level of fraud
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Franco93: 10:09pm On Aug 30
She should be charged for ;
1. Misleading the public
2. Facial misrepresentation
3. Artificial progression
4. Declining natural skin
5. Makeup abuse
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Baloselly(m): 10:09pm On Aug 30
Buhari must see this
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Ginaz(f): 10:10pm On Aug 30
The mark sha
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by uzoclinton(m): 10:10pm On Aug 30
kai..... After they will say all guys are liars
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Phi001(m): 10:10pm On Aug 30
Did they flog Jesus on her face?
This is a spiritual wickedness...She wee now go and compete for MBGN...
Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by QueenBeeQBQ: 10:10pm On Aug 30
The young lady's 'before meets after' transformation photo has got the media buzzing as online users are left in shock over her missing tribal marks.

Sweet... Eyebrows are everything.
Sweet... Eyebrows are everything.
Do you want to look Unique at your next major event within Lagos? If yes then search no further; QueenBee Qreations (QBQ) is here to make you look Beautiful and Classy. Our services include but are not limited to:
Bridal Makeup
Engagement Makeup
Traditional Makeup
Gele Tying
Civil Weddings Makeup
Private Parties Makeover
Birthday Makeover
Baby/Bridal showers
Natural Look
Personal Makeover
Beauty Contest Makeup
Club Makeover
Musical Videos
Runways
We offer home and studio services.
Attractive recession discounts, are currently ongoing. Same High Quality for more affordable prices...
Call/Whatsapp us on: 09024809664 to book an appointment or enquire about trainings.
QBQ.....Indulging your inner beauty.
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:10pm On Aug 30
I still see the marks even with the make up
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Antoeni(m): 10:11pm On Aug 30
Everything fake and yet she want a real man
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by victor8269: 10:11pm On Aug 30
My bae must bathe 4 my house before I marry her. Period
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Dutchey(m): 10:12pm On Aug 30
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Ariel20(m): 10:13pm On Aug 30
She's actually pretty before the makeup
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Judolisco(m): 10:14pm On Aug 30
Make we fashi d make up wahala tribal marks should be banned in nigeria hw u go use blade tear person pikin Lyk dis
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by mikeycharles(m): 10:14pm On Aug 30
In the before pic she resembles Liar Mohammed
|Re: "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo by Lefon: 10:15pm On Aug 30
Every woman deserves to feel beautiful, even if only for a few hours in a day. Kudos to the makeup artist. She's a miracle worker.
Give Your family up to 8-hours of protection from Mosquito bites with L'efon Natural Mosquito and Insect Repellent Body Balm.
