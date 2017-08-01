Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / "This Is Fraud" - Media React To Lady's Make Up Transformation Photo (21995 Views)

the MUA deserves an Oscar tho...



Cc: Lalasticlala The young lady's 'before meets after' transformation photo has got the media buzzing as online users are left in shock over her missing tribal marks.Cc: Lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

Kai!! From Rihanatu to Rihana in a jiffy...... 81 Likes 8 Shares



Dat makeup artist need 2 be sent 2 jail

Dis ow most of dis girls do dcv us Blood of Aitophel !!!!!!!!Dat makeup artist need 2 be sent 2 jailDis ow most of dis girls do dcv us 14 Likes 2 Shares

See her afonjastic trademark 24 Likes 1 Share

heeeeeeeeeeeeyyyyy daylight media robbery 3 Likes

deception in the highest order. I don't trust girls' looks any more 4 Likes

chai......no wonder wen i see Shantel i no recongnize her again......dis is fraud....she go jst mislead 1 innocent guy 5 Likes

Jesus



Nah this one person go see for club carry go house and when she shower finish come out, you begin wonder how the stranger manage enter your bathroom. 32 Likes 1 Share

♤ True! the makeup artist



♤should be jailed 2 Likes

I think i jst died 1 Like 1 Share

pick her from club to your house,after shower you come face to face with those gutters on her face.... 4 Likes

Whoever gave her those marks must ve had serious beef with her cos this is pure wickedness... 22 Likes

never underestimate the power of makeup 1 Like

ibadan 4 Likes

iamJ:

ibadan kogi kogi

indodon:

kogi very sure that she is egun 4 Likes

But na who come design this fine babe face like this? Well Julius Berger did a great job on her, I thought it was only the roads they're good in plastering 12 Likes

Highest level of fraud



1. Misleading the public

2. Facial misrepresentation

3. Artificial progression

4. Declining natural skin

5. Makeup abuse



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg She should be charged for ;1. Misleading the public2. Facial misrepresentation3. Artificial progression4. Declining natural skin5. Makeup abuse 7 Likes

Buhari must see this





The mark sha The mark sha

kai..... After they will say all guys are liars 1 Like

Did they flog Jesus on her face?









This is a spiritual wickedness...She wee now go and compete for MBGN... 1 Like

Sweet... Eyebrows are everything.





I still see the marks even with the make up

Everything fake and yet she want a real man 3 Likes

My bae must bathe 4 my house before I marry her. Period 3 Likes

She's actually pretty before the makeup 1 Like

Make we fashi d make up wahala tribal marks should be banned in nigeria hw u go use blade tear person pikin Lyk dis 3 Likes

In the before pic she resembles Liar Mohammed